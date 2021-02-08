6 Valentine’s Day ideas that’ll impress your date

How to spend Valentine’s day 2021 in Rome

Valentine’s day is at the doors and lots of us are still trying to figure out how to impress our date! But if you live in the Eternal City, you’ve got a jump on most people. We live in the mecca of love. We’ve got temples, ruins, amazing views, yummy food and hidden gems all around. And while Valentine’s Day will be a bit different this year, there are plenty of great ways to make this day special. Give one of these a go, it can’t be too hard to impress your date!

Sleeping in a cozy romantic treehouse

We all wanted our own treehouse as kids. A place where we could unwind, relax and feel disconnected. But who said treehouses are only for children? Imagine a secret hideout, tucked away in the woods with beautiful views. Your private wooden shack suspended 8 meters from the ground. Cozy wooden walls, a private balcony overlooking the trees, completely immersed in the sounds of nature. If that’s not romantic, I don’t know what is. The good news is you don’t have to build your own treehouse, this time. You just have to get yourself to Viterbo to La Piantata, they’ll think about the rest.

Taking in the views of Rome

Living in the Eternal City has its perks. For one, we have some of the best views in the world. And what’s more romantic than admiring the views with your loved one? Take your other half to Il Giardino degli Aranci, perched on top of Aventine Hill, and don’t forget to peek into the keyhole of the Knights of Malta just footsteps away. Early morning is the best time to go. Another must-stop is Terrazza Caffarelli, between the Capitoline Museums and the Campidoglio. It’s the ultimate place to admire a picture-perfect Roman sunset. Just a heads-up – wherever you go, make sure gelato isn’t missing. Günther Rohregger, with his artisan gelato from Alto Adige, has created a special gelato flavor for Valentine’s Day: Amore Caldo, with white chocolate and homemade raspberry jam paired with heart-shamed chocolate cookies! Sounds like the perfect flavor!

A luxury staycation

With all the covid-19 restrictions, it can be hard to organize a Valentine’s Day getaway. But why not book a romantic staycation at one of Rome’s luxury hotels? The great news is, if you stay the night, you can also dine at the hotel’s restaurant for dinner. Aleph Hotel has planned a romantic stay starting at €360 per couple. You’ll get to stay in a suite and dedicate yourself entirely to your partner and enjoy a romantic day strolling through the streets of Rome, toasting with sparking wine and dining at the hotel’s restaurant (or in-room, if you prefer). Another fantastic option is Hotel Eden’s romantic escape, which includes a one-night stay at the five-star luxury hotel, inclusive of a Valentine’s dinner at Il Giardino Ristorante (€600). Hotel Eden is one of the few spas in Rome that’s currently open and you may also book your Gua Sha Love Adononis & Aphrodite ritual for two (€390). Otherwise, you can opt for their Valentine’s day lunch menu at €145 per person (takeaway and dinner are also available, reservations to be made by Feb 13th at 6pm). Hotel Splendide Royale also has a romantic day in store! For the price of €550, you’ll get to stay the night at the hotel and dine at their jaw-dropping restaurant Mirabelle, and enjoy a tasting menu. The same tasting menu is available for lunch for €150 per person. Another A-lister is Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese with its staycation package inclusive of a gourmet dinner at Settimo – Roman Cuisine and Terrace, a one-night stay and in-room breakfast (starting from €190 per person). The two tasting menus will also be available for lunch on February 14th!

A romantic lunch (at home or at a restaurant)

If you’d rather not have a staycation you could always treat yourselves to a fantastic dining experience for Valentine’s Day 2021. The Roman restaurant scene has prepared some special menus, either to be enjoyed at the restaurant for lunch or at home for dinner. Il Marchese has created a special Valentine’s Day lunch menu while Taki has thought of gifting couples with a sweet surprise! Instead, Il Palazzetto has created a cocktail called San Valentino Passion for the occasion! EUR’s famed seafood restaurant Livello 1 is serving a six-course tasting menu at €140 per couple, (or at €155 per couple, inclusive of a bottle of Franciacorta Franca Contea “Primus” – Brut Cuvèe). The menu is also available for takeaway or delivery. For a little taste of France, Le Carrè Français has prepared a Valentine’s Day Box available for takeaway and delivery (€55 per person, excluding wine), you may also reserve directly at the restaurant for lunch! For a Michelin-starred box, Il Pagliaccio is preparing a home gourmet dining experience paired with a bottle of Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé and a homemade candle to set the mood (€200 per couple). The box is to be reserved by Feb 12th and it will be delivered on Feb 14th. But there’s also the option of dining at Il Pagliaccio for lunch on the 14th! For some seafood cruditè, get yourself a reservation to Chinappi, where you’ll be served a tasting menu for lunch (the menu is also available for takeaway and delivery).

Afredo alla Scrofa has prepared a Valentine’s Day box to enjoy at home, complete with a sweet surprise for breakfast (€140). The box is to be reserved by February 13th at 6pm. Aqualunae Bistrot couldn’t be missing either, with a special menu to taste at the restaurant for lunch (€65 p.p.) or with delivery/takeaway! For an Asian Valentine’s Day, head to Dao Chinese Restaurant for lunch or order their takeaway/delivery menu by February 13th at 1pm. The menu is inclusive of a sweet surprise by the starred chef Iside De Cesare. Eataly’s beloved Terra restaurant is also reopening for Valentine’s Day and will be serving its special menu for €38 per person. You can also opt for theor takeaway menu (€29 p. p.), or delivery for €25. While Numa al Circo will host a dj set and an a la carte menu created for Valentine’s Day. Proloco Trastevere has also created a tasting menu called Afrodita for €40 per person available for lunch or for dinner for takeaway or delivery (€30). Another special one is the At Home Valentine’s Menu – an aperitivo and tasting menu to taste at home – created by Osteria dell’Orologio in collaboration with Pastificio Secondi starting from €40. The options are endless, it’s up to you to pick one!

A surprise day trip to the lake

As Romans, we’re so lucky to be an hour away from lakes, beaches and mountains. If you’re able to take the day off, a day trip to the beautiful Lake Bolsena is the perfect way to spend your Valentine’s Day. Just one hour and a half from Rome, you’ll come across the beautiful lakeside town of Capodimonte – the gem of Lake Bolsena. Take a romantic walk along its lake front, filled with cafes and gelaterias. Have a gourmet lunch along the lake at Pepenero and unwind afterwards by strolling the streets of its charming centro storico.

A chocolate experience

Chocolate on Valentine’s day is always a great idea. If you want to indulge in the ultimate chocolate experience with your partner, here are some places to keep in mind. The renowned Grué captained by Marta and Felice will have cakes, chocolate pralines and many more sweet creations. Grué is also working side-by-side with Fabrizio Fiorani, the best pastry chef in Asia according to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, for a sweet Valentine’s Day treat! While Divino Cioccolateria has also created something unique– a limited edition with single-origin chocolate pralines and the rose from Beauty and the Beast! If you want to sweep your other half off her feet, the enchanted chocolate rose from Beauty and the Beast will do the trick!