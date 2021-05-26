Concerts in Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica this summer 2021

The Musica Per Roma Foundation is launching the music festival “Si Può Fare”, replacing Roma Summer Festival which has been postponed to next year. This summer, over 60 concerts will take place at the Cavea of Auditorium Parco della Musica between June and September, with a rich programming of rock, pop, indie music, both Italian and international.

The festival will be inaugurated on June 8 with Latte E I Suoi Derivati. The program continues through the summer with: Fiorella Mannoia, Emma Marrone, Edoardo Bennato, Max Gazzè, Myss Keta, Gino Paoli, Paolo Fresu, Pink Floyd Legend, Stefano Bollani, Lo Stato Sociale, the Snarky Puppy and many other.

FESTIVAL PROGRAM

8 June | Latte e i suoi derivati Lillo e Greg

10 June | Mogol in emozioni con Gianmarco Carroccia

14 June | Almamegretta

15 June | NCCP

17 June | The Beatbox

18-19 June | Emma

21 June | Myss Keta

22 June | Sergio Cammariere

23 June | Edoardo Bennato

24-25 June | Niccolò Fabi

26 June | Mecna

27 June | L’orchestraccia

28 June | Roberto Angelini, Paolo Benvegnù

29 June | James Senese

2 – 3 July | Fabrizio Moro

5 July | Robben Ford and Bill Evans

8 July | Ghemon

10 July | Venerus

11 July | Durdust

12 July | Gino Paoli e Orchestra

13 July | Umberto Tozzi

19 July | Piero Pelù

20 July | Paolo Fresu “Heroes”

23 July | Nek

24-25 July | Fiorella Mannoia

26-27 July | Colapesce Dimartino

30-31 July | Max Gazzè

2 August | Calibro 35

3 August | Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

4 August | Francesco Bianconi

7 August | Pink Floyd Legend

8 August | Lo Stato Sociale

23 August | Noa

24 August | Willie Peyote

25 August | Stefano Bollani Trio

26 August | Il Muro del Canto

27 August | Coma_Cose

3 September | Snarky Puppy

4 September | Luca Barbarossa

7 September | La rappresentante di lista

8 September | The Zen Circus

10 September | Motta

11 September | Paf Trio

27 September | Ariete

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Cavea

Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30

auditorium.com