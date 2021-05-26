Events in Rome, Music

“Si Può Fare” Festival – Rome Music Festival 2021

by
si puo fare festival 2021

Concerts in Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica this summer 2021

The Musica Per Roma Foundation is launching the music festival “Si Può Fare”, replacing Roma Summer Festival which has been postponed to next year. This summer, over 60 concerts will take place at the Cavea of Auditorium Parco della Musica between June and September, with a rich programming of rock, pop, indie music, both Italian and international.

The festival will be inaugurated on June 8 with Latte E I Suoi Derivati. The program continues through the summer with: Fiorella Mannoia, Emma Marrone, Edoardo Bennato, Max Gazzè, Myss Keta, Gino Paoli, Paolo Fresu, Pink Floyd Legend, Stefano Bollani, Lo Stato Sociale, the Snarky Puppy and many other. 

si puo fare auditorium festival 2021

FESTIVAL PROGRAM

latte e i suoi derivati

8 June | Latte e i suoi derivati Lillo e Greg

Mogol Battisti-360x188

10 June | Mogol in emozioni con Gianmarco Carroccia

almamegretta

14 June | Almamegretta

04-nccp-01-folkest-2016-a-palmanova-nuova-compagnia-di-canto-popolare_md

15 June | NCCP

beatbox

17 June | The Beatbox

emma-marrone

18-19 June | Emma

miss keta

21 June | Myss Keta

sergio cammariere

22 June | Sergio Cammariere

edoardo bennato

23 June | Edoardo Bennato

niccolo fabi

24-25 June | Niccolò Fabi

mecna

26 June | Mecna

orchestraccia

27 June | L'orchestraccia

roberto angelini paolo benvegnu

28 June | Roberto Angelini, Paolo Benvegnù

james-senese

29 June | James Senese

fabrizio moro

2 – 3 July | Fabrizio Moro

robbie-ford-bill-evans

5 July | Robben Ford and Bill Evans

ghemon

8 July | Ghemon

venerus

10 July | Venerus

durdust

11 July | Durdust

gino paoli

12 July | Gino Paoli e Orchestra

umberto-tozzi

13 July | Umberto Tozzi

piero-pelu

19 July | Piero Pelù

paolo-fresu

20 July | Paolo Fresu "Heroes"

nek

23 July | Nek

fiorella mannoia

24-25 July | Fiorella Mannoia

Colapesce Dimartino

26-27 July | Colapesce Dimartino

max gazze

30-31 July | Max Gazzè

calibro 35

2 August | Calibro 35

tre-allegri-ragazzi-morti

3 August | Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

francesco-bianconi

4 August | Francesco Bianconi

pink-floyd-legend

7 August | Pink Floyd Legend

stato sociale

8 August | Lo Stato Sociale

noa

23 August | Noa

willie peyote

24 August | Willie Peyote

stefano-bollani-trio

25 August | Stefano Bollani Trio

muro-del-canto

26 August | Il Muro del Canto

come-cose

27 August | Coma_Cose

snarky-puppy

3 September | Snarky Puppy

luca-barbarossa

4 September | Luca Barbarossa

la-rappresentante-di-lista

7 September | La rappresentante di lista

zen-circus

8 September | The Zen Circus

motta

10 September | Motta

paf-trio

11 September | Paf Trio

ariete

27 September | Ariete

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Cavea

Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30

auditorium.com

