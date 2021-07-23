Events in Rome

What’s on in August in Rome

The best events in Rome this August 2021

Even though Romans tend to flee to their summer escapes during August (especially on Ferragosto), Rome has some pretty cool events to keep you entertained during the hottest month of the year. Check out the best events in Rome this August 2021.

Fish & Wine Festival

Till September 12
Eataly – Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492  (Ostiense)
Daily 9am – 12am
eataly.net

Seafood returns as the protagonist of Eataly’s summer edition of Fish & Wine – a festival that spans from events and tastings dedicated to seafood that will take place from July 12th to September 12th. From seafood crudité to oysters, from crispy fried seafood to spaghetti ai frutti di mare, fresh and sustainable seafood awaits you all through summer 2021. But that’s not it, all tastings are paired with exclusive wines or beer selected by Eataly’s sommeliers for the occasion.
Read the full article for information on the program.

opera circo massimo 2021

Teatro dell’Opera @ Circo Massimo

Till August 6
Circo Massimo (4 entrances)
Performances at 9pm
romeing.it/

The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is back with its summer edition. But this year the open-air performances won’t be held at the Terme di Caracalla, instead, they will take place in the stunning Circo Massimo until August 6th. Get ready for many performances ranging from opera and ballet to concerts and galas with stars. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy the opera scene under the stars, with a 1500sqm stage and 1000 seats, ensuring all safety measures and distancing.

cinema in piazza san cosimato

Moonlit Movie Nights

Till August 31
Casa del Cinema, Cinema in Piazza & Arene di Roma
romeing.it/rome-outdoor-cinemas

Nothing says summer in the Eternal City like a movie under the stars (preferably with a gelato in hand). This month, piazzas, lush villas, and Rome’s only island transform into open-air cinemas, showing everything from classic flicks, to kid-friendly favorites, to new releases. Among our favorites, under the towering pines of Villa Borghese, Casa del Cinema will host its outdoor film festival Caleidoscopio. Another option is the unique Floating Theatre on EUR’s lake. For more information and for more open-air cinemas, check out our article!

Viaggio nei Fori - Multimedia show at the Forum of Augustus

Viaggio nei Fori

Till November 7
Fori Imperiali – Via Alessandrina, Largo Corrado Ricci side
Entry fee: €10-15
romeing.it/

The marble blocks still visible in the Forum of Augustus are the starting point for a fascinating tour in discovery of magnificent archaeological sites and a temple that was at the heart of events in Ancient Rome. A tour created by Piero Angela and Paco Lanciano. Visitors will have the chance to see an exciting portrayal of life in Ancient Rome, reconstructed within the Imperial Fora using light, images, film and animation. The show – available in 8 languages ​​(Italian, English, French, Russian, Spanish, German, Chinese and Japanese) and with three 40-minute shows every evening – will take place in full compliance with the anti-covid measures.

Silvano Toti Globe Theater in Rome

Gigi Proietti Globe Theater 2021 Silvano Toti

Till September 27
Largo Aqua Felix (Piazza di Siena), Villa Borghese
Starts at 9.15pm
Entry fee: €8 – 30
globetheatreroma.com

After a long period of closure and lots of hard work to implement the new anti-covid safety procedures, the Silvano Toti Globe Theater is back for its 18th edition. If you’ve never been to the famed theater, imagine seeing Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream or Twelfth Night in an Elizabethan theatre, the classic round structure that housed Shakespeare’s masterpieces. Now imagine seeing this timeless production in Italian, in Rome; Villa Borghese to be exact. Check out the full program of the Silvano Toti Globe Theater.

si puo fare jazz festival rome summer 2021
Si Può Fare Casa del Jazz

Till September 25
Casa del Jazz
Viale di Porta Ardeatina, 55
9pm
romeing.it/

The best of the best of Italian jazz will be playing at Casa del Jazz this summer. Si può Fare Casa del Jazz is the summer edition dedicated to jazzhosted at Villa Osio, bringing a diverse selection of jazz musicians to Rome to play till September 26th in the venue’s garden, adding an edgier side to the city’s summer music scene.

si puo fare auditorium festival 2021

Si Può Fare Cavea

Till September 30
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30
romeing.it

The Musica Per Roma Foundation is launching the music festival “Si Può Fare”, replacing Roma Summer Festival which has been postponed to next year. This summer, over 60 concerts will take place at the Cavea of Auditorium Parco della Musica between June and September, with a rich programming of rock, pop, indie music, both Italian and international. Check it out!

village celimontana 2019

Village Celimontana 2021

Villa Celimontana – Via della Navicella, 12 (Celio Hill)
Free entry
Concerts begin at 10pm
romeing.it/village-celimontana-festival-rome/

Dive deep into music, culture and elegance with Village Celimontana’s sixth edition. See some of the greatest jazz musicians, swing and manouche formations on stage, alternating with tango shows and some of the most interesting Italian big bands and some serious rock’n’roll. And for this event, the perfect setting awaits you: Villa Celimontana, an elegant and evocative location that recalls the charm of old Rome.

villa-ada-festival-rome

Roma Incontra il Mondo Festival

Villa Ada
Concerts from 9.30pm on the main stage
romeing.it/roma-incontra-il-mondo-villa-ada-festival/

Everyday for the span of six summer weeks, from the afternoon and into the night, the green heart of Rome will beat to the rhythm of its many concerts, performances, debates and tastings. 

