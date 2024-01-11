The Best Restaurants In Garbatella

Where to eat in Rome’s Garbatella Neighborhood

Garbatella isn’t just known for its unique buildings and fun nightlife: it’s also got some great restaurants where you can try the kind of food locals love. Join us as we embark on a culinary journey to uncover the best restaurants in Rome’s iconic Garbatella neighbourhood.

Terra

Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492 (Ostiense)

Everyday, 12pm – 3.30pm, 7pm – 10.30pm

There’s a restaurant in Rome that allows you to choose your own ingredients? With the incredible “farm-to-table” or “counter-to-table” concept, Terra Restaurant at Eataly Rome lets its guests choose the highest quality ingredients directly from its counters. Afterwards, all ingredients are cooked on a 100% Italian natural charcoal grill that gives off exceptional aromas and flavors.

Al Ristoro degli Angeli

Via Luigi Orlando, 2

Dinner: Mon – Sat 7.30pm – 11pm; Lunch: Sat-Sun 12.30pm – 3pm

ristorodegliangeli.it

Ristoro degli Angeli, located in the heart of Garbatella in Rome, is a restaurant dedicated to good food and good drink, happily positioned in front of the Teatro Palladium, one of the symbols of the neighborhood. The mood of Ristoro degli Angeli is to proudly uphold the flag of tradition, seeking to keep alive the memory of those dishes that are often forgotten or considered humble.

Pizza e Cucina restaurant

Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492 (Ostiense)

Lunch: Mon-Fri 12pm-3.30pm; Sat-Sun 12pm-4pm | Dinner: Mon-Sun 7pm-10.30pm

Don’t be fooled into thinking that all pizzas are created equal. There is no such thing. If you want to taste a delicious pizza in Rome, one made with super fresh seasonal ingredients, organic flours, top-quality tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil, you need to head straight to the Pizza e Cucina restaurant on Eataly’s first floor. Not into pizza? Check out their pasta menu to explore Roman pasta specialties.

La Casetta Rossa

Via Giovanni Battista Magnaghi, 14

Tue – Sat 9.30am – 11pm; Sun 9.30am-5.30pm

casettarossa.org

People-oriented and supportive with its “antifascist” theme, “La Casetta Rossa” is the right place to try Roman food in an unpretentious setting. Here, under the umbrella pines you can eat and drink in the delightful internal garden leading to the park, reconstructed by the owner of the restaurant. Every month, this spazio culturale hosts language exchange meetings and donation-based cooking classes, books presentations, art and photo exhibitions, and live music.

Tre de tutto

Via Giustino de Jacobis, 19

Everyday, 7.30am – 1am

tredetuttogarbatella.it

Open from morning until late at night, “Tre de tutto” covers different roles throughout the day: cafeteria, wine bar and cocktail bar. In terms of culinary offerings, however, the protagonists are the classics of Roman and Italian cuisine revisited. A 120-square-meter space structured on two levels, formerly an abandoned bakery, which is substantiated by an expertly constructed mix of veracious spirit and refinement, tradition and innovation.

Bauhaus

Piazza Eugenio Biffi, 3

Everyday, 9am – 2am

Bauhausrome

Bauhaus is a multifaceted venue that in 250 square meters houses a bread lab with pizzeria and restaurant. The new-generation bread lab churns out pan pizza from the morning and pan pizza for aperitifs and casual dinners. On the restaurant front, to be enjoyed on the top floor of the facility, young chef Andrea Castagna, has developed a menu with an international flair for dinner that can also be tried through different tasting routes.

Pizzeria Er Panonto

Via Enrico Cravero, 10

Everyday, 7pm – 11pm

PizzeriaErPanonto

Opened in 1973 by two Roman friends, Er Panonto is a perfect place to try real pizza Romana. Crispy and thin, straight from the wooden oven, pizza romana is available in 40 different types. You can indulge in this unforgettable pizza experience fo only €8 (and Moretti beer is included). A charming atmosphere and the flavours of the good-old Italian days.

Latteria Garbatella

Piazza Geremia Bonomelli, 9

Tue-Thu 6pm-12am; Fri 6pm-2am; Sat 12:30-3pm, 6:30pm-2am; Sun 12:30-3pm, 6:30pm-12am

latteriagarbatella

Born in 2015 as a cocktail bar, Latteria has evolved into a bistro that offers not only exquisite drinks but also diverse menu catering to vegans, meat-lovers, and fish enthusiasts alike. Latteria’s culinary philosophy revolves around sustainability, seasonality, and zero-waste. A unique feature on the menu are the Senzaimpegno–small bites, like tapas, that can accompany your aperitivo, be served as appetizers, or as a light dinner. Their menu changes every four months to ensure that only the finest, locally-sourced ingredients make it to your plate.

Acino Brillo

Piazza di S. Eurosia, 2B

Daily 12.30am to 1am

acino.brillo

If you are passionate about art and looking for something cozy with delicious Roman food on the side – Acino Brillo is for you. Located in the heart of Garbatella, the restaurant continues pleasing guests for over 10 years. The menu changes daily based on the availability of fresh local ingredients and boasts a rich wine selection from all over Italy. Wooden decorations made by Italian artist Tommaso Garavini, comfy bookshelves and handmade lamps create an exceptional artsy atmosphere.

Li Scalini De Marisa

Via Roberto de Nobili,17

Tue – Sat 12pm – 3pm, 7.30pm-11pm; Sun 12pm – 3pm

On Via Roberto de Nobili, 17 is a neighbourhood restaurant I come back to time and again for down to earth Roman cooking. Sat below street level with a quaint covered seating area outside, you’ll discover authentic Roman cuisine for a great price. I usually order the strange-sounding but surprisingly delicious tripe in tomato sauce.

One Sense

Via Alessandro Cialdi, 35

Mon – Sat 6pm-12am; Sun 12am-3.30pm

onesenseroma

Garbatella’s most elegant restaurant accessed through an impressive classy courtyard, One Sense definitely is the place from the “must see” list. This is a unique restaurant which you can find only in Rome. Created with a warm and contemporary feel, One Sense is carefully designed to enable a comfortable space for disabled people. Once you enter the restaurant you notice that every detail of interior is conceived to the accessibility for guests with disabilities. Offering a distinctive atmosphere of equality and exceptional care, One Sense will make your stay in Rome unforgettable.

La Casetta

Via Giacinto Pullino, 103

Tue – Sun 12pm – 3.30pm; 7pm – 11.30pm

lacasettagarbatellaristorante

If you’re searching for a cozy seafood restaurant in the Garbatella neighbourhood, search no more. And to top it all off, as soon as the sun comes out, you can also dine out in the open for lunch (and dinner, weather permitting) in the charming outdoor garden, making it one of the best al fresco restaurants in Rome.

