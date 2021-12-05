Where to eat in Rome’s Prati Neighbourhood

If you feel hungry after a morning spent among the corridors of the Vatican museums, or maybe after a busy shopping afternoon in Via Cola di Rienzo, take a look at this selection of restaurants and pizzerias where you can stop for lunch or dinner.

Aqualunae Bistrot

Piazza dei Quiriti, 19/20

Mon – Sun 9am – 12pm

aqualunaebistrot.com

Aqualunae bistrot is owned by Emanuele Paoloni, a young Roman chef who can already boast important collaborations and work experiences abroad. His dishes are characterized by the desire to experiment, offering a continuous metamorphosis of flavors. Overlooking the fountain in Piazza dei Quiriti, the restaurant offers delicious proposals for every hour of the day. From breakfast, with homemade croissants, muffins and pancakes; to aperitif, consisting of 7 finger-food tastings to accompany a glass of bubbles, a cocktail or a craft beer. Without forgetting lunch and dinner, Aqualunae has daily proposals and a la carte menu.

Fratelli De Luca

Via Silla, 38

Mon – Fri 8.30am – 6.30pm, Sat 10am – 6.30pm

fratellideluca.com

Come here to indulge in yummy and healthy treats. Fratelli de Luca – Prati’s hippest salad and juice bar – offers a variety of smoothies, fresh salads and Mediterranean flavors! Pop right in, choose among their fresh sandwiches, order a salad or create your own from their selection of delicious ingredients. My favorite? The croccante al salmone with sunflower seeds, fennel, lettuce and smoked Scottish salmon.

Quarto

Via Crescenzio, 52

Daily 12pm – 3pm, 7pm – 1am

Mon – Fri 6pm – 11.45pm, Sat 12.3ppm – 11.45pm, Sun 12.30pm – 2.3opm & 6pm -11.45pm

quartoburger

Take a walk along Via Crescenzio any hour of the day and you’ll find that this little cozy joint is always busy. What’s their secret? They have something we all go crazy for: great burgers! But that’s to be expected when your meat comes from the famous Macellerie Buccioni. They also have a great friendly staff and their fries are truly something. I haven’t tried the cheesecake myself but rumor has it, it’s to die for…

Zen Sushi

Via degli Scipioni, 243

Daily 1pm – 2.30pm, 8pm – 11pm

zensushiroma.com

Two different dining formulas and a sleek and contemporary design is what you get at this trendy Japanese restaurant. Sit at the sushi-go-round Sushi Bar or at the beautiful restaurant to embark on a Japanese culinary journey. The sushi and sashimi are a guarantee; you’ll only find top quality fish cuts that will literally melt in your mouth. If you’re a sushi boat fan, definitely go with the Chef boat, composed of an amazing selection of raw fish: from red shrimp and prawns to oysters and sea urchins.

Pizzarium

Via della Meloria, 43

Daily 11am – 10pm

bonci.it

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. And if you’re planning on indulging in pizza, you need to get yourself to Pizzarium. Owned by the widely acclaimed Gabriele Bonci, Rome’s most famous pizzaiolo, this place makes one of the best pizza al taglio in Rome. Toppings change regularly, but tend to be very creative and piled on generously, creating intense flavors. But do not despair: their classic recipes, as well as their excellent suppli, are available year-round!

Carpaccio

Via Ennio Quirino Visconti, 8b

Tue – Sat 12.30pm – 3pm and 7.30pm – 11pm; Sun 12.30pm – 3.30pm

carpacciorestaurant.it

Carpaccio is a 170 square meters restaurant that offers a rich selection of the best national and international meats, blended with the flavors of international cuisine. Carpaccio is a thinly sliced raw meat fillet, seasoned in various ways. This dish was created in the ’50s by Giuseppe Cipriani, owner of Harry’s bar in Venice. It takes its name from the painter Carpaccio, whose paintings were on display at that time in the city. The colour of the raw meat in fact recalls that of the background of his canvases. Carpaccio is also a steakhouse, which offers meat cuts from all over the world in addition to the first courses of the Roman tradition, all accompanied by Italian and French labels.

Porto – Fish & Chips

Via Crescenzio, 56

Daily 12pm – 3pm, 7pm – 12am

portofishandchipsromaprati

Step inside Porto to be transported to the Italian seaside. Fresh seafood and a creative menu are what you get at this restaurant, where the chef stays true to Italian tradition! Stop by for dinner to taste their yummy cacio e pepe with shrimp and lime, or come by for lunch to indulge in their rich buffet!

Tacito

Via Tacito, 18

Mon – Fri 12pm – 2am; Sat 5pm – 2am

tacitoroma.it

Tacito is a restaurant-pizzeria characterized by a regional fusion cuisine: this is the place where the flavors of Calabrian and Roman cuisine are enhanced, without excluding a touch of international flavor. The restaurant opens its doors for lunch and dinner, but you can also go there to enjoy a cocktail during an after dinner with friends.

Le Carré Français

Via Vittoria Colonna, 30

Mon – Fri 7am – 11.30pm, Sat – Sun 8am – 11.30pm

cfr-international.fr

Those Parisian dreams where you wake up in Paris and start your day with a croissant, a coffee and a French pastry can now become a reality. Well, at least in part. If you’re a lover of all-things France, this restaurant and café that doubles as a gourmet grocery store will become your home away from home. Whether it’s to pick up some French delicacies (Foie Gras, baguettes, pain au chocolat) or to indulge in their French cuisine with a glass of French red, Le Carré Français is always the perfect spot year-round.

Madeleine

Via Monte Santo, 64

Tue-Sat 8am – 1am; Sun-Mon 8am-4pm

madeleinerome.com

Tucked away in via Monte Santo, a stone’s throw away from Piazza Mazzini, you’ll stumble upon a refined Parisian Belle Epoque style restaurant that pays special attention to detail. From the Art Nouveau pieces to the furniture and stylish design, Madeleine is an amazing salon de gastronomie.

Sambamaki Prati

Via Vittoria Colonna, 17/19

Daily 12pm – 12am

sambamaki.it

Sambamaki by Ricardo Takamitsu is a hip and happening spot that doubles as a sakeria and temakeria. Besides having the funky décor and Portuguese music that are staples of every Brazilian sushi spot, Sambamaki’s menu makes it stand out. You can’t go wrong with any of the dishes, but definitely try the flaming gunkan (literally served on fire). One look at the drink menu and the term “sakeria” takes on a whole new meaning: traditional cocktails such as Juleps, Negroni, and even Caipirinhas are all made with sakè.

Orto

Via Giuseppe Gioacchino Belli, 142

Daily 12pm – 3pm, 7pm – 12am

ristoranteorto.it

Orto is a vegetarian restaurant, characterized by simple and healthy ingredients, coming from organic farming. During the week you can have a buffet lunch (9€), but our advice is to try their Sunday veg brunch (15€). Orto will give you the feeling of being in a rural setting, having dinner in a country chic place accompanied by organic wines.

Pizzeria Salvatore Di Matteo Le Gourmet

Via Vittoria Colonna, 32A

Mon – Fri 7.30am – 12am; Sat – Sun 8am -12am

This restaurant, situated beside Piazza Cavour, will give you a real taste of Naples. Pizza is not the same everywhere in Italy: in Naples it is high, soft, and richly seasoned. Pizza is obviously the main course in this restaurant menù, together with all the fried and sweets typical of the Neapolitan area.

Beef Bazaar

Viale Germanico, 186

Everyday 7.30pm-11pm

beefbazaar.com

A meat lover’s paradise awaits you in the heart of Prati. Beef Bazaar is a restaurant that puts a dynamic spin on the carnivorous menu, recalling flavors from Argentina and the United States. The concept extends to an international level and embraces meat from all over the world. Some of the top cuts served include the Manzetta Prussiana, the Kobe Beef and the famous American Black Angus. If you want to keep it classic, there is also a long list of gourmet hamburgers.

Banchina 63

Via Emilio Faà di Bruno, 63

Tue – Sun 12.30pm – 3pm, 7.30pm – 11pm

banchina63.it

Come by this seafood restaurant and fish bar for aperitivo to taste their top-notch selection of seafood crudité paired with a twist on classic cocktails. Or better yet, stay for dinner to savour their creative menu. From ceviches and tartares to pastas and fish burgers, there’s something tasty for any palate. The must-try dish? The “Rosso di Mazara”: a datterino tomato and ginger soup with fresh burrata, caramelized lime zest and black vanilla salt flakes topped with red shrimp. The only problem? It leaves you craving for more.

Cacio e Pepe

Via Giuseppe Avezzana, 11

Mon – Sat 12pm – 3.15pm, 7pm – 11.30pm

trattoriacacioepepeprati.com

If you’re on the hunt for a traditional style trattoria, buckle up, Cacio e Pepe is the ultimate experience in the Prati neighborhood. As the name suggests, the creamy cacio e pepe pasta is their forte. But it doesn’t stop there: from carbonara to amatriciana, all Roman fare at his bustling neighborhood trattoria is top-notch! Embrace the Roman way of life, taste traditional dishes and accompany them with Cacio e Pepe’s house wine! You’ll have both a memorable dining and life experience, on a budget!

Healthy Color

Via Leone IV, 64

Daily 12pm – 10pm

healthycolor.it

Eating healthy is the new cool. After achieving immense popularity in Milan, Healthy Color arrived in Rome too. If you feel like eating a colorful poke, a bao burger (or two!), a wrap, a tartar, a salad, a soup or much more, this is the place for you. Every dish can be fish-based, meat-based or vegetarian. The menu also includes healthy desserts, like pancakes, ice creams, smoothies and more. Healthy Color is unique because the restaurant itself is a work of art, and extremely Instagrammable. It’s also very environmentally friendly.

Like this? Now read:

The best bars in Prati

Rome’s Prati district