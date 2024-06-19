Events in Rome, Music

Villa Ada Festival 2024

Starting from June, the Villa Ada Festival is on again for a new edition

This summer, in the thickly wooded Villa Ada, Villa Ada Festival is on again for a new edition. As always, it will be hosting a lineup of Italian and international artists across two stages.

Everyday for the span of seven summer weeks, from the afternoon and into the night, the green heart of Rome will beat to the rhythm of the many concerts, performances, debates and tastings offered at the festival. The Villa Ada Festival is an event in which inclusivity and sociality naturally coexist. The contents of the program combine the idea of music, art, sports, and contemporary cuisine, with the precise desire to introduce even the youngest people to one of Italy’s most evocative natural and performance settings.

In the 2024 lineup, standout names include The Libertines, who will be presenting tracks from “All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade,” Elio e le Storie Tese returning to Rome with the show “I Have Only One Tooth Left and I’m Trying to Screw It Back In,” and Cory Henry, a true icon of contemporary jazz.

2024 LINE-UP

Sunday, June 16th

Gio Evan
Tickets: €17.25

Tuesday, June 18th

Savana Funk
free entrance

Thursday, June 20th

Nobraino

Friday, June 21st

One Less Lonely Night: Justin Bieber
free entrance

Saturday, June 22nd

Gossip
Tickets: €25

Sunday, June 23th

Rino Gaetano Band
free entrance

Wednesday, June 26th

Elio e le Storie Tese
Tickets: €34.50

Thursday, June 27th

Ingwie Malmsteen
Tickets: €40

Friday, June 28th

Margherita Vicario
Tickets: €23

Monday, July 1st

The Libertines
Tickets: €40

Tuesday, July 2nd

Palaye Royale
Tickets: €34.50

Wednesday, July 3rd

Ghemon
Tickets: €17.25

Friday, July 5th

Moodymann & Soul Clap
Tickets: €15

Wednesday, July 10th

Cory Henry
Tickets: €28.75

Thursday, July 11th

Il quadro di Troisi
Tickets: €23

Friday, July 12th

Nello Taver + Nitro
Tickets: €15

Wednesday, July 17th

Immanuel Castro
Tickets: €23

Thursday, July 18th

Ex-Otago
Tickets: €23

Monday, July 22th

Vasco Brondi
Tickets: €26.45

Wednesday, July 24th

Lillo and AC/HD
Tickets: €25

Thursday, July 25th

James Senese
Tickets: €20

Friday, July 26th

Octave One + Oden & Fatzo
Tickets: €13

Sunday, July 28th

Bombino
Tickets: €28

Tuesday, August 6th

Fat Freddy’s Drop
Tickets: €30

From 16 June 2024

Villa Ada

Via di Ponte Salario, 28

Concerts from 9.30pm on the main stage

villaadafestival.it

