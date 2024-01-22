The best bars in Garbatella

Where to drink in the Garbatella Neighborhood

Discover the best bars and clubs in Rome’s Garbatella where to have a drink or an aperitivo in this typical district in Rome. Enjoy!

Latteria Garbatella

Piazza Geremia Bonomelli, 9

Tue-Thu 6pm-12am; Fri 6pm-2am; Sat 12:30-3pm, 6:30pm-2am; Sun 12:30-3pm, 6:30pm-11pm

latteriagarbatella

After a long day, unwind and enjoy a fine drink in the popular Latteria–one of the coolest venues in Rome. Contemporary and urban, Latteria is proud of its story and location. This bistro cocktail bar is housed within the walls of the once-historic Bar della Nanetta, and has transformed into an enchanting space where time seems to slip away. Latteria offers fantastic cocktails with stories behind them. Giorgio Morino, Latteria’s master mixologist and author of Bartime Stories, has developed a unique drink list, featuring seven cocktails, each telling a unique tale ranging from sci-fi to mythology. For those opting for an alcohol-free experience, Latteria offers the Elisir collection—three wellness-focused drinks crafted with ingredients that benefit both body and mind. Latteria also boasts a great selection of natural and organic wines from various Italian labels.

Birreria Eataly

Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492

Sun-Thu 12pm-10:45pm; Fri-Sat 12pm–11:15pm

info

Taste one of the most amazing selections of craft beers in Rome at Eataly’s Birreria. Choose from a selection of 400 craft beers and taste Eataly’s very own draft beers (yes, Eataly has its own in-house brewery, and it produces 50,000 liters of beer per year). The coolest part? There’s a system that allows the beer to flow directly from the tanks of the Brewery into the beer taps that line the bar.

Nettare

Piazza Damiano Sauli, 10

Sun-Thu 4pm-1am; Fri-Sat 4pm-2am

heyhopgarbatella

Brewery, with a capital B. With a wide selection of craft beers on tap and in bottles, this punk bar is perfect for hop lovers. Nettare offers beers from around the world and a variety of whiskies and natural wines.

Biffi

Piazza Eugenio Biffi, 11-12

Daily 7.20am – 2am

Biffi

Young and contemporary, Biffi is the perfect place to visit if you want to dive into the neighbourhood mood. The atmosphere is vibrant, the cocktails great. Especially the unforgettable “Eva” created by local barman Marco Paoletti. “Eva” has won the cocktail competition “Absolute invite” in Milan and was officially presented in the top 10 best cocktails in Italy. Biffi is the only bar in Rome where you can taste the real “Eva”.

Otium Club

Via Roberto de Nobili, 3b

Mon – Sat 5:30pm – 12:30am; Sun 12:30pm – 12:30am

otiumclubgarbatella

If you’re a wine lover, this place should be high on your priorities when visiting Garbatella. Specialising in aperitivo, they have a huge variety of organic beers from Umbria and more than 20 types of wine labels from all over Italy. The must-try drinks at “Otium” are “Garba-Hugo” for aperitivo and the “Garbatella connection” cocktail which you will find only in this bar. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

Why Not Cocktail Bar

Via Luigi Fincati, 2

Tue – Sun 6pm – 1.30am

whynotpub16

At Why Not Cocktail Bar you will find a seasonal drink list designed to enhance the flavors and combinations typical of each time of year. A good selection of gins and a continuous search for artisanal products.

Smile

Piazza Bartolomeo Romano, 4

6pm – 2am

smilebaroma

Smile is a small cocktail bar with an eccentric style, featuring a low counter ideal for chatting with the bartenders, shiny yellow benches and pink neon lights, and an outdoor area crowded with tables overlooking the Palladium theater. In this place, the turntable never stops playing, and the drinks change almost every day, depending on the ingredients found at the market.

568 Public House Garbatella

Via delle Sette Chiese, 56

Tue – Thur 6pm – 12am, Fri – Sat 6pm – 2am

birreria568

This spot oozes minimalist cool with light wood decor and diffused lighting creating a warm atmosphere with live music sets at the weekends. The menu is simple but creative including stuffed potatoes, hotdogs and wraps with a focus on their vast choice of craft beers.

