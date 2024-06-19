villa ada festival 2024

Starting from June, the Villa Ada Festival is on again for a new edition
This summer, in the thickly wooded Villa Ada, Villa Ada Festival is on again for a new edition. As always, it will be hosting a lineup of Italian and international artists across two stages.
Everyday for the span of seven summer weeks, from the afternoon and into the night, the green heart of Rome will beat to the rhythm of the many concerts, performances, debates and tastings offered at the festival. The Villa Ada Festival is an event in which inclusivity and sociality naturally coexist. The contents of the program combine the idea of music, art, sports, and contemporary cuisine, with the precise desire to introduce even the youngest people to one of Italy’s most evocative natural and performance settings.
In the 2024 lineup, standout names include The Libertines, who will be presenting tracks from “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade,” Elio e le Storie Tese returning to Rome with the show “I Have Only One Tooth Left and I’m Trying to Screw It Back In,” and Cory Henry, a true icon of contemporary jazz.
2024 LINE-UP
Sunday, June 16th
Gio Evan
Tickets: €17.25
Tuesday, June 18th
Savana Funk
free entrance
Thursday, June 20th
Nobraino
Friday, June 21st
One Less Lonely Night: Justin Bieber
free entrance
Saturday, June 22nd
Gossip
Tickets: €25
Sunday, June 23th
Rino Gaetano Band
free entrance
Wednesday, June 26th
Elio e le Storie Tese
Tickets: €34.50
Thursday, June 27th
Ingwie Malmsteen
Tickets: €40
Friday, June 28th
Margherita Vicario
Tickets: €23
Monday, July 1st
The Libertines
Tickets: €40
Tuesday, July 2nd
Palaye Royale
Tickets: €34.50
Wednesday, July 3rd
Ghemon
Tickets: €17.25
Friday, July 5th
Moodymann & Soul Clap
Tickets: €15
Wednesday, July 10th
Cory Henry
Tickets: €28.75
Thursday, July 11th
Il quadro di Troisi
Tickets: €23
Friday, July 12th
Nello Taver + Nitro
Tickets: €15
Wednesday, July 17th
Immanuel Castro
Tickets: €23
Thursday, July 18th
Ex-Otago
Tickets: €23
Monday, July 22th
Vasco Brondi
Tickets: €26.45
Wednesday, July 24th
Lillo and AC/HD
Tickets: €25
Thursday, July 25th
James Senese
Tickets: €20
Friday, July 26th
Octave One + Oden & Fatzo
Tickets: €13
Sunday, July 28th
Bombino
Tickets: €28
Tuesday, August 6th
Fat Freddy’s Drop
Tickets: €30
From 16 June 2024
Villa Ada
Via di Ponte Salario, 28
Concerts from 9.30pm on the main stage