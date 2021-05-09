After the 2020 cancellation, Rome’s rock festival returns
The Rock in Rome Festival began in 2009 and twelve years later, it has become one of the main international rock festivals in Italy.
The event is a must for any rock music lover, with two months of programming starting in mid-June till the end of July in various venues around Rome including the enormous Ippodromo delle Capannelle, the Auditorium Parco della Musica and the Teatro Antico di Ostia Antica. For thousands of rock fans, this is THE unmissable event of the year in Rome!
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020’s edition of Rock in Roma was canceled, but it’s coming back in 2021. Some concerts have been canceled (like The Lumineers and Paul Weller), some have been rescheduled and some others have been confirmed. Among the main names for the 2021 edition, the Chemical Brothers’ presence has been confirmed.
The 2021 Lineup:
JUNE 11, 2021
Psicologi – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€20
JUNE 17, 2021
Skillet – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€34,50
JUNE 24 – 25, 2021
Niccolò Fabi – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)
JUNE 24, 2021
The Chemical Brothers – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€46
JUNE 30, 2021
Brunori Sas – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)
from €34
JUNE 30, 2021
Ketama126 – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)
€20
JULY 8, 2021
God is an Astronaut – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€23
JULY 9, 2021
Cigarettes After Sex – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€41
JULY 14, 2021
Frah Quintale – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€23
JULY 14, 2021
Devendra Banhart – Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica
€35
JULY 15, 2021
Ozuna – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
from €57
JULY 22, 2021
Gazzelle – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€34,50
JULY 24, 2021
Carl Brave – Ippodromo delle Capannelle
€30
AUGUST 24, 2021
Willie Peyote – Auditorium Parco della Musica (Cavea)
€23
Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Via Appia Nuova, 1245
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30
Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica
Viale dei Romagnoli, 717
How to get to Ippodromo delle Capannelle
Metro A to Cinecittà + Bus 654
Metro A to Colli Albani + Bus 664
After the concerts: n26 (night bus) towards city center