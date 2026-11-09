Rome’s Live Music Concerts in January

The Best Concerts in Rome: January 2027

Live music in Rome kicks off January 2027 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, with gospel, jazz and Morricone’s film scores in the first days of the year. Then Max Pezzali brings his ten-night run to the Palazzo dello Sport, and Tedua and Nomadi close out the month. Here are all the concerts, with dates, venues and tickets.

CLICK HERE FOR FEBRUARY’S CONCERTS

Vincent Tharpe and Kenosis: Rome Gospel Festival

January 1

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €25

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Ennio Morricone: Ensemble Symphony Orchestra

January 1

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €36

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Fabrizio Bosso

January 2

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €23

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Nicola Piovani: Viaggi di Ulisse

January 3

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €25

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Max Pezzali

January 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25 and 26

Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi, 1)

Tickets: from €55

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2manydjs: DJ Set

January 15

Hacienda (Via dei Cluniacensi, 68)

Tickets: from €25 on xceed.me

Tedua

January 28

Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi, 1)

Tickets: from €51.75

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Nomadi

January 29

Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)

Tickets: from €36

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