13 Restaurants To Try Rome in 2025

From Authentic Tradition to New Gourmet Openings: Where to Eat in Rome in 2025

If your goal for 2025 is to explore the flavors of Rome, we invite you to discover our selection of the best restaurants – whether newly renovated or recently opened – to try this year. The capital offers an incredible gastronomic variety, from Michelin-starred establishments to authentic spots where you can enjoy the classic dishes of Roman cuisine. You’ll find traditional trattorias, must-visit pizzerias, oriental options, contemporary takes on traditional cooking, restaurants with breathtaking panoramic views, and new gourmet destinations you won’t want to miss.

For 2025, we’ve picked 13 must-visit restaurants. You can decide whether to visit them all at once or savor them month by month throughout the year ahead!

Now it’s time to decide where to start this journey through authentic flavors and culinary innovation!

Isotta

Via Carlo Livi, 12 (Torrevecchia) 06.23209132 isottatrattoria.it

Isotta is a “cortese trattoria” led by Michelin-starred chef Davide Pulejo and his partner Matteo D’Anzi, which opened last October in Torrevecchia. In the kitchen, Saverio Pasquali brings a fresh and exciting take on regional cuisine. The 1960s-70s inspired setting—with its molded chairs, wooden tables, wall sconces, a visible Smeg fridge, and a touch of retro wallpaper—sets the stage for dishes rooted in Lazio’s traditions but elevated with technique and elegance.

The menu features just four options per section, including side dishes. Highlights include the fluffy pancake filled with coratella (lamb offal) and finished tableside with Parmigiano fondue, as well as the fettuccine with giblets. The wine list is small but carefully curated.

Bistrot64

Via Guglielmo Calderini, 64 (Flaminio) 06.3235531 bistrot64.it

Founded in 2013, Bistrot64 continues to stand out as one of Rome’s most original and satisfying dining experiences. Located in the Flaminio district, its cozy yet well-organized interior boasts a warm, contemporary design, reflecting the taste and ingenuity of owner Emanuele Cozzo. His vision has always been to create a bistro offering high-quality Italian cuisine accessible to everyone.

In the kitchen, young and talented Giacomo Zezza takes the lead, while Nicola Bacalu, maître and sommelier, oversees the dining experience. The 30-seat space, with marble tables and a counter, offers a unique tasting menu journey. The menu changes seasonally and is focused on a few select dishes, complemented by two tasting options: Evoluzione (5 courses for €75) and Innovazione (8 courses for €95, excluding drinks). The evolving wine list is paired with a small selection of Twist on Classic cocktails, fresh and inventive.

Tac Thin and Crunchy

Via Fiume delle Perle 136/138 (Mostacciano) 06.45652738 seupizza.com

On January 24, 2024, Pier Daniele Seu and his wife Valeria Zuppardo opened their new pizzeria in Mostacciano: Tac Thin and Crunchy. The star of the show? Roman-style pizza—perfectly cooked and wonderfully crispy, all in the signature Seu style.

The pizzeria offers 85 seats, including a private room for 9. The modern design contrasts bold wall colors with darker table tones. The menu features pizzas with both classic and innovative toppings. Highlights include Assoluti pizzas, like the pumpkin one, and Pizze Baciate—stuffed options like porchetta with potatoes. Don’t miss the sweet pizzas on brioche bread bases. Classic pizzas such as margherita and mushroom are also available. A standout choice is the Seu Experience, a six-slice tasting for €45 per person (drinks excluded), with optional wine pairings of three or four glasses for €20 and €25, respectively. Fried items are also on offer, including Seupplì stuffed with porcini risotto or fettuccine with ragù, all breaded and fried to perfection.

Verve

Via Giulia 131 (Centro Storico) 06.31076828 ververestaurant.it

Since 2019, Verve has been the culinary heart of the DOM Hotel, where Adriano Magnoli and Antonella Mascolo—a couple in life and in the kitchen—bring their passion and dedication to life. The two met while working as sous-chef and pastry chef at Rome’s Michelin-starred All’Oro, sparking both a love story and a shared culinary vision. Verve reflects their approach: personal, vibrant, and focused on taste, memory, and experience, rather than technical showmanship. From appetizers to desserts, every dish exudes conviviality and care.

Guests can choose from several tasting menus, including Fate Vobis (4 courses chosen by the guest, €60), Famo Nobis (6 courses chosen by the chef, €80), and Tradition with Verve (€60), all with optional wine pairings. Don’t miss the crispy ravioli with smoked potato, mussels, ‘nduja, and parsley, or any of Antonella’s desserts, from the classic maritozzo to the citrus and almond-based “Sorbetto 2.0.” Breakfast at the hotel’s ground floor is also a treat, featuring homemade pastries, cakes, and savory options like eggs or brioche with salmon and avocado.

Nuan

Via Siria 3 (Appio Latino) 06.69401880 nuancucina.octotable.com

Located in the Appio Latino area near Piazza Zama, Nuan caters to seafood lovers. The menu, which changes daily, revolves around fresh local catches and offers à la carte options alongside two tasting menus. At lunch, there’s a simpler offering, including a 3-course menu for €35. Dinner is more elaborate, featuring a 6-course tasting menu (€55, excluding beverages) and an 8-course menu (€70, excluding beverages). Signature dishes include Spaghetti with Garlic, Olive Oil, and the Catch of the Day and the Fish Tray, which showcases the fish in its entirety, from fillet to head and even innards for those who appreciate them.

Led by young chefs and life partners Elvio Ferrelli and Luana Lesce—alumni of Acquolina and Acquaroof Terrazza Molinari—Nuan reinterprets traditional home cooking with creativity. Here, ingredients reign supreme, with 90% of the produce sourced from the Lazio region.

Uma

Via Girolamo Benzoni, 34 (Garbatella) 334 3855945 umaroma.com

Uma, a must-visit for fine dining enthusiasts in Rome, offers a culinary experience centered on grilling, fermentation, and a unique “one ingredient per dish” philosophy. Run by young chefs Matteo Taccini and Luigi Senese, both born in 1992 and seasoned in Italy and abroad, Uma bridges Roman and international cuisines with a focus on vegetables.

Their mantra is subtraction: visually simple dishes with extraordinary complexity. Examples include Cauliflower as an appetizer, Rice and Onion, and Pasta e Ceci as main courses. Tasting menus are priced accessibly: 8 courses for €50 or 10 for €70. Uma appeals not just to foodies but also to the local Garbatella neighborhood.

The wine list focuses on Italian labels, complemented by natural and conventional selections. Alternative pairings with gin tonic and kombucha are also available. The modern, welcoming space spans 250 square meters, featuring 30 seats, a large counter, and an open kitchen.

Idylio By Apreda

Piazza dei Caprettari, 56/60 (Centro Storico) 06.87807080 thepantheonhotel.com/idylio-by-apreda/

Now situated in a dedicated space at Piazza dei Caprettari, Idylio by Apreda has moved from its historic home in The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel. Its signature butterflies adorn an exclusive, multi-room setting, complete with a visible wine cellar.

The menu blends Italian, Neapolitan, and Roman flavors, all reimagined with Apreda’s signature style. Highlights include the Moscardino alla Luciana, paired with pickled radicchio. Dinner offers three tasting paths. “Iconic Signature”, with 5 dishes selected from a menu of 14 creative highlights; “Speziale…La nuova rotta”, 6 dishes focusing on Mediterranean spices and flavors; and “Idylio’s Butterfly”, a customizable mix of 4 dishes from the other two menus.

Lunch now features casual dining options for busy guests. The experience is enhanced by the attentive service of restaurant manager Andrea Mikhail and sommelier Patrizio Pizzi.

Ego

Via Etruria, 35 (Appio Latino) 342 5470485 egoroma.it

At Ego, Lorenzo De Lio and Beatrice Venturini—partners in life and work—bring a new chapter to Roman and Italian gastronomy. Inspired by their global experiences, including time at Spain’s DiverXO, Ego offers bold flavors and an informal yet refined bistronomy atmosphere.

Ego’s philosophy reflects their personal journey. Tasting menus include Allegretto (€80), Adagio (€100) and Vivace, a 3-course chef-selected menu for €45. Signature dishes include Fusilloro Tandoori Masala with Yogurt and Sorrel and the decadent Tarta de Queso dessert.

Aquamarina

Via dell’Umiltà, 36 (Centro Storico) 06.878080 umilta36.com/ristoranti-bar

Aquamarina is a new seafood trattoria located within the luxury hotel Umiltà 36, just steps from the Quirinale and Trevi Fountain. The hotel is part of the Shedir Collection, which also boasts renowned restaurants like Adelaide at the Vilòn and Don Pasquale at the Maalot. At Aquamarina, chef Fabrizio Leggiero delivers a straightforward and fuss-free seafood menu.

The fish is sourced daily from local markets in Fiumicino and Anzio, with minimal handling to preserve its natural quality. Chef Leggiero’s approach emphasizes simplicity, quality, and seasonality. Standout dishes include the appetizer—a selection of raw and cooked seafood—and the creamy scampi risotto, enriched with buffalo stracciatella and topped with scampi tartare. The open kitchen offers a visual connection to the culinary process, while a large glass ceiling creates the sensation of dining under the stars.

Orma

Via Boncompagni, 31 (Barberini) 06.8543182 ormaroma.it

Chef Roy Caceres, of Colombian origin, helms the kitchen at Orma, located at 31 Via Boncompagni in Rome. The restaurant is housed in a striking steel-and-glass cube spanning two levels, with a basement wine cellar. The design blends natural materials like light oak, copper, and stone with textured plaster walls, creating a serene and refined setting that perfectly complements Caceres’ artisanal approach.

A key feature of Orma is the chef’s table overlooking the open kitchen, where diners can enjoy dishes explained directly by the chef. The space also includes a cozy lounge for aperitifs, a spacious dining area, and a terrace. Orma’s culinary philosophy is reflected in two main tasting menus: Tracce Indelebili (Indelible Traces), a five-course menu for €142, and Tracce Correnti (Current Traces), an eight-course journey for €182, showcasing innovative dishes. Alternatively, guests can customize a three-course meal for €120.

Caceres focuses on stripping away the unnecessary to highlight the core flavors and ingredients of each dish. Bread plays a central role, served in multiple forms throughout the meal. The wine list and drink offerings are equally impressive.

Mazzo

Via degli Equi, 62 (San Lorenzo) 06.69420455 mazzoroma.it

Francesca Barreca and Marco Baccanelli, known as The Fooders, continue to make waves with their much-anticipated new restaurant, Mazzo. The space is cozy, with light tones and a menu that is both indulgent and personal, avoiding clichés. At the heart of the restaurant is a communal table facing the kitchen, which features a large porthole-style window. The atmosphere is accented by street-inspired touches, such as graffiti and vinyl records. Signature dishes include fried tripe, Ruote Pazze alla Campidanese (a Sardinian pasta dish), and beef tartare. The menu is complemented by ever-changing off-menu specials.

Metis

Piazza Enrico Martini 24/25 (Torrino) 06.40066729 rismetis.com

Chef Fabio Dodero leads Metis, a fine dining destination making a name for itself in Rome’s southern districts of Torrino and Mezzocammino. The interiors are understated yet elegant, featuring abstract paintings by the chef’s aunt. The kitchen merges seamlessly with the dining area, creating a unified space.

Metis includes a chef’s table with four seats, providing an intimate view into Dodero’s culinary philosophy. After gaining early experience along Lazio’s coast, Dodero trained in Lyon under Chef Bocuse and later worked at Joel Robuchon’s Atelier in London before becoming sous chef at the Michelin-starred Materiaprima Osteria Contemporanea in Pontinia. Metis offers three tasting menus: three courses for €40, six courses for €60, and eight courses for €80 (excluding drinks).

Song

Via Valadier, 14 (Prati) 06.3215804 songdimsum.it

Opened in May 2021 in Rome’s Prati district, Song is a Chinese restaurant specializing in Dim Sum. Its menu offers one of the city’s most extensive selections of these traditional dishes. The Dim Sum tasting experience includes seven varieties, such as Xiao Long Bao and Har Gau, the latter made with a crystal-clear dough that reveals the shrimp and tobiko filling inside before being steamed to perfection.

The Bao offerings are equally impressive, including a version with Japanese Wagyu beef, Tropea red onion, and edible gold leaf. Other highlights include Peking duck by Chef Chu Ling San, as well as rice, noodles, and seafood dishes. The meal concludes with desserts by Hiromi Cake, such as delicate sweet creations. The wine list features over 50 labels from Italy and France.

