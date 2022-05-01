Rome’s best hotel restaurants

10 incredible Rome hotel restaurants, from celebrity chefs to buzzing bars

Eating at the hotel is no longer a business for lazy tourists who are not interested in getting around the city. Eating in a hotel, at least in Rome, has become a “gourmet” ordeal, a luxury that lovers of good food and drink indulge in. In the city, every year, the number of fine dining restaurants with terraces and rooms with refined architecture of the best hotels increases. Here are our favorites:

Campocori – Hotel Chapter

Via di S. Maria de’ Calderari, 47

Breakfast: Every morning from 7.30am to 10am – Aperitif and Dinner: from Tuesday to Saturday after 6pm – Lunch: Sunday after 12:30

Reservations: 06 8993 5351

chapter-roma.com

The Chapter Hotel is one of the most interesting, multifaceted, and contemporary examples of the Capitoline hotel biodiversity. The sign of the entrepreneur Marco Cilia shines through multiple culinary appendages, each with a life of its own.

There is Hey Baby, a cocktail bar that was missing in the city where Romans and travelers meet and work between excellent drinks both hot and cold. There is also Lucky Fish Market, a healthy and fast place. It is part sushi bar, part coffee shop, juice bar, market, and grocery store all in one place. Again, the most awaited element of the experience opened a few weeks ago: Campocori, a place inspired by the classic Italian restaurants of New York in the 1930s. The interiors were designed by the award-winning South African Interior Designer Tristan du Plessis. Campocori is a dark and luxurious place but it is not formal and rigid. Here you can taste a fun and young cuisine that reflects the personality of its chef, Alessandro Pietropaoli. Try the mountain pine risotto with frog legs and daidai sauce, a Japanese condiment based on citrus fruits, as well as the turbot cooked directly in a crepinette, combined with a delicious mugnaia, and fermented cabbage sauce. Soon, Hey Güey will reopen, the terrace that pays homage to Mexico with signature tacos and original cocktails.

Il Giardino, La Terrazza – Hotel Eden

Via Ludovisi, 49

Reservations: Il Giardino 06 4781 2761, La Terrazza 06 47812 752

dorchestercollection.com

A few hundred meters away from Via Veneto lies the Hotel Eden, the pearl of the Dorchester Collection, positioned perfectly to offer an open view of the Pincio and the rooftops of Rome. You can enjoy these views from the Il Giardino restaurant, as well as from the bar of the same name, be immersed in the beauty of the historic center, the greenery of Villa Borghese, and an author’s proposal signed by Fabio Ciervo. Great raw material, light, character, and an inspiration that extends from the Capitoline tradition to that of all of Italy with signature pizzas, tartare, and first and second courses of clear local origin. To add to this, they offer a Sunday brunch and lunch offerings throughout the rest of the week. Then there is the aperitive, and the busier dinner at La Terrazza, a restaurant adjacent to Il Giardino, awarded with a Michelin star. Always under the guidance of chef Fabio Ciervo, here you can taste refined creations, with a clear Mediterranean imprint. Spaghetti with cheese and pepper from Madagascar scented with rosebuds as well as their Tiramisù Diverso are must-haves not to be missed.

Mirabelle – Hotel Splendide Royal

Via di Porta Pinciana, 14

Reservations: 06 42168838 – 06 42168837

robertonaldicollection.com/ristorante-mirabelle/it/il-ristorante/

Inside the Hotel Splendide Royal, to be exact on the top floor, the elegant Mirabelle panoramic restaurant will satisfy your every desire in the gastronomic field. Here the chef Stefano Marzetti celebrates Italy and its seasons with full-bodied dishes, that are tasty but refined in aesthetics. You can start with the Rocher of artichokes, egg yolk, chicory, creamy pecorino cheese, and a blend of peppers. Then continue with the Linguine in osmosis of turnip greens, n’duja, cuttlefish, and smoked provola breadcrumbs. Finally, conclude with the Variation grilled pigeon, salsify, peanuts, cocoa grue, and dark beer sauce. Mirabelle restaurant is within a more than spectacular setting that looks from Villa Medici to Trinità dei Monti, passing through the dome of San Pietro and the Janiculum. It seems like a lot but that is not all: even higher up, there is Adèle Mixology Lounge, the exclusive “sky bar” on the terrace of the historic building of the Hotel Splendide Royal, with a breathtaking 360-degree view of the capital.

Adèle – Hotel Splendide Royal

Opening hours: Mon-Thu and Sun: 9.30am – 12am, Fri-Sat: 9.30am – 12.30pm

Reservations: 06 42168887 – 06 42168888

ristorante-mirabelle/it/adele-mixology-lounge

Dedicated to the daughter of the owner Roberto Naldi, Adèle is a celebration of women, and the inspiration is apparent. Here innovative cocktails, prepared by expert mixologists, await you for an out of the ordinary aperitive.

Acquolina – Hotel The First Roma ARTE

Via del Vantaggio, 14

Reservations: 06 320 0655

acquaroof.it

Acquolina is a gourmet restaurant, awarded a Michelin star since 2009, located inside the Hotel The First Roma ARTE, in the heart of Rome, a few meters from Piazza del Popolo. Mediterranean, research, raw material and game are the words that best define this restaurant led by the inspiration of chef Daniele Lippi. In an elegant setting where you can breathe modern and contemporary art, the chef and his team will amaze you with dishes that speak about our culture. “Periplo”, “Anabasi Catabasi”, “AB Origine” are the names of the three tasting itineraries available, each original and worth tasting. Here too, a second restaurant is hidden on the hotel terrace, ideal for a quick but quality fish lunch or an aperitif with a breathtaking view. Raw of the day, oysters, delicious first courses, and original cocktails will not leave you unhappy.

Idylio by Apreda – The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel

Via di Santa Chiara, 4/A

Reservations: 06 87807070

thepantheonhotel.com

In the Pantheon area you will find intimacy and privacy at the Idylio by Apreda Restaurant. Inside The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel, hides a more unique than rare Michelin star restaurant for the Capitoline panorama. Chef Francesco Apreda, fuses flavors of distant worlds in a very personal way in a balance between flavor and spices in the absence of added salts. At The Pantheon Hotel, there is no shortage of terrace, Divinity, who simply offers one of the most beautiful views you can imagine, between the majestic dome of the Pantheon and the elegance of Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza. It is a place to live from breakfast to the after theater, where you can try creations signed by Apreda himself. Apreda who for the Divinity Terrace has studied an original format based on proposals to share, informal but uniquely prepared food: from carpaccio to buffalo mozzarella and spicy pizzas. Do not miss the lounge bar!

Jacopa – Hotel San Francesco

Via Jacopa de’ Settesoli, 7

Breakfast: every day from 7.30am to 10am – Aperitif and Dinner: Tuesday to Saturday from 9pm – Lunch: Sunday from 12.30pm

Reservations: 06 58 09 075

jacopa.it

In Trastevere, hidden inside the Hotel San Francesco, is Jacopa, a gastronomic outpost to try at least once when passing through the city. On the ground floor of the structure, in the colder months, the restaurant offers contemporary seasonal cuisine. The seasonal food is simple but not obvious, ranging from meat to fish with great attention to the vegetable world. Do not miss the aperitive formula consisting of a bun stuffed with oxtail and saffron, seasoned Campotosto sausage, and a cocktail or glass of wine chosen from those selected by the patron Daniele Frontoni. Then, from late spring, early summer, the terrace opens up overlooking the Aventine with the Knights of Malta, Sant’Anselmo, and the churches that enrich the hill on the other side of the Tiber. The contiguous convent of San Francesco, the ex-Gil building by Luigi Moretti and Trastevere which climbs towards the Janiculum. Do not forget the desserts that are beautiful and delicious beyond all expectations.

Settimo – Sofitel Hotel

Via Lombardia. 47

Reservations: 06 478021

settimoristorante.it

Behind via Veneto, this time on via Lombardia, where the Sofitel welcomes patrons to the seventh floor with its panoramic rooftop. From the rooftop you can enjoy a relaxing view of the greenery of Villa Borghese, and beyond, defining Settimo Roman Cuisine & Terrace. The name is no coincidence, settimo (seven in english) wants to underline the importance of the number 7 for the city of Rome and for the restaurant. Here you can try contemporary Roman cuisine. At the kitchen Giuseppe D’Alessio will let you try the best supplì you can meet in the city. Not to be underestimated, their take on the early Roman treat reinterpreted in a contemporary key with top quality ingredients and refined presentations is a must try. Even a simple Roman-style saltimbocca becomes an elegant veal filet with sautéed field chicory and sauteed onion. Da Settimo also offers breakfast, business lunches, and aperitives.

La Pergola – Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria

Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101

Reservations: 06 35092152

romecavalieri.com

Patrons are greeted with a unique panorama of Rome making this one of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. Under the leadership of Heinz Beck, La Pergola, with three Michelin stars, has become a temple of international gastronomy. From every table you can enjoy a breathtaking view that does not overshadow the incredible creations of the most beloved German chef in Rome.

47 Circus – Hotel FortySeven

Via Luigi Petroselli, 47

Opening hours. Monday – Friday 9pm – 12:30am, Saturday – Sunday 12pm – 12:30am

Reservations: +39 348 016 2378

47circusroofgarden.com

The 47 Circus Roof Garden is a restaurant featuring the cuisine of the young chef Antonio Gentile. Here in an elegant and essential environment, strictly outdoors, both in the hottest and coldest months of the year. They have heated by lamps and blankets for you to enjoy creations with impeccable technique and a markedly Italian taste. From the terrine of octopus, BBQ lettuce, nduja to grilled chicken tortello, crusco pepper, and caper leaves, noodles with herbs, sea lupins, white prawns with almonds and fried cod, beetroot mayonnaise, and salad with raspberries. Each dish amazes and encourages the next bite. We must mention the cocktail bar which has a high-level drink list and signature cocktails also available in pairing with the dishes.

