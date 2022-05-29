Beverly, where the West Coast meets Rome

A stylish Californian inspired restaurant in the middle of Parioli

If Cugino is your neighbourhood bar, the restaurant Beverly will become your regular date spot. Californian with an Italian twist, this recently renovated restaurant is located in the The Hoxton Hotel, right in the Parioli neighbourhood. Tucked away from the chaos of the historic centre of Rome, this place will allow you to travel into another world – or continent if you wish.

Abandon the noise of the city, traffic jams, and crowded piazzas. Leave your bias and step – just a little – of your comfort zone. In Beverly, fluidity and flexibility are key concepts and they are taken seriously.

While the first thing we imagine when we think about un albergo is an imposing front desk, the Hoxton lobby area is spacious and it actually converts the reception area into an integrated open space made of oversized tropical plants, design lamps, comfy couches and wooden tables.

Everything, everywhere. Beverly’s fusion menu can be tasted in the lobby, on the outdoor patio or in the more traditional dinner setting close to the luxurious green marble bar desk. As Italians, we can be quite rigid when we talk about food. And as Romans, we are incredibly spoiled. We are used to the best fresh produce, and we are fussy about quality and service.

Whoever has been in Rome long enough would know that extensive (and sometimes pointless) conversations with our local barista or our waiter over lunch, are part of the deal of living in one of the most welcoming cities in the world.

Beverly takes inspiration from the Californian cuisine and uses local Italian products, taking the best from both traditions.

Head Chef Alessandro Stefoni, originally from Ostia, brings his expertise and his knowledge of the territory to the table, and Italian-American Sara Levi, Sous & Pastry Chef of Rome Sustainable Food Project, enhance the winning combination of Californian inspirations and typical Roman flavours.

At Beverly, as we say, sharing is caring. Moving away from the classic carte made of antipasti, first and second courses, sharing remains one of the cornerstones of Beverly’s offerings encouraging diners to try several dishes; mixing and matching flavours and plates without a fixed order.

From the soft taco with grilled octopus, avocado and spicy taralli and a tasty Bao with monkfish and Romesco sauce with hazelnuts, to the BBQ selection served with garlic bread and home-made sauces, Beverly proposes an innovative menu for all tastes.

Did I mention that Taco Tuesdays are now a thing in Parioli? Imagine yourself chilling on the outdoor patio with a frozen margarita in your hand and tacos a volontá alias tacos all-you-can-eat ( €25.00 for tacos and €10.00 for a margarita). It gets even better when you add a DJ set from 7:30 to 11:30pm.

Tourists and Romans alike can find their space and moment at Beverly, choosing between a wide range of tasty ideas from breakfast to dinner and drinks. It could be a classic croissant and an energizing juice for breakfast, or a fulfilling brunch after a walk into the nearby park of Villa Borghese or Villa Ada.

The brunch menu is available Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. Here, you cannot miss the iconic Club Sandwich, the Double Cheese Burger with fontina and crispy bacon, or sweet proposals such as the waffle with ice cream or the XL pancakes with praline.

Thanks to its location, close to MAXXI (National Museum of 21st Century Art) and MACRO ( Museum of Contemporary Art), and Rome’s most prestigious Universities and the Art Nouveau neighbourhood of Coppedé, Beverly serves as a strategic location where the local and the international community meet.

Blending in a residential yet international district where most of Rome’s Embassies and consulates are located, Beverly is the best place in the area if you want to catch up on your emails, read a book while sipping a fresh drink or even meet a client, or host a team meeting. L’ Appartamento, with its open kitchen and five adaptable areas, is the perfect choice for a successful group event!

Monthly collaborations with local chefs and Yoga+brunch events in partnership with well-known Roman studios contribute to promoting the idea that Beverly and the Hoxton are inclusive spaces perfectly enclosed in the Parioli neighbourhood.