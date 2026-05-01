Bars around Campo de’ Fiori

Where to drink near Campo de’ Fiori

In Rome, the word ‘bar’ takes on a different meaning come sunset – think less cornetto and more spritz. Whether for an aperitivo or an after dinner drink, Campo de’ Fiori is not lacking in this department. Below are our recommendations for the best of the best.

Antica Latteria

Vicolo del Gallo, 4

Sun, Tues-Sat 12pm-12am; Mon Closed

anticalatteriaroma.it

By day a quiet haven for artisanal cheeses and local delicacies, Antica Latteria transforms in the evening into a cozy wine bar where guests gather over natural wines and carefully selected Italian labels. Paired with small plates of cured meats and dairy specialties, the intimate, candlelit setting offers a relaxed and distinctly Roman take on nighttime drinking.

Argot

Via dei Cappellari, 93

Mon-Sun from 10pm-4am

argotspeakeasy.com

Tucked away in the backstreets near Campo de’ Fiori, Argot takes cocktail lovers back in time. Once home to a theatre, this rustic, inconspicuous venue has been transformed into one of Rome’s most unique cocktail bars. Guests, with a €10 membership fee, can enjoy live music on weekends and soak up its sleek, nostalgic atmosphere. With a Parisian-inspired mood and old-school hospitality, Argot is all about evoking the feeling of an era gone by, while making everyone feel at home.

Caffé Perù

Via di Monserrato, 46

Mon-Sat 7.30am-2am; Sun Closed

caffeperu

Caffé Perù is a classic haunt located steps away from Campo de’ Fiori, striking a balance between a local institution and international hangout. Come for hearty Roman plates for lunch or dinner, then stay for aperitivo with a generous buffet – best paired with a classic Campari.

Campo Magnetico

Vicolo delle Grotte, 3

Thur – Fri – Sat from 10pm

campomagneticoroma

Campo Magnetico is one of those places that changes energy as the night unfolds. Starting as a relaxed bar, it transforms after 11pm into an exclusive members-only club where music, art and experimentation take center stage. Expect DJ sets, jam sessions and live performances in an intimate setting that feels creative, underground and refreshingly unpredictable.

Camponeschi

Piazza Farnese, 52/53

Mon-Sat 7.30pm-12am, Sun Closed

Walk into Camponeschi’s wine bar during happy hour for an aperitivo in Rome in a suggestive atmosphere. Sitting right on Piazza Farnese, in the center of Rome, the Wine Bar Camponeschi, with its independent entrance from the restaurant, will be ready to welcome you for a beautiful aperitivo. Splendid outdoor tables on Piazza Farnese, a very kind staff, great drinks and wine and tasty bites to begin your evening!

The Drunken Ship

Campo de’ Fiori, 20-21

Every day 10am-2am

drunkenship.it

Not your typical Italian bar, The Drunken Ship serves up classic American pub faire, along with weekly international offerings. Just steps from Campo de’ Fiori, the brick-interior a lively, no-frills, and a favorite among American study abroad students. It pairs classic comfort fare with a fun, high-energy atmosphere that makes it easy to settle in and stay awhile. With themed nights and a crowd that’s always ready to mingle, it’s a go-to for an upbeat, social night out.

Enoteca Bortone

Via di Monserrato, 4

Mon 3pm-10.30pm; Tue-Thur 12pm-10.30pm; Fri-Sun 12pm-12am

enotecabortone.it

At Enoteca Bortone, small, locally sourced wines are served in a warm, homey setting that instantly puts you at ease. With a shop that carries her name, Patrizia has created more than just a wine bar—she’s created a space that feels personal and inviting. A true bridge—ponte—between wine and the world, she connects guests to Italy’s rich wine culture through thoughtful tastings and stories. For those who find themselves at her table, the experience is invitation into a life shaped by passion, curiosity, and the courage to begin again.

Hey Baby Bar – Chapter Roma

Via di Santa Maria de Calderari, 47

Daily 6pm – 1am

chapter-roma.com

HeyBaby, tucked inside CHAPTER Roma Hotel drops guests straight into a movie set for the senses. Drawing on the enduring legacy of Quentin Tarantino – the bar delivers Hollywood inspired drinks: vibrant in color, packed with personality and punch. The crowd is an easy mix of locals, creatives, and hotel guests, easing guests into a chill aperitivo moment before the energy builds. As the night unfolds, and DJs take over, the atmosphere shifts. While no two nights are the same at HeyBaby, one thing remains constant: dedicated staff and a special creativity that makes you feel as if you’ve stepped right into the director’s chair.

Hey Guey – Chapter Roma

Via di Santa Maria de Calderari, 47

The terrace is open every day during the summer season

chapter-roma.com

During the summer months, the experience moves upstairs to Hey Güey, Chapter Roma’s rooftop terrace dedicated to Mexico. This colorful spot mixes street art, mezcal cocktails and Mexican-inspired bites served from a bright blue Piaggio Ape turned food truck. With its subtropical vibe and views over Rome’s rooftops, it feels like a little Latin American escape in the heart of the city.

Il Goccetto

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 14

Tue-Sat 12pm-12am, Sun-Mon Closed

thereal_ilgoccetto

As you walk along Via dei Banchi Vecchi, a grand sign reading Vino Olio welcomes you into this rustic enoteca with a fabulous wine list. Home to labels of popularity and obscurity, staff are quick to pick a pairing tailored to your tastes and interests, accompanied by the highest quality cold cut and cheeses. Perfect after a long day’s stroll between Campo and the Tevere or a chill night with friends, a crisp glass of vino is never a bad idea at Il Goccetto.

Il Vinaietto

Via del Monte della Farina, 38

Mon-Sat 10am-3pm, 5.15pm-11pm Sun- Closed

ilvinaietto

A sweet and authentic surprise amidst all the tourist traffic in the centre of Rome, Il Viniaetto feels like a small slice of local life. Managed by Marco and Giancarlo, the space is lined with vintage plaster of Rome’s ever-changing landscape, adding character to its unassuming exterior. Always flooding with locals outside, the bar offers a warm setting for those who appreciate a good bottle — perhaps the reason it has remained a best kept secret.

Jerry Thomas Speakeasy

Vicolo Cellini, 30

Every day 9pm-4.30am

thejerrythomasproject.it

Being the first speakeasy in Rome, at Jerry Thomas, you enter a place where cocktails are treated as nothing south of sacred. The Speakeasy – draped in plush velvets and leathers – transports guests back to the Roaring 20s, where jazz fills the intimate space. The drinks are smooth and take a twist on classics, but integrity is never compromised; the Speakeasy is a benchmark in quality, passion, and mixology. Just be sure to check your reservation, where your password back to the 1920s awaits.

L’Angolo Divino

Via dei Balestrari, 12-14

Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, 4.30pm-12:30am; Fri-Sat : 11am-1am; Sun 12pm-12.30am

www.angolodivino.it

On a small corner not far from Piazza Farnese is where you’ll find the unfussy yet relaxed L’Angolo Divino. For more than 50 years, The small enoteca has welcomed all walks of life into a space where floor-to-celing shelves of foreign and organic, and emerging wines are its decor. The owner, Massimo Crippa, selects wine for guests with delicate care and curiosity for gastronomy. So, whether a wine connoisseur or casual drinker, L’Angolo Divino is the perfect place to expand your palate.

Open Baladin

Via degli Specchi, 6

Daily 12pm – 2am

baladin.it/open-baladin-roma

This spot is the place to go if you’re tired of the endless flow of wine and craving something a little hoppier. With an extensive list of craft beers, Open Baladin has brought pub flavors into the Roman cafè scene. These aren’t limited to their drink menu; they serve creative variations on the classic American burger as well.

Santa Cocktail Club

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II (Hotel L’Orologio)

Mon-Wed 4.30pm-12.30am, Thur-Sat 5.30pm-1.30am, Sun 4.30pm-12am

santacocktailclub.com

If you’re seeking a sunset view with a glass in your hand, Santa Cocktail Club has got you covered. Overlooking a sweep of Roman rooftops, with the Pantheon and Altare della Patria on the horizon, the setting is just as captivating as the drinks. Cocktails are crafted with expert mixologists and seasonal ingredients, while refined finger foods prepared by chef Dario Battistelli round out the experience – a blend of atmosphere, flavor, and a setting that captures the essence of the Eternal City.

Teatro Centrale

Via Celsa, 6

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday from 11.30pm

Teatro Centrale

Just steps from Piazza Venezia, Teatro Centrale is one of the few real club venues in Rome’s historic centre. Set inside a former theatre founded in 1900, it hosts live shows, events and big nightlife nights. Fridays are all about University Party, with commercial hits and reggaeton; Saturdays host Don’t Tell Mama, mixing commercial and house music; while Mondays belong to the iconic Any Given Monday.

Vino e Vinili

Via del Pellegrino, 77 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Tue-Sun, 12pm-1am, Mon Closed

vinoeviniliroma

At Vino & Vinili, even the simple act of choosing wine can become an experience. Those who enter Beppe’s wine shop on Via del Pellegrino – with shelves of vinyls – find more than just a bottle. The cosy space allows you to spin your favorite records and learn more about family-run Italian wineries. From classic champagnes to quirky red sparkling wines, Beppe accompanies his guests on a discovery of different types of wines, with a special focus on organic wines from small artisanal producers. At Vino e Vinili, you control the vibe.

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