A Guide To The Best Events In March 2024 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in March

March signals the arrival of spring, making it a wonderful time to visit Rome. With temperatures usually mild and pleasant, it’s the perfect opportunity to wander the city’s streets. Plus, there’s a variety of exciting events in Rome, including exhibitions, concerts, and the renowned Rome marathon.

Here’s our list of the top events in Rome in March 2024, and make the most of this month.

Exhibitions this March in Rome

Rome is always buzzing with a vibrant array of cultural experiences. Art enthusiasts won’t want to miss the new Ukiyoe exhibition at Museo di Roma Palazzo Braschi, showcasing Japanese art from the Edo era. Delve into history with “Dacia: The Last Frontier of Rome,” displaying over 1000 artifacts from Romanian museums, or immerse yourself in the first monographic exhibition dedicated to Fidia, the greatest Greek sculptor of the classical age. Don’t forget to catch the Escher exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte, extended until 5 May. The exhibition dedicated to Helmut Newton will be extended by one week, postponing the closure to 17 March. For a taste of contemporary art, explore EMOTION, a dynamic exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante.

Best events in March in Rome

Live music

If you’re a fan of live music, Rome has you covered with a plethora of concerts to choose from–Giovanni Allevi returns with his Piano Solo Tour, Daniele Silvestri performs at Auditorium Parco della Musica, and Sanremo Festival stars like Loredana Bertè and Clara start their tours. LP will perform on March 12th at the Auditorium, and Renato Zero has multiple dates at the Palazzo dello Sport.

2-3 March 2024 | Formaticum Don’t miss the latest edition of Formaticum, the market-exhibition dedicated to cheese and Italian dairy rarities at Città dell’Altra Economia. Formaticum promises to be an exciting event featuring tastings, seminars, and quality awards, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in this sector of the Italian agri-food industry. formaticum.info 1-3, 8-10 March 2024 | Cacio & Pepe Festival The Cacio & Pepe Festival is back at Eataly Roma for its fifth edition! Dive into a taste journey through the flavors of Roman cuisine. Eataly chefs and some special guests will offer one of Rome’s most iconic dishes, in various forms: from the classic tonnarello to the modern version. And then, there will be mezzemaniche, supplì, fresh pasta, ravioli and gnocchi, fried foods, and much more. Cacio & Pepe Festival 9 March 2024 | Six Nations Rugby Championship The annual 6 Nations Rugby Championship started in February 2024. Six elite rugby nations – Italy, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and France – go head-to-head in this hundred-year-old tradition, and just like the Ancient Romans, these rugby warriors will be fighting to the death, or rather to the trophy. Italy will host Scotland on March 9th at the Stadio Olimpico. Watch the players roar, claw, and run to victory. Be prepared for fans to swarm into pubs after the games for the legendary “third half,” known to be a time of copious drinking and celebration of rugby, no matter which team won or lost. Six Nations Rugby Championship

10-11 March 2024 | Vini Selvaggi

Vini Selvaggi, the independent fair of natural wines, arrives at Spazio Novecento in Rome. Tastings, food proposals, and talks on topics related to natural agriculture and low-intervention wine production will enrich the event, aimed at industry professionals and wine enthusiasts alike.

17 March 2024 | Run Rome the Marathon

Join the festive spirit of Carnival at the 3rd edition of the Carnevale sul Tevere, a fun sports event where people of all ages don masks and and enjoy a stroll along the Tiber’s banks on foot or by bike. Participants can also explore the river using canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and inflatable boats.

Markets

Explore Rome’s various markets, including vintage and antique markets, which offer unique treasures and artifacts, as well as food markets, with traditional and experimental delicacies.