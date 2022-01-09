10 days of fun activities and special events from 10 to 20 January to celebrate Eataly’s 15th anniversary

Happy Birthday Eataly! To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Eataly Rome is planning 10 days of activities and special events, from the 10th to the 20th of January 2022. Choose your favorite event and… don’t forget to bring a gift!

The party starts with the Tasting tour (on 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 of January): don’t miss the chance to have a guided tour of Eataly’s laboratories and gastronomic corners. The route will start from the Bakery and it will be divided in 15 stops: a journey among the best Italian gastronomic and enological products.

If you are more into drinking rather than eating, you will surely join the Festa in Cantina, a sparkling night organized by Eataly’s wine bar on the 22nd. A tasting of 5 wines matched with 5 pop dishes prepared by chef Cristina Bowerman, accompanied by a dj set. Click here for more info.

Crazy for Roman typical cuisine? Drop by Eataly on the 26th, during the night “Gli Osti di Roma” dedicated to the best local Osterie. Try the ten course-menu including supplì, meatballs and tiramisù (45€/person, including wine, water and bread). The Osterie that will cook for you will be:

Flavio al velavevodetto

L’Oste a Roma in Banchi Vecchi

Hosteria Grappolo d’oro

Da Roberto e Loretta

Proloco Trastevere

Romané

Rosario

Osteria Fratelli Mori

Click here for more info.

And last but not least, prepare yourself for the Cacio & Pepe Festival on the 28-29-30: a double celebration dedicated to Eataly and to the Queen of Roman first dishes. Info here.

Tickets for all the events can be purchased on Eataly official website.

Full Programme: