A Guide To The Best Events In February 2024 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in February

In February, Rome may be chilly, but that’s no reason to stay home! With a plethora of indoor events to keep you warm and entertained, from exhibitions to festivals and concerts, there’s something for everyone. Moreover, as is tradition in many Italian cities, Rome also celebrates Carnival during February–the city is alive with festivities, and you can expect to encounter masked children strolling through the streets.

Check out our list of the top events in Rome in February 2024, and make the most of this month.

Exhibitions this February in Rome

Rome is always buzzing with a vibrant array of cultural experiences. Don’t miss your last chance to explore the world of Peter Paul Rubens, his connection with Rome, and the Baroque art style at Galleria Borghese. Dive into “Dacia: The Last Frontier of Rome,” the exhibition showcasing over 1000 works from museums across Romania, or venture into the first monographic exhibition dedicated to Fidia, the greatest Greek sculptor of the classical age. Immerse yourself in the provocative world of “Helmut Newton. Legacy” at the Ara Pacis Museum, or marvel at the mind-bending creations of Escher at Palazzo Bonaparte. For a fun and interactive journey, rediscover the art of Van Gogh at the Next Museum. And, for a glimpse into contemporary art, explore EMOTION, a dynamic exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante.

Best events in February in Rome

Live music

February in Rome sets the stage for a diverse range of concerts. From Italian singer-songwriter Daniele Silvestri to the iconic sounds of Jethro Tull, there’s a musical experience for everyone. And, as always, the opera scene in Rome promises to be nothing short of amazing.

When it comes to exceptional music venues, the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia stands proudly at the forefront. For aficionados of classical music and symphonic repertoire visiting Rome, an evening at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia is an absolute must. This February, the Accademia presents an array of exciting concerts, including Verdi’s Messa da Requiem conducted by Musical Director Antonio Pappano, and a captivating performance by pianist Lang Lang.

3 February, 9 March 2024 | Six Nations Rugby Championship

The annual 6 Nations Rugby Championship will commence in February 2024. Six elite rugby nations – Italy, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and France – will go head-to-head in this hundred-year-old tradition, and just like the Ancient Romans, these rugby warriors will be fighting to the death, or rather to the trophy. Italy will host two squads at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico this 2024: England on February 3rd and Scotland on March 9th. Watch the players roar, claw, and run to victory. Be prepared for fans to swarm into pubs after the games for the legendary “third half,” known to be a time of copious drinking and celebration of rugby, no matter which team won or lost.

9-24 February 2024 | Equilibrio Dance Festival

Rome is ready to host the 18th edition of Equilibrio, the festival dedicated to contemporary dance and choreographers. The Equilibrio festival 2024 will feature 11 performances, 3 Italian premieres, 1 world premiere and a Night at the Theatre for children, as well as talks and screenings, at Auditorium Parco della Musica, Teatro Argentina and Teatro Palladium.

11 February 2024 | Carnevale sul Tevere

Join the festive spirit of Carnival at the 3rd edition of the Carnevale sul Tevere, a fun sports event where people of all ages don masks and and enjoy a stroll along the Tiber’s banks on foot or by bike. Participants can also explore the river using canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and inflatable boats.

Until 18 February 2024 | Lights in Nature – Life

Lights in Nature – Life is an extraordinary immersive experience that invites visitors to explore a secret garden in the heart of Rome through lights and sounds. Both young and old can embark on an adventure filled with incredible projections and spectacular light displays that celebrate the harmony between humans and nature, representing life on Planet Earth through its four elements: water, air, fire, and earth.

24-25 February 2024 | Roma Whisky Festival

After a remarkable edition last winter, the Roma Whisky Festival returns to the Salone delle Fontane in EUR for an entire weekend dedicated to the “king of all distillates.” The event is a comprehensive experience, welcoming all kinds of attendees, from beginners—offered a dedicated introductory mini-course “ABC of Whisky”—to seasoned enthusiasts.