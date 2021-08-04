The Court cocktail bar at Palazzo Manfredi

Cocktails and the most breathtaking view of the Colosseum

Located on the ground level of Palazzo Manfredi in Monti with Michelin star restaurant Aroma up top is one of the best places to drink in Rome: The Court.

After his experience living and working abroad, Bar Director and amaro king Matteo Zed has brought a unique bar concept and style back to Rome. The Court is like one of those classic hotel bars and lounges that can be found in NYC, but with a twist. Combining exclusivity, luxury and great service in a refined but chill atmosphere.

A unique space, which is entirely outdoors, overlooks the old Ancient Gladiator school right in front of the still wonderous Colosseo. So you can drink in style and comfort with perhaps the best view in all of the Eternal City.

In just 2 short years of opening (some of the most challenging ones the bar and spirits industry has ever seen) The Court has managed to land on the Top 500 Bars list and 2nd place on the Barawards by Bargiornale.

Also, within this past year, two beautiful initiatives were born here: Roma 4 Roma and the more recent project Better Together. This weekly event (usually every Monday) brings the international bar industry together, also bringing the best bars, bartenders and drinks from all over the globe to Rome with The Court as their stage.

INSPIRATION

Rome’s best cocktail bars

The quality at The Court is reflected in everything from the food and drinks to the service which is formal yet extremely warm and welcoming. Matteo and his incredible bar team serve up that old-style approach to hospitality and modern bartending techniques resulting in the most stellar concoctions.

Their newly-debuted summer drink list features a great range of exciting cocktails and flavors. A beautifully thought-out cocktail menu in name, concept and design, “Discover Rome Through Our Eyes” is a tribute to Italy. Inspired by the cinema, the drink menu covers everything from classic cocktails and homages, classics revisited, former guest bartender drinks with The Court’s twist, as well as their new and evergreen signature drinks like the “Roman Martini”.

A few of the cocktails dedicated to films about Italy: Bitter & aromatic (La Dolce Vita), Bright & Refreshing (The Great Beauty), Amazing & Imaginative (Angels and Demons), Classics & Homages (An American in Rome), Spirit and Bubbles (I Soliti Ignoti), No ABV (Eat, Pray, Love). They also offer low abv drinks and some fun non-alcoholic options.

INSPIRATION

Best Bars in Rome

To accompany your beverage of choice is an array of carefully selected dishes that pair perfectly such as the Japanese-Roman “Carbonara Roll” created by Emanuele Giordani of Gipsy Bar. And if you come during aperitivo hour, The Court has the most impressive display of gourmet small plates to snack on.

The perfect place for celebratory drinks, date nights, business drinks, aperitivo with coworkers or friends, after-dinner cocktails even weekend brunch with a DJ set, The Court is a must-visit for first-timers coming to Rome but also the locals who live here.

Open every day from 1pm to midnight. Dress code is like the space – smart and chic.

Address

Via Labicana, 125 (Monti)

Opening Hours

Daily, 1.00pm – 12.00am

Contact

info@thecourtrome.it

06 69354581

aromarestaurant.it