Where to eat the best tiramisù in Rome

The guide to the best tiramisù in town between tradition and innovation

Tiramisù (which translates as “lift me up”) is the most well known Italian dessert in the world. It was born in the 19th century in Treviso, a city located in the northeast of Italy. Legends say that was created by the owner of a restaurant who wanted to offer to her clients an aphrodisiac and invigorating dessert. Tiramisù is made up of ingredients such as eggs, sugar, savoiardi biscuits, mascarpone, coffee and cocoa.

Today, tiramisù is an essential part of almost nearly every restauraunt menù in Rome. All around the city, there are many bars and pastry shops that specialize in crafting this iconic dessert.

From the traditional recipe to many variations, such as strawberry, pistachio, banana or caramel, follow our guide to discover all the best places to enjoy tiramisù in Rome!

Pompi il regno del Tiramisù

Via Albalonga 7 b; Via della Croce 88; Via di Santa Maria in Via 17; Piazza Risorgimento, 43; Via Cassia, 8/C

barpompi.it

Pompi is undeniably the most famous place for tiramisù in Rome. It’s a cherished tradition to bring a tiramisù from Pompi as a dessert when invited to dinner with friends or family. Officially certified as an artisanal, high-quality product, their tiramisù is available in a variety of flavors: the classic cocoa, strawberry, hazelnut, and pistachio. Gluten- and lactose-free options are also available, making it a treat for everyone to enjoy!

Charlotte

Via Vercelli 12-14 (Re di Roma)

charlotteroma.it

This elegant pastry boutique feels like a jewelry store, with creations that are as stunning to the eyes as they are delightful to the palate. Their tiramisù is beautifully presented in small glasses, but larger portions are also available for takeout, perfect for sharing or indulging at home.

Casa Manfredi

Viale Aventino 91-93 (Aventino)

casamanfredi.it

Casa Manfredi is a renowned artisanal pastry shop, known for its exceptional creations. Their tiramisù is available in both large and mini cake formats, offering a modern reinterpretation of this classic dessert. It’s a delightful harmony of textures, blending the creamy softness of mascarpone mousse with coffee and the satisfying crunch of a double layer of biscuits.

Two Sizes

Via del Governo Vecchio 88 (Piazza Navona)

two-sizes.res-menu.com/

At Two Sizes, tiramisù is perfect for those on the move. Served in convenient take-away containers, available in both small and large sizes, it’s the ideal treat to enjoy while exploring the sights of Rome. Among the tempting flavors, we highly recommend trying the caramel and peanut butter versions—they’re simply unforgettable!

Pasticceria Gruè

Viale Regina Margherita 95 (Salario)

gruepasticceria.it

A must-visit for and excellent tiramisù is Gruè, a historic pastry shop in Rome that offers a wide range of exceptional desserts, with its timeless tiramisù being the standout.

Sutiramisu @ Casa e bottega

Via dei Coronari 183 (Piazza Navona)

sutiramisu.it

Ready to experience a crunchier take on tiramisù? Indulge in the creation of pastry chef Loretta Fanella. This innovative dessert invites you to break through the chocolate shell, unveiling a cascade of coffee that instantly soaks the savoiardo at the bottom. A truly “express” tiramisù that’s as fun to eat as it is delicious!

Restaurants:

Eggs Ristorante

Via Natale Del Grande 52 (Trastevere)

eggsristorante.com

Welcome to the world of eggs, the true star of this restaurant in Trastevere, led by the talented Chef Barbara Agosti. Here, tiramisù takes center stage, with options for everyone, including gluten-free and lactose-free versions of the classic dessert. Originally from Piedmont, the chef has crafted her own unique twist, blending hazelnut spread—a regional specialty—with Gentilini, a beloved Roman biscuit. And don’t miss the amaretto, rum, and chocolate variations—they’re simply irresistible!

Flavio al Velavevodetto

Via di Monte Testaccio 97 (Testaccio)

velavevodetto.it

Flavio‘s tiramisù is absolutely addictive! This signature dessert features buttery biscuits specially crafted for the tiramisù, layered with coffee, cocoa powder, mascarpone cream, and topped with melted dark chocolate. Many food critics have hailed it as “the best tiramisù I’ve ever had.”

53 Untitled

Via del Monte della Farina 53 (Pantheon)

untitledrestaurant.com

The tiramisù at 53 Untitled is quickly becoming the talk of the town among Rome’s residents. Crafted with mascarpone cream, homemade soft savoiardi, coffee ganache, and bitter cocoa biscuits, it’s a dessert that promises to leave a lasting impression on anyone who tastes it!

Tira e molla

Via Enna 2 (San Giovanni)

tiraemolla.it

Would you like a cup of tiramisù? At Tira e Molla restaurant, you can savor their unique take on this classic dessert, served in a coffee cup and paired with a whole Gentilini biscuit—a modern twist on the traditional Savoiardo used in tiramisù.

Osteria Fratelli Mori

Via dei Conciatori 10 (Piramide)

osteriafratellimori.it

This typical Roman restaurant near Piramide offers a variety of delicious homemade desserts, lovingly crafted by Mamma Giuliana. Her tiramisù is truly a spoonful of heaven, served in a coffee cup and elegantly dusted with cocoa powder.