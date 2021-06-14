A Roman holiday filled with music returns in June 2021

This summer, Village Celimontana is making a comeback to the Eternal City with its sixth edition. One of the most beloved jazz events in Rome, the festival will start on June 10, 2021 and run until September 19, 2021. Over the next couple of months, the villa will host 100 free concerts.

Get ready to dive deep into music, culture and elegance in Rome. After last year’s success, Village Celimontana proposes more than 100 live concerts and a jam-packed program. A festival which will see some of the greatest jazz musicians, swing and manouche formations on stage, alternating with Italian big bands and some serious rock’n’roll. And for this event, the perfect setting awaits you: Villa Celimontana, an elegant and evocative location that recalls the charm of old Rome.

A look to the past: Armstrong and Dixieland

This year the festival is celebrating the 120th anniversary of jazz icon Louis Armstrong‘s birth as well as 50 years since his passing. On July 6th, to commemorate his death, trumpeters Lorenzo Soriano and Davide Richichi will perform in his homage. For Armstrong’s birthday, on August 4, the mythical duo Ella & Louis with Stefano Abitante and Clara Simonoviez will perform in his honor. Village Celimontana once more remembers a gone-by golden age of music to send a message of hope and vitality to their audience.

This year will also feature the dixieland Street Parades, as well as an exhibit of antique musical instruments from Attilio Berni‘s collection in the saxophone museum of Maccarese.

Roman Classic Jazz Festival and other concerts

The festival kicks off on June 10 – earlier than usual – with the Roman Classic Jazz Festival curated by Lino Patruno, telling us the history of jazz through music until June 15. There will be social evenings, organized with the Kisito Band and the Casa di Peter Pan, and some great concerts including that of Gianluca Guidi, Marcello Rosa, Red Cats Big Band, the duo Red Pellini and Giorgio Cuscito, Bossonova nights with his great performers Jim Porto and Eddy Palermo.

Reoccurring events

This year’s big news is weekend brunch: “History and Music” and “Soul Mood” with the special participation of Ernesto Assante, Lino Patruno, Stefano Reali, Pietro D’Ottavio, and more. On Sunday, “I only drink rock’n’roll” makes another comeback, a night dedicated to the 50s with free dance classes and the protagonists of the Roman rock scene: Four Vegas, Marco Liotti, Red Wagons, Samuel Stella and his Muddybrothers. On Mondays, the stage will host GREG, with a different show each week. Tuesdays will be for SWING SWING, with Lindy hop, Charleston and tap dancing lessons. Each Friday, before the main concert, “Live Mood” will perform a different show with various performances (10 to 30 minutes).

More homages to great artists

Other nights will be dedicated to some of the greatest Italian artists like Pino Daniele, Lucio Dalla (with the presentation of the book by Gino Castaldo and Ernesto Assante), to Ennio Morricone with Pino Jodice and Gianni Oddi, to Gigi Proietti curated by Stefano Reali with the participation of Maurizio Mattioli. The perfect scenario for these evenings will be an evocative location. Food and drinks will include Pinsa, grills, and mixed fry.

Village Celimontana 2021 full programming

JUNE

Thursday, June 10

ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno

22.00 – Cotton Club Orchestra diretta dal maestro Remo Izzi

Friday, June 11

ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno

22.00 – Riccardo Mei Quintet concerto

Saturday, June 12

ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno

12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Ernesto Assante

16.00 – Acoustic Live con Musikè

22.00 – Lino Patruno Jazz Show

Sunday, June 13

ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno

12.00 – 120° di Louis Armstrong, Part II, a cura di Lino Patruno

16.00 – Acoustic Live con Musikè

22.00 Galvani, Pavese, Forti– remembering Louis Armstrong

Monday, June 14

ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno

22.00 – Swing Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the Five Freshman

Tuesday, June 15

ROMAN CLASSIC JAZZ FESTIVAL a cura di Lino Patruno

20.00 – Mostra Vintage di Lola London Style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing n’ Soda

22.00 – Dixie Flyer Passengers

Wednesday, June 16

22.00 Soulpeanuts

Thursday, June 17

22.00 – Max Paiella & the Rabbits

Friday, June 18

21.30 – Live Mood

Saturday, June 19

22.00 – Ti presento “Lucio Dalla” di Castaldo/Assante canta Saverio Martucci

Sunday, June 20

12.00 – Storia e Musica La musica Balkanica a cura di Alessandro Fraternali

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School

22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Four Vegas

Monday, June 21

FESTA DELLA MUSICA

Dalle 11.00 – Mississippi Big Band, Acustic Live

22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday: Greek Night

Tuesday, June 22

20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Feel that Swing

22.00 – Botta Band

Wednesday, June 23

22.00 – Max Maglione “Metà di me” per la Casa di Peter Pan

Thursday, June 24

22.00 – Maurizio Giammarco plays standards feat Domenica Sanna

Friday, June 25

21.30 – Live Mood

22.00 Samantha Iorio, the lady in soul

Saturday, June 26

12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Samantha Iorio

16.00 – Workshop voce di Samantha Iorio

22.00 – Tributo a Benny Golson, Lorenzo Soriano 7et

Sunday, June 27

12.00 – Max Paiella racconta Django Reihnardt

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School

22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Samuel Stella & the Muddybrothers

Monday, June 28

22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the rockin’ Revenge

Tuesday, June 29

20.00 – Mostra Vintage di Lola London Style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Dream Factory

22.00 – Dr Jazz & Dirty Bucks Swing Band

Wednesday, June 30

16.00 – Acoustic Live con Valeria Rinalda Music School

22.00 – Gianluca Guidi canta Sinatra

JULY

Giovedì 1° luglio

22.00 – Marika Lermani, Black&Blue

Venerdì 2 luglio

21.30 – Live mood

22.00 – Les Chats Noirs

Sabato 3 luglio

12.00 – Soul Mood a cura di Ernesto Assante

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School

22.00 – Nina Pedersen

Domenica 4 luglio

12.00 – Lino Patruno, il dixieland

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School

17.30 – Musicisti in Erba, il concertino dei piccoli

22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Marco Liotti & Fifty Fifty

Lunedì 5 luglio

22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Statale 66

Martedì 6 luglio

20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Circus

22.00 – Louis Armstrong, 50 anni dalla scomparsa – Soriano / Richichi

Mercoledì 7 luglio

22.00 – Adika Pongo

Giovedì 8 luglio

22.00 – Flowin’ Chords

Venerdì 9 luglio

21.30 – Live mood

22.00 – The Red Cats big band

Sabato 10 luglio

12.00 – La storia del sassofono a cura di Attilio Berni

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi Music School

22.00 – Gigi & la Nowadays Orchestra

Domenica 11 luglio

12.00 – La musica brasiliana a cura di Mafalda Minozzi

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica con la Mississippi music School

17.30 – Musicisti in Erba, il concertino dei piccoli

22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll – Newtones

Lunedì 12 luglio

22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Flamenco del Patio

Martedì 13 luglio

20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Savoy Swing

22.00 – Bixie Big Band diretta dal maestro Carlo Capobianchi

Mercoledì 14 luglio

22.00 – Mike della Bella Project

Giovedì 15 luglio

22.00 – Uno spettacolo su Ennio Morricone di Stefano Reali

Venerdì 16 luglio

21.30 – Live mood

22.00 – Red Cats big band

Sabato 17 luglio

12.00 – Scoop Jazz Band celebra Louis Armstrong

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica

22.00 – Gli Aristogattoni

Domenica 18 luglio

12.00 – La swing era, a cura di Lino Patruno

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica

17.30 Dietro le quinte

22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll – Four Vegas

Lunedì 19 luglio

22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Coliseum Jazz Gang

Martedì 20 luglio

20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo SwingHaus

22.00 Marco Ricciardi Swing Quartet

Mercoledì 21 luglio

22.00 – Nadia Natali & Alberto Laurenti: DeCore

Giovedì 22 luglio

22.00 – I gemelli di Guidonia feat. Gli Aristogattoni

Venerdì 23 luglio

21.30 – Live mood

22.00 – Kisito Band

Sabato 24 luglio

12.00 – Max -e per la casa di Peter Pan

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica

22.00 – I Carosoni

Domenica 25 luglio

12.00 – Stefano Reali e Maurizio Mattioli raccontano la canzone romana

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica

17.30 – Dietro le quinte

22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll – Elvisd & the Last Sparrow

Lunedì 26 luglio

22.00 – Greg ogny Luneday – Greg & the rocking revenge

Martedì 27 luglio

20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Soul

22.00 – Gianluca Galvani Swing Quartet

Mercoledì 28 luglio

22.00 – Smockin’ Cats

Giovedì 29 luglio

22.00 – Scoop Jazz Band omaggia Fred Buscaglione

Venerdì 30 luglio

21.30 – Live mood

22.00 – Massimo Pirone Octet

Sabato 31 luglio

12.00 – Doris Day & Judy Garland, le donne nel Jazz, a cura di Valeria Rinaldi

16.00 – Giochiamo alla musica

22.00 – Hot Club Roma

AUGUST

Domenica 1° agosto

12.00 – Il New Orleans a cura di Lino Patruno

22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’roll: Red Wagons

Lunedì 2 agosto

22.00 – Adika Pongo

Martedì 3 agosto

20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swingn’ Soda

22.00 – Francesca Faro Swing Quartet

Mercoledì 4 agosto

22.00 Ella & Louis, 120° dalla nascita di Louis Armstrong

Giovedì 5 agosto

22.00 – Riccardo Ascani, Flamenco Jazz Quartet

Venerdì 6 agosto

21.30 – Live mood

22.00 – Young Art Jazz Ensemble diretta dal maestro Mario Corvini

Sabato 7 agosto

12.00 – La storia di Pino Daniele

22.00 – Stefano Reali ricorda Gigi Proietti

Domenica 8 agosto

12.00 – Stefano Reali racconta Cole Porter

22.00 – Bevo solo Rock’n’Roll: Marco Liotti & Fifty Fifty

Lunedì 9 agosto

21.00 – Eddy Palermo Brasilian Trio

Martedì 10 agosto

20.00 – Mostra vintage di lola london style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Feel that Swing

22.00 – Valeria Rinaldi Swing Quartet

Mercoledì 11 agosto

22.00 – Ennio Morricone, il tributo jazz, a cura di Pino Jodice

Giovedì 12 agosto

22.00 – Chiara Viola – Until Now

Venerdì 13 agosto

21.30 – Live mood

22.00 Nuove opere Dumbo Station Concerto

Sabato 14 agosto

12.00 – Louis Armstrong, part III, a cura di Lino Patruno

22.00 – Le chat qui pêche Orchestra

Domenica 15 agosto

12.00 – La musica francese a cura di Clara Simonoviez

22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll: Caltiki

Lunedì 16 agosto

22.00 – Viglione/Creni/Gattone, Gypsy trio

Martedì 17 agosto

20.00 – Mostra vintage di Lola London Style

21.00 – Dimostrazione Scuola di ballo Swing Dream Factory

22.00 – The Red Cats big band

Mercoledì 18 agosto

22.00 – Moreno Viglione & the Funkromatics

Giovedì 19 agosto

22.00 – Mario Donatone, Highclass Blues

Venerdì 20 agosto

21.30 – Live mood

22.00 – Jim Porto

Sabato 21 agosto

12.00 – Max Maglione per la casa di Peter Pan

22.00 – Fabiana Rosciglione sings

Domenica 22 agosto

12.00 – Stefano Reali racconta Gershwin

22.00 – Bevo solo rock’n’roll: FOUR VEGAS

Till September 19, 2021

Villa Celimontana

Via della Navicella, 12 (Celio Hill)

Concerts begin at 10pm

Every day, Free Entry

villagecelimontana.it