Concerts in Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica this summer 2021
The Musica Per Roma Foundation is launching the music festival “Si Può Fare”, replacing Roma Summer Festival which has been postponed to next year. This summer, over 60 concerts will take place at the Cavea of Auditorium Parco della Musica between June and September, with a rich programming of rock, pop, indie music, both Italian and international.
The festival will be inaugurated on June 8 with Latte E I Suoi Derivati. The program continues through the summer with: Fiorella Mannoia, Emma Marrone, Edoardo Bennato, Max Gazzè, Myss Keta, Gino Paoli, Paolo Fresu, Pink Floyd Legend, Stefano Bollani, Lo Stato Sociale, the Snarky Puppy and many other.
FESTIVAL PROGRAM
8 June | Latte e i suoi derivati Lillo e Greg
10 June | Mogol in emozioni con Gianmarco Carroccia
14 June | Almamegretta
15 June | NCCP
17 June | The Beatbox
18-19 June | Emma
21 June | Myss Keta
22 June | Sergio Cammariere
23 June | Edoardo Bennato
24-25 June | Niccolò Fabi
26 June | Mecna
27 June | L’orchestraccia
28 June | Roberto Angelini, Paolo Benvegnù
29 June | James Senese
2 – 3 July | Fabrizio Moro
5 July | Robben Ford and Bill Evans
8 July | Ghemon
10 July | Venerus
11 July | Durdust
12 July | Gino Paoli e Orchestra
13 July | Umberto Tozzi
19 July | Piero Pelù
20 July | Paolo Fresu “Heroes”
23 July | Nek
24-25 July | Fiorella Mannoia
26-27 July | Colapesce Dimartino
30-31 July | Max Gazzè
2 August | Calibro 35
3 August | Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti
4 August | Francesco Bianconi
7 August | Pink Floyd Legend
8 August | Lo Stato Sociale
23 August | Noa
24 August | Willie Peyote
25 August | Stefano Bollani Trio
26 August | Il Muro del Canto
27 August | Coma_Cose
3 September | Snarky Puppy
4 September | Luca Barbarossa
7 September | La rappresentante di lista
8 September | The Zen Circus
10 September | Motta
11 September | Paf Trio
27 September | Ariete
Auditorium Parco della Musica, Cavea
Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30
auditorium.com