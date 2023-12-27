A Guide To The Best Events In January 2024 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in January

Get ready to kick off the new year in style… Rome offers a series of exciting events in January 2024. Here’s our list of the best happenings in the city, promising a January filled with enchanting experiences for those who choose to experience the magic of Rome in the first month of the year.

Exhibitions this January in Rome

Il Tocco di Pigmalione. Rubens e la scultura a Roma, Installation view, Galleria Borghese, Ph A. Novelli, ® Galleria Borghese

There is a vibrant array of ongoing and brand-new art exhibitions gracing Rome this month. Time is running out to immerse yourself in the visual narratives of “Don McCullin in Rome and Boris Mikhailov: Ukrainian Diary” at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni and “From Futurism to Virtual Art” at La Vaccheria, a gallery in the EUR district. Explore the literary legacy of Italo Calvino in “Favoloso Calvino,” at the Scuderie del Quirinale, and delve into the provocative world of “Helmut Newton. Legacy” at the Ara Pacis Museum. Take a journey into fantasy with the Tolkien exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, or marvel at the mind-bending creations of Escher at Palazzo Bonaparte. Be sure to check out the work of Peter Paul Rubens, his relationship with Rome and the Baroque art style as a whole at Galleria Borghese. For a fun, interactive experience, rediscover the art of Van Gogh at the Next Museum. Explore the contemporary art scene with EMOTION a dynamic exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante, and don’t miss the outdoor spectacle of The Dioscuri Return to Rome.

Best events in January in Rome

Live music

In January, Rome is alive with a variety of live music concerts, spanning from opera to Italian contemporary tunes to tribute shows. Get ready for a musical journey that caters to every taste, promising a vibrant start to the year in the Eternal city.

1 January 2024 | Roma Capodarte 2024

Rome is preparing to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the New Year with a rich calendar of events in the name of music, art, culture and entertainment. On the 1 January 2024, Capodarte is back, with several free initiatives spread across various parts of the city. Concerts, guided tours, shows and activities for young and old will animate museums, municipal libraries, theatres, cinemas and other cultural venues that will be extraordinarily open for the occasion until the evening.

Until 6 January 2024 | Festa della Befana di Roma

In Piazza Navona, the Festa della Befana returns, enchanting young and old with a lineup of special events. The grand finale unfolds on January 6th when the Befana arrives in Piazza Navona. The friendly witch will bring gifts and sweets for all the children. An absolute festive delight for the whole family, brimming with performances, music, and joyous celebrations.

Until 7 January 2024 | Trame di Luce

Get the best of both worlds — that is, stunning lights and sweeping musical scores — at Trame di Luce, an immersive sensory exhibition at the Botanical Garden of Rome. Attendees walk through parks and gardens enhanced by supernatural light displays and can even grab a magical bite to eat at their gourmet food court, Taste of Lights. The Botanical Garden, which dates back to the 1200s, partnered with the Royal Garden of Monza, the Light Art Collection and the Palazzo Corsini to create a truly otherworldly experience.

Until 7 January 2024 | Christmas World

The Christmas World at Villa Borghese is returning for another round of holiday joy. With replicas of cities around the world, musical performances, a carousel, a chocolate factory and even a model of Santa’s house, there’s something for every member of the family. And if that wasn’t enough, each city replica will also have its own food court for your tasting pleasure.

Until 7 January 2024 | Christmas at the Auditorium

Celebrate the holiday season from December 8th to January 7th at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica, where Christmas magic is in full swing. In addition to the programming of over 30 pop, jazz and rock music concerts, there is the usual Rome Gospel Festival, one of the most important gospel festivals in Europe, which features some of the best ensembles from the United States. Completing the chilly Christmas vibe, performances for children and guided tours for families will guarantee fun for people of all ages.

Until 7 January 2024 | 100 Presepi in Vaticano

Depictions of the birth of Jesus Christ are found all around the world come Christmastime, but Italians have a special pride for their nativity scenes, or presepi in Italian. This is abundantly clear in this exhibit, which presents the most beautiful presepi at the Colonnade of Piazza San Pietro in the holy city of the Vatican itself. Over 300 works were nominated from 17 different countries, of which only 100 are selected for display. Whether you’re a craftsman or just a casual observer appreciating the artistry, you’re welcome to come and see these masterpieces for yourself.

Until 1 February 2024 | “I Dioscuri Tornano a Roma” Outdoor Exhibition

Castoro and Polluce, the mythical Dioscuri, the “sons of Zeus” in Greek mythology, also revered by the Romans, take center stage in a grand exhibition by sculptor Gianfranco Meggiato. Eleven monumental sculptures will be displayed on the streets of Via Veneto and Porta Pinciana. Gianfranco Meggiato, a sculptor with Venetian origins, has been participating in exhibitions in Italy and abroad since 1998, contributing to international events.

Until 18 February 2024 | Lights in Nature – Life

Lights in Nature – Life is an extraordinary immersive experience that invites visitors to explore a secret garden in the heart of Rome through lights and sounds. Both young and old can embark on an adventure filled with incredible projections and spectacular light displays that celebrate the harmony between humans and nature, representing life on Planet Earth through its four elements: water, air, fire, and earth.