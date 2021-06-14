A Roman holiday filled with music returns in June 2021
This summer, Village Celimontana is making a comeback to the Eternal City with its sixth edition. One of the most beloved jazz events in Rome, the festival will start on June 10, 2021 and run until September 19, 2021. Over the next couple of months, the villa will host 100 free concerts.
Get ready to dive deep into music, culture and elegance in Rome. After last year’s success, Village Celimontana proposes more than 100 live concerts and a jam-packed program. A festival which will see some of the greatest jazz musicians, swing and manouche formations on stage, alternating with Italian big bands and some serious rock’n’roll. And for this event, the perfect setting awaits you: Villa Celimontana, an elegant and evocative location that recalls the charm of old Rome.
A look to the past: Armstrong and Dixieland
This year the festival is celebrating the 120th anniversary of jazz icon Louis Armstrong‘s birth as well as 50 years since his passing. On July 6th, to commemorate his death, trumpeters Lorenzo Soriano and Davide Richichi will perform in his homage. For Armstrong’s birthday, on August 4, the mythical duo Ella & Louis with Stefano Abitante and Clara Simonoviez will perform in his honor. Village Celimontana once more remembers a gone-by golden age of music to send a message of hope and vitality to their audience.
This year will also feature the dixieland Street Parades, as well as an exhibit of antique musical instruments from Attilio Berni‘s collection in the saxophone museum of Maccarese.
Roman Classic Jazz Festival and other concerts
The festival kicks off on June 10 – earlier than usual – with the Roman Classic Jazz Festival curated by Lino Patruno, telling us the history of jazz through music until June 15. There will be social evenings, organized with the Kisito Band and the Casa di Peter Pan, and some great concerts including that of Gianluca Guidi, Marcello Rosa, Red Cats Big Band, the duo Red Pellini and Giorgio Cuscito, Bossonova nights with his great performers Jim Porto and Eddy Palermo.
Reoccurring events
This year’s big news is weekend brunch: “History and Music” and “Soul Mood” with the special participation of Ernesto Assante, Lino Patruno, Stefano Reali, Pietro D’Ottavio, and more. On Sunday, “I only drink rock’n’roll” makes another comeback, a night dedicated to the 50s with free dance classes and the protagonists of the Roman rock scene: Four Vegas, Marco Liotti, Red Wagons, Samuel Stella and his Muddybrothers. On Mondays, the stage will host GREG, with a different show each week. Tuesdays will be for SWING SWING, with Lindy hop, Charleston and tap dancing lessons. Each Friday, before the main concert, “Live Mood” will perform a different show with various performances (10 to 30 minutes).
More homages to great artists
Other nights will be dedicated to some of the greatest Italian artists like Pino Daniele, Lucio Dalla (with the presentation of the book by Gino Castaldo and Ernesto Assante), to Ennio Morricone with Pino Jodice and Gianni Oddi, to Gigi Proietti curated by Stefano Reali with the participation of Maurizio Mattioli. The perfect scenario for these evenings will be an evocative location. Food and drinks will include Pinsa, grills, and mixed fry.
Village Celimontana 2021 full programming
JUNE
Thursday, June 10
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Cotton Club Orchestra diretta dal maestro Remo Izzi
Friday, June 11
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Riccardo Mei Quintet concerto
Saturday, June 12
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Ernesto Assante
16.00 – Acoustic Live con Musikè
22.00 – Lino Patruno Jazz Show
Sunday, June 13
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
12.00 – 120° di Louis Armstrong, Part II, a cura di Lino Patruno
16.00 – Acoustic Live con Musikè
22.00 Galvani, Pavese, Forti– remembering Louis Armstrong
Monday, June 14
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Swing Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the Five Freshman
Tuesday, June 15
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
20.00 – Mostra Vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing n’ Soda
22.00 – Dixie Flyer Passengers
Wednesday, June 16
22.00 Soulpeanuts
Thursday, June 17
22.00 – Max Paiella & the Rabbits
Friday, June 18
21.30 – Live Mood
Saturday, June 19
22.00 – Ti presento “Lucio Dalla” di Castaldo/Assante canta Saverio Martucci
Sunday, June 20
12.00 – Storia e Musica La musica Balkanica a cura di Alessandro Fraternali
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Four Vegas
Monday, June 21
FESTA DELLA MUSICA
Dalle 11.00 – Mississippi Big Band, Acustic Live
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday: Greek Night
Tuesday, June 22
20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Feel that Swing
22.00 – Botta Band
Wednesday, June 23
22.00 – Max Maglione “Metà di me” per la Casa di Peter Pan
Thursday, June 24
22.00 – Maurizio Giammarco plays standards feat Domenica Sanna
Friday, June 25
21.30 – Live Mood
22.00 Samantha Iorio, the lady in soul
Saturday, June 26
12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Samantha Iorio
16.00 – Workshop voce di Samantha Iorio
22.00 – Tributo a Benny Golson, Lorenzo Soriano 7et
Sunday, June 27
12.00 – Max Paiella racconta Django Reihnardt
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Samuel Stella & the Muddybrothers
Monday, June 28
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the rockin’ Revenge
Tuesday, June 29
20.00 – Mostra Vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Dream Factory
22.00 – Dr Jazz & Dirty Bucks Swing Band
Wednesday, June 30
16.00 – Acoustic Live con Valeria Rinalda Music School
22.00 – Gianluca Guidi canta Sinatra
JULY
Giovedì 1° luglio
22.00 – Marika Lermani, Black&Blue
Venerdì 2 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Les Chats Noirs
Sabato 3 luglio
12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Ernesto Assante
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
22.00 – Nina Pedersen
Domenica 4 luglio
12.00 – Lino Patruno, il dixieland
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
17.30 – Musicisti in Erba, il concertino dei piccoli
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Marco Liotti & Fifty Fifty
Lunedì 5 luglio
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Statale 66
Martedì 6 luglio
20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Circus
22.00 – Louis Armstrong, 50 anni dalla scomparsa – Soriano / Richichi
Mercoledì 7 luglio
22.00 – Adika Pongo
Giovedì 8 luglio
22.00 – Flowin’ Chords
Venerdì 9 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – The Red Cats big band
Sabato 10 luglio
12.00 – La storia del sassofono a cura di Attilio Berni
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
22.00 – Gigi & la Nowadays Orchestra
Domenica 11 luglio
12.00 – La musica brasiliana a cura di Mafalda Minozzi
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi music School
17.30 – Musicisti in Erba, il concertino dei piccoli
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Newtones
Lunedì 12 luglio
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Flamenco del Patio
Martedì 13 luglio
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Savoy Swing
22.00 – Bixie Big Band diretta dal maestro Carlo Capobianchi
Mercoledì 14 luglio
22.00 – Mike della Bella Project
Giovedì 15 luglio
22.00 – Uno spettacolo su Ennio Morricone di Stefano Reali
Venerdì 16 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Red Cats big band
Sabato 17 luglio
12.00 – Scoop Jazz Band celebra Louis Armstrong
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
22.00 – Gli Aristogattoni
Domenica 18 luglio
12.00 – La swing era, a cura di Lino Patruno
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
17.30 Dietro le quinte
22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll – Four Vegas
Lunedì 19 luglio
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Coliseum Jazz Gang
Martedì 20 luglio
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo SwingHaus
22.00 Marco Ricciardi Swing Quartet
Mercoledì 21 luglio
22.00 – Nadia Natali & Alberto Laurenti: DeCore
Giovedì 22 luglio
22.00 – I gemelli di Guidonia feat. Gli Aristogattoni
Venerdì 23 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Kisito Band
Sabato 24 luglio
12.00 – Max -e per la casa di Peter Pan
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
22.00 – I Carosoni
Domenica 25 luglio
12.00 – Stefano Reali e Maurizio Mattioli raccontano la canzone romana
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
17.30 – Dietro le quinte
22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll – Elvisd & the Last Sparrow
Lunedì 26 luglio
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the rocking revenge
Martedì 27 luglio
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Soul
22.00 – Gianluca Galvani Swing Quartet
Mercoledì 28 luglio
22.00 – Smockin’ Cats
Giovedì 29 luglio
22.00 – Scoop Jazz Band omaggia Fred Buscaglione
Venerdì 30 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Massimo Pirone Octet
Sabato 31 luglio
12.00 – Doris Day & Judy Garland, le donne nel Jazz, a cura di Valeria Rinaldi
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
22.00 – Hot Club Roma
AUGUST
Domenica 1° agosto
12.00 – Il New Orleans a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll: Red Wagons
Lunedì 2 agosto
22.00 – Adika Pongo
Martedì 3 agosto
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swingn’ Soda
22.00 – Francesca Faro Swing Quartet
Mercoledì 4 agosto
22.00 Ella & Louis, 120° dalla nascita di Louis Armstrong
Giovedì 5 agosto
22.00 – Riccardo Ascani, Flamenco Jazz Quartet
Venerdì 6 agosto
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Young Art Jazz Ensemble diretta dal maestro Mario Corvini
Sabato 7 agosto
12.00 – La storia di Pino Daniele
22.00 – Stefano Reali ricorda Gigi Proietti
Domenica 8 agosto
12.00 – Stefano Reali racconta Cole Porter
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’Roll: Marco Liotti & Fifty Fifty
Lunedì 9 agosto
21.00 – Eddy Palermo Brasilian Trio
Martedì 10 agosto
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Feel that Swing
22.00 – Valeria Rinaldi Swing Quartet
Mercoledì 11 agosto
22.00 – Ennio Morricone, il tributo jazz, a cura di Pino Jodice
Giovedì 12 agosto
22.00 – Chiara Viola – Until Now
Venerdì 13 agosto
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 Nuove opere Dumbo Station Concerto
Sabato 14 agosto
12.00 – Louis Armstrong, part III, a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Le chat qui pêche Orchestra
Domenica 15 agosto
12.00 – La musica francese a cura di Clara Simonoviez
22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll: Caltiki
Lunedì 16 agosto
22.00 – Viglione/Creni/Gattone, Gypsy trio
Martedì 17 agosto
20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Dream Factory
22.00 – The Red Cats big band
Mercoledì 18 agosto
22.00 – Moreno Viglione & the Funkromatics
Giovedì 19 agosto
22.00 – Mario Donatone, Highclass Blues
Venerdì 20 agosto
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Jim Porto
Sabato 21 agosto
12.00 – Max Maglione per la casa di Peter Pan
22.00 – Fabiana Rosciglione sings
Domenica 22 agosto
12.00 – Stefano Reali racconta Gershwin
22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll: FOUR VEGAS
Till September 19, 2021
Villa Celimontana
Via della Navicella, 12 (Celio Hill)
Concerts begin at 10pm
Every day, Free Entry