Top Chocolate Shops

For a deliciously decadent treat, visit one of these superior chocolate shops in Rome

Did you think the Easter bunny wouldn’t make a pit stop in Rome this year? From modern to traditional, tartufo to torta, treat your taste buds with these sweet tooth certified chocolate shops.

SAID dal 1923

Passed down generations, SAID chocolate factory has been making handmade chocolates since 1923. With over 90 years of experience, they have perfected chocolate in every shape and size: from their revered hot chocolate to their decadent truffles. SAID is a great place to sit down and enjoy an afternoon dessert or have late night treat, but they don’t do just that! Open until late, they serve happy hour and also host live music events in a cozy yet modern atmosphere. The space creates an atmosphere where the artist and artisan meet: the original factory’s items are a reminder of artisanal traditions, and the modern décor preserves the delicious experience.

Via Tiburtina, 135 (San Lorenzo)

Tue-Thur and Sun 5pm-12:30am

Fri-Sat 5pm-1:30am

said.it

Chocolatier Quetzalcoatl

The name Quetzalcoatl might be a mouthful, but it originates from Mesoamerica just like its cocoa beans. Located near the Spanish Steps, this Franco-Italian chocolatier makes some of the best gourmet chocolates in Rome. The variety of chocolates here is stunning: Quetzalcoatl is not afraid to use unique ingredients such as ginger and lavender, helping you find the chocolate combo of your dreams. From macarons to tartufi, they have it all elegantly packaged, so you can’t resist the temptation of taking some home. I bet you can’t say ‘Quetzalcoatl’ 3 times over—but then again, it won’t matter when your mouth will be full of chocolate!

Via delle Carrozze, 26 (Campo Marzio)

Mon-Sat 10am-7pm

Sun 2pm-7pm

Venchi Cioccolato e Gelato

This well-known Italian chocolatier is located in the heart of Rome, just steps away from the Spanish Steps. If you are looking for original interpretations dedicated to the theme of chocolate, this is the right place. Since 2007 infact, Venchi has decided to take on a tasty challenge, that of turning chocolate into a myriad of ways that include, in addition to traditional pralines, cookies and hot chocolate in cups, also… ice cream! Venchi ice cream makers create every day a unique ice cream using only natural ingredients, together with fruits, hazelnuts Piedmont IGP and their famous chocolate.

Via della Croce, 25-26 (Spagna) – Via del Corso, 335 – Via degli Orfani, 87 (Pantheon) – Termini Station

Sun- Thurs 10am-11pm; Fri- Sat 10am-12am (Via della Croce)

it.venchi.com

Gay-Odin

The year was 1922: the scent of toasted chocolate filled the streets of Naples as Isidoro Odin and his wife Gay Onorina started making chocolate. The determined couple experimented with new recipes and novel ingredients, and what resulted were high-end chocolates. Their success has been attributed to their true Neapolitan spirit: fiercely competitive, and passionate about novelty. Today, Gay-Odin’s creations such as the Naples-inspired Vesuvio and the flaky yet creamy chocolate shavings of the Foresta are a taste of high quality history. They say Gay-Odin’s chocolates are the alchemy that makes people in love. I say it makes people fall in love with chocolate time and time again.

Via Antonio Stoppani, 9 (Parioli)

Mon-Sun 10am-8pm

gay-odin.it

GREZZO Raw Chocolate

Have you already noticed this charming shop while walking down via Urbana, a cobblestoned street full of restaurants and cafes in the heart of Monti? Open morning to night, Grezzo is unavoidable! The first shop of its kind in Europe, Grezzo follows principles of gourmet raw food: if ‘organic, fair-trade, and gluten free’ are part of your philosophy, this is the place to be! Embracing the evolution of the healthy sweet, all of their delicious cakes, pies, creams and cookies are made with high quality ingredients. Case and point: Grezzo’s goodies are guilt-free.

Via Urbana, 130 (Monti) – Piazza Mattei, 14 (Jewish Quarter)

Sun -Thurs 12am-8pm; Fri – Sat 12am-11pm

grezzorawchocolate.com

Moriondo e Gariglio

The first and oldest chocolate shop in Rome, Moriondo e Gariglio is as historic as it is delicious. The handmade chocolates are made with the same recipes created in 1800’s and use all natural ingredients. The classic flavors include mint, pistachio, rum, raspberry, and marron glacés and they also have seasonal treats such as milk and dark chocolate Easter eggs in 13 different sizes. Chocolate lover or not- this historic shop is a must.

Via del Pie’ di Marmo, 21/22 (Pantheon)

Mon-Sat 9am-7:30pm

Sun 12am-7.30pm

moriondoegariglio.com

Gelato San Lorenzo

Craving some tasty chocolate this fall and winter season? Look no further than Gelato San Lorenzo. While their delicious free-of-additives gelato is available year-round, for the colder seasons of the year, owners Maurizio and Flavia will also serve a selection of handcrafted chocolates that come from the best cocoa beans. Deriving from both Italian and non-Italian artisans, Gelato San Lorenzo offers products of the highest quality, and most importantly natural. Try the selection of raw chocolate processed at controlled temperatures that preserves the coca bean’s properties, and don’t forget to taste the variety of pralines – from fruity, grainy, intense, light or with liquor – covered and then decorated by hand. And to top it all off, a cup of hot cocoa can’t be missing.

Via Tiburtina, 6 (San Lorenzo)

Open daily, 11am-12am

gelatosanlorenzo.com