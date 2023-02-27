March Markets in Rome

Discover all the markets planned for this month in Rome!

Spring is coming, and many markets are back too in Rome to spring into March!

Vintage lovers can’t miss the V-market at Ragusa Off on March 25-26, where you can wander around vendors selling illustrations, clothing and furniture while being accompanied by music, food and beverage.

On March 12, head to Bravura Bay at Condominio Marconi, a space of artisans and passionate creatives that celebrate the unique and distinct.

Also on March 12, as every second Sunday of the month, there is the Eco & Chic Market at Piazza dell’Immacolata in San Lorenzo with handmade, crafts, selected vintage clothing, collectibles, and more.

The Città dell’Altra Economia in Testaccio hosts the Green Market on the 18-19; an eco-sustainable festival with art, culture, wellness and nature. Here you find a good selection of artisans and brands, yoga classes and a kid’s area.

On the same weekend, take a Japanese detour at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle, with spectacles and labs dedicated to Japanese culture, together with a wellness area and food corners where you can taste some traditional food.

Don’t forget to make a visit to Alcazar’s Market too, open on all weekends. One of the most vibrant markets in Rome, the Alcazar Live Market Trastevere features vintage, artisanal, Made in Italy, and handmade objects. Not to mention lots of music and the possibility of brunch beforehand.

Moreover, if you are passionate about music, don’t miss the Vinyl Market at Monk Club on the 11st the Roma Vinyl Village, with many exhibitors and DJs.

