Rome’s Live Music Concerts in January

The Best Concerts in Rome: January 2027
Live music in Rome kicks off January 2027 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, with gospel, jazz and Morricone’s film scores in the first days of the year. Then Max Pezzali brings his ten-night run to the Palazzo dello Sport, and Tedua and Nomadi close out the month. Here are all the concerts, with dates, venues and tickets.
Vincent Tharpe and Kenosis: Rome Gospel Festival
January 1
Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)
Tickets: from €25
Ennio Morricone: Ensemble Symphony Orchestra
January 1
Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)
Tickets: from €36
Fabrizio Bosso
January 2
Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)
Tickets: from €23
Nicola Piovani: Viaggi di Ulisse
January 3
Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)
Tickets: from €25
Max Pezzali
January 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25 and 26
Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi, 1)
Tickets: from €55
2manydjs: DJ Set
January 15
Hacienda (Via dei Cluniacensi, 68)
Tickets: from €25 on xceed.me
Tedua
January 28
Palazzo dello Sport (Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi, 1)
Tickets: from €51.75
Nomadi
January 29
Auditorium Parco della Musica (Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30)
Tickets: from €36