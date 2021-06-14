Events in Rome, Music

A Roman holiday filled with music returns in June 2021

This summer, Village Celimontana is making a comeback to the Eternal City with its sixth edition. One of the most beloved jazz events in Rome, the festival will start on June 10, 2021 and run until September 19, 2021. Over the next couple of months, the villa will host 100 free concerts.

Get ready to dive deep into music, culture and elegance in Rome. After last year’s success, Village Celimontana proposes more than 100 live concerts and a jam-packed program. A festival which will see some of the greatest jazz musicians, swing and manouche formations on stage, alternating with Italian big bands and some serious rock’n’roll. And for this event, the perfect setting awaits you: Villa Celimontana, an elegant and evocative location that recalls the charm of old Rome. 

A look to the past: Armstrong and Dixieland

This year the festival is celebrating the 120th anniversary of jazz icon Louis Armstrong‘s birth as well as 50 years since his passing. On July 6th, to commemorate his death, trumpeters Lorenzo Soriano and Davide Richichi will perform in his homage. For Armstrong’s birthday, on August 4, the mythical duo Ella & Louis with Stefano Abitante and Clara Simonoviez will perform in his honor. Village Celimontana once more remembers a gone-by golden age of music to send a message of hope and vitality to their audience.

This year will also feature the dixieland Street Parades, as well as an exhibit of antique musical instruments from Attilio Berni‘s collection in the saxophone museum of Maccarese.

Roman Classic Jazz Festival and other concerts

The festival kicks off on June 10 – earlier than usual – with the Roman Classic Jazz Festival curated by Lino Patruno, telling us the history of jazz through music until June 15. There will be social evenings, organized with the Kisito Band and the Casa di Peter Pan, and some great concerts including that of Gianluca Guidi, Marcello Rosa, Red Cats Big Band, the duo Red Pellini and Giorgio Cuscito, Bossonova nights with his great performers Jim Porto and Eddy Palermo.

Reoccurring events

This year’s big news is weekend brunch: “History and Music” and “Soul Mood” with the special participation of Ernesto Assante, Lino Patruno, Stefano Reali, Pietro D’Ottavio, and more. On Sunday, “I only drink rock’n’roll” makes another comeback, a night dedicated to the 50s with free dance classes and the protagonists of the Roman rock scene: Four Vegas, Marco Liotti, Red Wagons, Samuel Stella and his Muddybrothers. On Mondays, the stage will host GREG, with a different show each week. Tuesdays will be for SWING SWING, with Lindy hop, Charleston and tap dancing lessons. Each Friday, before the main concert, “Live Mood” will perform a different show with various performances (10 to 30 minutes).

More homages to great artists

Other nights will be dedicated to some of the greatest Italian artists like Pino Daniele, Lucio Dalla (with the presentation of the book by Gino Castaldo and Ernesto Assante), to Ennio Morricone with Pino Jodice and Gianni Oddi, to Gigi Proietti curated by Stefano Reali with the participation of Maurizio Mattioli. The perfect scenario for these evenings will be an evocative location. Food and drinks will include Pinsa, grills, and mixed fry.

Village Celimontana 2021 full programming

JUNE

Thursday, June 10
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Cotton Club Orchestra diretta dal maestro Remo Izzi

Friday, June 11
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Riccardo Mei Quintet concerto

Saturday, June 12
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Ernesto Assante
16.00 – Acoustic Live con Musikè
22.00 – Lino Patruno Jazz Show

Sunday, June 13
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
12.00 – 120° di Louis Armstrong, Part II, a cura di Lino Patruno
16.00 – Acoustic Live con Musikè
22.00 Galvani, Pavese, Forti– remembering Louis Armstrong

Monday, June 14
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Swing Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the Five Freshman

Tuesday, June 15
ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno
20.00 – Mostra Vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing n’ Soda
22.00 – Dixie Flyer Passengers

Wednesday, June 16
22.00 Soulpeanuts

Thursday, June 17
22.00 – Max Paiella & the Rabbits

Friday, June 18
21.30 – Live Mood

Saturday, June 19
22.00 – Ti presento “Lucio Dalla” di Castaldo/Assante canta Saverio Martucci

Sunday, June 20
12.00 – Storia e Musica La musica Balkanica a cura di Alessandro Fraternali
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Four Vegas

Monday, June 21
FESTA DELLA MUSICA
Dalle 11.00 – Mississippi Big Band, Acustic Live
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday: Greek Night

Tuesday, June 22
20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Feel that Swing
22.00 – Botta Band

Wednesday, June 23
22.00 – Max Maglione “Metà di me” per la Casa di Peter Pan

Thursday, June 24
22.00 – Maurizio Giammarco plays standards feat Domenica Sanna

Friday, June 25
21.30 – Live Mood
22.00 Samantha Iorio, the lady in soul

Saturday, June 26
12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Samantha Iorio
16.00 – Workshop voce di Samantha Iorio
22.00 – Tributo a Benny Golson, Lorenzo Soriano 7et

Sunday, June 27
12.00 – Max Paiella racconta Django Reihnardt
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Samuel Stella & the Muddybrothers

Monday, June 28
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the rockin’ Revenge

Tuesday, June 29
20.00 – Mostra Vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Dream Factory
22.00 – Dr Jazz & Dirty Bucks Swing Band

Wednesday, June 30
16.00 – Acoustic Live con Valeria Rinalda Music School
22.00 – Gianluca Guidi canta Sinatra

JULY

Giovedì 1° luglio
22.00 – Marika Lermani, Black&Blue

Venerdì 2 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Les Chats Noirs

Sabato 3 luglio
12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Ernesto Assante
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
22.00 – Nina Pedersen

Domenica 4 luglio
12.00 – Lino Patruno, il dixieland
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
17.30 – Musicisti in Erba, il concertino dei piccoli
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Marco Liotti & Fifty Fifty

Lunedì 5 luglio
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Statale 66

Martedì 6 luglio
20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Circus
22.00 – Louis Armstrong, 50 anni dalla scomparsa – Soriano / Richichi

Mercoledì 7 luglio
22.00 – Adika Pongo

Giovedì 8 luglio
22.00 – Flowin’ Chords

Venerdì 9 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – The Red Cats big band

Sabato 10 luglio
12.00 – La storia del sassofono a cura di Attilio Berni
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School
22.00 – Gigi & la Nowadays Orchestra

Domenica 11 luglio
12.00 – La musica brasiliana a cura di Mafalda Minozzi
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi music School
17.30 – Musicisti in Erba, il concertino dei piccoli
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Newtones

Lunedì 12 luglio
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Flamenco del Patio

Martedì 13 luglio
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Savoy Swing
22.00 – Bixie Big Band diretta dal maestro Carlo Capobianchi

Mercoledì 14 luglio
22.00 – Mike della Bella Project

Giovedì 15 luglio
22.00 – Uno spettacolo su Ennio Morricone di Stefano Reali

Venerdì 16 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Red Cats big band

Sabato 17 luglio
12.00 – Scoop Jazz Band celebra Louis Armstrong
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
22.00 – Gli Aristogattoni

Domenica 18 luglio
12.00 – La swing era, a cura di Lino Patruno
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
17.30 Dietro le quinte
22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll – Four Vegas

Lunedì 19 luglio
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Coliseum Jazz Gang

Martedì 20 luglio
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo SwingHaus
22.00 Marco Ricciardi Swing Quartet

Mercoledì 21 luglio
22.00 – Nadia Natali & Alberto Laurenti: DeCore

Giovedì 22 luglio
22.00 – I gemelli di Guidonia feat. Gli Aristogattoni

Venerdì 23 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Kisito Band

Sabato 24 luglio
12.00 – Max -e per la casa di Peter Pan
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
22.00 – I Carosoni

Domenica 25 luglio
12.00 – Stefano Reali e Maurizio Mattioli raccontano la canzone romana
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
17.30 – Dietro le quinte
22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll – Elvisd & the Last Sparrow

Lunedì 26 luglio
22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the rocking revenge

Martedì 27 luglio
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Soul
22.00 – Gianluca Galvani Swing Quartet

Mercoledì 28 luglio
22.00 – Smockin’ Cats

Giovedì 29 luglio
22.00 – Scoop Jazz Band omaggia Fred Buscaglione

Venerdì 30 luglio
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Massimo Pirone Octet

Sabato 31 luglio
12.00 – Doris Day & Judy Garland, le donne nel Jazz, a cura di Valeria Rinaldi
16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica
22.00 – Hot Club Roma

AUGUST

Domenica 1° agosto
12.00 – Il New Orleans a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll: Red Wagons

Lunedì 2 agosto
22.00 – Adika Pongo

Martedì 3 agosto
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swingn’ Soda
22.00 – Francesca Faro Swing Quartet

Mercoledì 4 agosto
22.00 Ella & Louis, 120° dalla nascita di Louis Armstrong

Giovedì 5 agosto
22.00 – Riccardo Ascani, Flamenco Jazz Quartet

Venerdì 6 agosto
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Young Art Jazz Ensemble diretta dal maestro Mario Corvini

Sabato 7 agosto
12.00 – La storia di Pino Daniele
22.00 – Stefano Reali ricorda Gigi Proietti

Domenica 8 agosto
12.00 – Stefano Reali racconta Cole Porter
22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’Roll: Marco Liotti & Fifty Fifty

Lunedì 9 agosto
21.00 – Eddy Palermo Brasilian Trio

Martedì 10 agosto
20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Feel that Swing
22.00 – Valeria Rinaldi Swing Quartet

Mercoledì 11 agosto
22.00 – Ennio Morricone, il tributo jazz, a cura di Pino Jodice

Giovedì 12 agosto
22.00 – Chiara Viola – Until Now

Venerdì 13 agosto
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 Nuove opere Dumbo Station Concerto

Sabato 14 agosto
12.00 – Louis Armstrong, part III, a cura di Lino Patruno
22.00 – Le chat qui pêche Orchestra

Domenica 15 agosto
12.00 – La musica francese a cura di Clara Simonoviez
22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll: Caltiki

Lunedì 16 agosto
22.00 – Viglione/Creni/Gattone, Gypsy trio

Martedì 17 agosto
20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style
21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Dream Factory
22.00 – The Red Cats big band

Mercoledì 18 agosto
22.00 – Moreno Viglione & the Funkromatics

Giovedì 19 agosto
22.00 – Mario Donatone, Highclass Blues

Venerdì 20 agosto
21.30 – Live mood
22.00 – Jim Porto

Sabato 21 agosto
12.00 – Max Maglione per la casa di Peter Pan
22.00 – Fabiana Rosciglione sings

Domenica 22 agosto
12.00 – Stefano Reali racconta Gershwin
22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll: FOUR VEGAS

village celimontana 2018

Till September 19, 2021

Villa Celimontana

Via della Navicella, 12 (Celio Hill)

Concerts begin at 10pm

Every day, Free Entry

villagecelimontana.it

