Roma Incontra Il Mondo: Villa Ada Festival 2022

This summer, in the thickly wooded Villa Ada, Roma Incontra Il Mondo (Rome Meets The World) is on again for its 28th edition. As always, it will be hosting a lineup of more than 50 Italian and international artists across two stages, including:

L’Orchestraccia (June 10), Twist and Shout! (June 11), Management (June 12), Laila Al Habash Open Act Bigmama (June 15), Giorgio Poi (June 16), Motta (June 17), The Jesus and Mary Chain (June 19), Meg (June 21), Tutti fenomeni (June 24), Murubutu + Fastcut and Dead Poets (June 25), Spaghettiland (June 26), BNKR44 (June 27), Speranza- Ensi (June 28), Eugenio in Via di Gioia (June 29), Il muro del canto (July 1), James Senese Jnc (July 2), Badbadnotgood Open Act On (July 3); Emma Nolde (July 4), Ketama126 (July 7), Ermal Meta (July 8), Giancane Gli Ultimi Open Act 1789 (July 10), Yves Tumor (July 11), Almamegretta (July 13), Pendulum (July 16), Franco Micalizzi & Th Big Bubbling Band (July 17), Manuel Agnelli (July 19), The Zen Circus (July 21), Kings of Convenience (July 27), 24 Grana (July 28), Fast Animals and Slow Kids (July 29).

Everyday for the span of seven summer weeks, from the afternoon and into the night, the green heart of Rome will beat to the rhythm of the many concerts, performances, debates and tastings offered at the festival. The Villa Ada Festival is an event in which inclusivity and sociality naturally coexist. The contents of the program combine the idea of music, art, sports, and contemporary cuisine, with the precise desire to introduce even the youngest people to one of Italy’s most evocative natural and performance settings.

From June 10, 2022

Villa Ada

Via di Ponte Salario, 28

Concerts from 9.30pm on the main stage

villaadafestival.it

