Where to drink in Rome

From cosy speakeasy bars to trendy locales and stunning rooftops, Rome sure has its fair share of bars. Whether you’re in Monti or the centro storico, check out our selection of best bars in Rome to embrace the Eternal City’s vita notturna.

CAMPO DE' FIORI

Jerry Thomas Speakeasy

Vicolo Cellini, 30 (Campo de’ Fiori)

thejerrythomasproject.it

Everything inside is 1920s/1930s from the decorations to the bartenders to, more importantly, the drinks. The care in the selection of the best beverage products on the market, meticulous preparation of syrups, infusions, bitters, macerated, cocktails and spirits aged in wood and glass, makes this Speakeasy a benchmark in quality and passion in the world of Mixology. To enter this place we suggest looking up the site, you need a password that changes every month.

Argot

Via dei Cappellari, 93 (Campo de Fiori)

Argot

Rome’s cocktail lounge and cultural association, Argot, gives off warm, friendly vibes steeped in sleek, vintage nostalgia. With unique and enticing cocktails, live music all weekends and events and a quirky, intimate ambience– Argot is the perfect place to step back in time. The cocktail menu is designed to look like a doctor’s prescription, each cocktail meant for a certain type of personality. As Argot is part of the ARCI Cultural Association, paying the registration fee is mandatory. Once registered you can easily access Argot for one year, including the Argot sibling in the district of Prati, where you can exquisite aperitivos.

Open Baladin

Via degli Specchi, 6 (Argentina)

openbaladinroma.it

This place takes its beer so seriously and has such a vast choice of labels that you can even do a little beer tasting as you would normally with a glass of vino in order to make the perfect choice. They also offer up classic companions to a pint of beer, from hamburgers to hot dogs, but with quality beef and homemade ketchup.

Hey Baby @ Chapter Roma

Via di Santa Maria de Calderari, 47 (Campo de’ Fiori)

chapterromaboutiquehotel

Chapter Hotel’s Hey Baby bar is industrial-chic with a minimalist, colourful décor and yet it is incredibly warm and inviting. Open and bustling until late, the bar is the spot where to mix it up, where travellers and locals mingle and get to exchange their stories over fantastic cocktails – which, like the food, are seasonal, so there’s always something new to taste.

TRASTEVERE

La Punta Expendio de Agave

Via di Santa Cecilia, 8 (Trastevere)

expendiodeagave

If you are the traveling type and love reminiscing about your adventures over good food and cocktails, this place is for you. Born out of three years of travel through Mexico, and a collaboration between city hot spots The Jerry Thomas Speakeasy and Freni e Frizioni, La Punta Expendio de Agave welcomes all wanderlust minds. The owners are well versed in the Mexican cocktail, specifically those influenced by the region of Oaxaca, after having researched the area extensively. Tequila and Mezcal play a strong role in the drink list which also includes a few beers on tap that can be read off of a passport inspired menu. Reservations are highly recommended.

Coffee Pot

Via del Politeama, 12 (Trastevere)

coffeepotcompany.com

Set in an uber-cool, collective space featuring lounge and an outdoor patio for the summer months, this is the type of place you don’t want to leave in a hurry. Specialising in sushi, tacos, and great drinks from an extensive cocktail menu, Coffee Pot is the perfect place for drinks in Trastevere. Hip, stylish and with great music!

PIAZZA NAVONA

Bar del Fico

Piazza del Fico, 2 (Navona)

bardelfico.com

This is where all Romans go for a cocktail or just to show off and be seen. It’s a great place to meet posh but cool locals and wait around with a cocktail or beer until the clubs are full and ready for dancing the night away. Inside is always packed and the crowd spills out into the piazza making this the ultimate place for pretty-people-watching in Rome.

MONTI - COLOSSEUM

Blackmarket Hall

Via de Ciancaleoni, 31 (Monti)

blackmarkethall

For those of you who want to be transported back to the roaring twenties, and for the lovers of cocktails, good food and live music, Blackmarket Hall will definitely be your new haunt. This cocktail bar has nestled itself into Rome’s Monti neighborhood, just a few steps from Blackmarket Monti on Via Panisperna. The aesthetic charm of the place also finds its way into their bar, where the cocktails and drinks are prepared by their mixologists. And as far as dining is concerned, Blackmarket Hall is definitely a place where you can enjoy a hearty burger or a fish and chips if you find yourself feeling peckish, and for those of the vegan persuasion there are a couple of veggie burger alternatives along with a number of salads to choose from. Reservations are highly recommended.

The Race Club Speakaeasy

Via Labicana, 52 (Colosseo)

theraceclubspeakeasyroma.com

A relaxing nightcap at a speakeasy is a great way to end a wild night out, but what if there was a speakeasy that had the energy, vibe and cocktail menu to become your go-to spot at any time of night. A stone’s throw from the Colosseum and Monti, The Race Club is a a speakeasy that’s fast becoming a beloved late-night underground den. Sit back and relax on one of their plush sofas and Chester with a well-mixed libation unique to Race Club’s menu.

Drink Kong

Piazza San Martino ai Monti, 8

drinkkong

Drink Kong is the coolest spot in Monti’s nightlife scene, which got the 16th place in the 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars – an annual award sponsored by Perrier. Owned by the legendary bartender Patrick Pistolesi, Drink Kong is the place to relax while sipping perfectly mixed cocktails and tasting delicious food. There is the main bar that greets you as soon as you walk in with a wall of carefully chosen spirits. To your left, there is a futuristic lounge. Walk right, and you’ll find yourself in “the jungle room” where you can enjoy beer on tap, long drinks, and live music nights. In the back, there is a room with walls covered in Japanese art and a long, natural wooden table, where you can reserve a spot to try signature cocktails. The bar’s motto is “drink kong, think kong, be kong”; you are not there simply to have a drink but a whole new, exciting, experience.

The Court

Via Labicana, 125 (Colosseo)

aromarestaurant.it/en/the-court.html

Located on the ground level of Palazzo Manfredi in Monti with Michelin star restaurant Aroma up top this is one of the best places to drink in Rome: The Court. After his experience living and working abroad, Bar Director and amaro king Matteo Zed has brought a unique bar concept and style back to Rome. The Court is like one of those classic hotel bars and lounges that can be found in NYC, but with a twist. Combining exclusivity, luxury and great service in a refined but chill atmosphere.

Sacripante Gallery

Via Panisperna, 59 (Monti)

sacripantegallery

Built into the bones of an old convent, Sacripante Gallery strives to mix the old with the new. As you step inside this dual art gallery and bar, you feel transported to another place, to an older time, and with its range of classic cocktails reminiscent of 1920s American speakeasies. In addition to events like gallery openings and readings, Sacripante has DJ music sets some evenings.

Ai Tre Scalini

Via Panisperna, 251 (Monti)

aitrescalini.org

The atmosphere is warm and inviting, the service is top notch, while their music ranges from jazz to traditional Roman stornelli. Along with the selection of a hundred or so wines on the list, one can taste the excellent Menabrea beer and a number of great distilled spirits. They boast wines by the glass to suit all budgets. The strictly Italian wine list is not intimidating in price yet you can certainly find all the country’s classics.

CENTRO STORICO

Il Marchese

Via di Ripetta, 162 (Via del Corso)

ilmarcheseroma

Conveniently located near Piazza del Popolo, Il Marchese (named after the movie Il Marchese del Grillo) claims to have two souls. A concept illustrated perfectly with their unique menu, space and cocktails. Combining French elegance and décor with the heart found in traditional Roman cuisine, it is in equal parts Osteria and Cocktail Bar. Il Marchese is also Europe’s first Amaro bar. There are 600 different amaro labels to choose from and an extensive list of cocktails with the selected amaro as the main protagonist. But not to worry if you aren’t into amaro, Il Marchese also has some of the city’s best cocktails.

Julep Herbal & Vermouth Bar

Via Sistina, 69 (Spagna)

roccofortehotels.com

Julep is an intimate mixology bar on the second floor of the Hotel de la Ville. The drinks menu is extensive and they specialise in Vermouth with over a hundred varieties. Settle in for a sophisticated evening of live jazz and soul music with expertly mixed cocktails. The concept of the bar is inspired by the Spice Routes, the complex network of trade paths which connected the East and West. As you enter the bar you will be presented with a mysterious wooden box containing three sachets of spices. Depending on your choice the barman will produce a bespoke cocktail to your tastes.

W Hotel Lounge

Via Liguria, 26-36 (Veneto)

marriott.it/hotels/travel/romwv-w-rome/

The W Lounge bar is an all-hour destination (open from 11am until late in the evening) with live music, DJ sets and cocktails. Between marble and comfortable sofas and a ‘clandestine garden’ in the hotel’s inner courtyard, you can accompany excellent drinks with Sicilian-inspired side dishes from the kitchen. After dinner, an interesting cocktail list signed by Bar Manager Emanuele Broccatelli and DJ sets from Wednesday to Sunday await you.

Zuma Bar & Lounge

Via della Fontanella Borghese, 48 – Palazzo Fendi (Spagna)

zumarestaurant.com

Accessible through an independent entrance in Via della Fontanella di Borghese 48, the Zuma Bar and Lounge – on the 5th floor of Palazzo Fendi – is surrounded by a terrace with unparalleled views of the historical centre of Rome. Open from 6pm till 2am, the Zuma Bar offers a cocktail menu with an exciting mix of Zuma signature and seasonal cocktails such as raspberry & passion fruit martini; rubabu, with rhubarb infused sake, vodka, passion fruit and lemon; shiso and yuzu mojito, with rum, shiso, yuzu, lime and soda water. Due to limited don’t forget to book your rooftop aperitivo (from 5pm to 7pm) or your rooftop dinner (from 7pm till 11pm from Wednesday – Sunday) by calling 06.99266622.

Baccano

Via Delle Muratte, 23 (Trevi)

RistoranteBaccano

Baccano is a Mediterranean Bistro that looks like it could be in Paris but tastes of Rome. A few steps from the Trevi Fountain, the sophisticated interior and extensive Italian menu appeal to locals and tourists alike. But the real draw is the drinks! There is a wide selection of beverages to choose from, including the most quintessential Aperol Spritz. It’s the most universal (and most popular) drink in Italy – and also the perfect segue to dinner.

Club Derriere

Vicolo delle Coppelle, 59 (Centro Storico)

clubderriereroma

Club Derriere is a hidden bar located in the heart of Rome. Hidden because the main entrance is in a small alleyway off of the bustling Piazza delle Coppelle – the other secret entrance is through one of the back, private dining rooms of the massive restaurant Osteria delle Coppelle. Inside you will find a dark, intimate space much like a living room which makes Club Derriere the perfect spot for a nightcap and a popular after-hours spot for industry peeps. Simple ingredients, complex flavors and easy to drink cocktails are in store. Booking in advance is mandatory and they’ll be waiting for you from 10pm onwards!

PRATI

Bukowski’s Bar

Via del Ombrellari, 25 (Borgo)

facebook.com/BukowskisBarRoma/

Vintage finds, bohemian Roman style décor, a library of books and pop culture references will certainly appeal to your senses. Odes to Fellini, Bukowski and even Star Wars, are carefully placed throughout while art shows grace the walls. For entrées one might get prosciutto and hummus, go for a sandwhich, their special tartares or an especially gracious list of salads. The highlight? Bukowski’s Bar offers twelve different kinds of spritz! And wine lovers, go for the good stuff with Bukowski’s wine selection of Italy’s tastiest. Art, dinner, drinks, and leisure are just around the corner from the Vatican, Bukowski’s Bar has established itself as a place worth seeking out by any pursuer of good things.

Chorus Cafè

Via della Conciliazione, 4

ChorusCafeRome

Experience the most beautiful city in the world at Chorus Cafè, amidst timeless elegance a stone’s throw from St. Peter’s. Chorus isn’t just a restaurant and bar, it’s more of a Roman living room, in a unique and glamorous setting. Here, you’ll sip on serious “top shelf” drinks, mixed with the finest bourbon, rum, gin, vodka, and more – depending on your taste and preferences. But, don’t be so distracted by the cocktails and panoramic views and forget about the café’s amazing edible creations.

Ginny

via Giovanni Vitelleschi, 44

ginnyroma.it

Ginny is either a cocktail bar where you eat or a restaurant where you drink. You make the choice according to your mood, desires and company for the night. Their velvet seats and wallpaper create a delicate atmosphere that envelops you during an actually dynamic and exciting journey into the vast world of cocktails! The same applies if you opt for having your drink outdoors, where the seating is cushion-provided and the tables protected by large elegant umbrellas. For earthier and heartier journeys Ginny also has exquisite breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, without forgetting the aperitivo – every day from 6 to 8 pm with a drink, finger food, pizzette, a selection of cheeses, cold cuts and more!

Fischio

Piazzale degli Eroi

fischiolosingtimebar

In the area of Prati there is a big roundabout, marking the borders of the area which then becomes Cipro, and further up, Balduina. Thousands of cars, scooters and buses cross Piazzale degli Eroi each day which make the setting sound entirely unappealing to the Rome-walker and good-night-out-seeker. Yet, behind the cars, between an old merry-go-round, a newspaper stand and a natural fence of bushes, Fischio has created a colourful, welcoming and vibrant little bubble. Fischio is a small kiosk, a catalyst for sociality during the summertime, but filled with warmth in the winter too, run by a group of young and friendly bartenders, serving natural wines, craft beers and a range of different cocktails, including an exquisite gin and tonic – with brands straight out of London, the number one gin town. Besides cocktails and fun, Fischio tends to always play amazing music and sometimes hosts entire evenings dedicated to vinyl – with specialised DJs.

SAN LORENZO

La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni

Via Di Porta Labicana, 32 (San Lorenzo)

laconventicoladegliultramoderni

With their Conventicola degli Ultramoderni, “Mirkaccio” and “Madame De Freitas” have lit a fire under Rome’s bar scene, carrying a style that can best be described as vaudeville meets variety show meets café chantant. Hosting about a dozen, vastly different artists each night, along with the occasional burlesque performance, this venue is like nowhere else in Rome. While everything about the space is designed to entertain, from the blue sparkly seat cushions to the cabaret style furniture, a serious devotion to the arts defines its purpose. That is, there is nothing hokey about it. Mirko denies the label “vintage,” which he deems to be merely a modern trend; he is interested rather, in timeless artistic talent. Although the emphasis on beverage has been intentionally overshadowed by the locale’s main draw of live performance, the cocktails are outstanding. Open Wed-Thurs, 9pm-4am; Fri-Sat,10pm-5am.

OSTIENSE/TESTACCIO

Stadlin

Via Antonio Pacinotti, 83 (Ostiense)

stadlinrome

Located near the “Ponte di Ferro” this trendy club has an industrial style and is connected to an adjacent electronic vinyl store, which boasts a selection of underground records ranging from deep house to Dubstep. Stadlin serves a decent aperitivo (with vegan options as well), and tasty cocktails accompanied with electronic and funk DJ sets from Tuesday to Sunday. Softer acts open the night, and are followed by energetic acts later on.

Ch1887

Via di Monte Testaccio, 30 (Testaccio)

ch1887

Simone Mina, sixth generation of a famous restaurant family here in Rome, is the mastermind behind this tiny establishment. He’s also the only person operating it. His concept was to create an imaginary museum of liquids in this hidden space located on the second floor of Checchino dal 1887, a restaurant that has been around for 130+ years. Taking inspiration from his family and the surrounding neighborhood of Testaccio, Ch1887 combines food and cocktail culture, by experimenting with flavors and ingredients that can be found in traditional Roman dishes.

PIGNETO

Co.So

Via Braccio da Montone, 80

cosoroma

A prerequisite to any decent cocktail is attention to detail and Co.So. does not disappoint. Eclectic and unconventional, Co.So. has become one of the best cocktail bars in town with an exceptional drink list, including the Carbonara sour with vodka, pepper, egg and guanciale. To pair with your drink, an exquisite food selection awaits you–from cured meats and cheese boards to delicious club sandwiches and gourmet starters and snacks. But Co.So isn’t just any bar, the contamination between food and drink is at the core of their vision, guiding you towards unique dishes and drinks that merge into a single offer.

FLAMINIO

Metropolita

Piazza Gentile Da Fabriano, 2 (Flaminio)

metropolita.roma

This locale in the Flaminio neighbourhood has become one of the hottest places in town for drinks. Footsteps from MAXXI and the Ponte della Musica, it’s the perfect place to indulge in mixology cocktails, wines, and Italian and international delicacies like nachos with guacamole and cured meat and cheese boards in a trendy setting. Metropolita’s reopening comes with three new concepts: the “Chiosco”, which is their window that will be transformed into a bar directly on the piazza where you’ll be able to order your take away; a new summer drink list and food menu with gourmet burgers; and their delivery that will be active from June 5th, directly on their app or on their official website. If you’d like to enjoy your drink in the tables outside, reservations are mandatory by calling 06 8438 1895.

CENTOCELLE

RUDE Centocelle

Via dei Castani, 228 (Centocelle)

rudecentocelle

R.U.D.E. is the perfect neighborhood bar in the cool up-and-coming Centocelle. Owners Marco Zampilli and Cristian Ricci and their bar staff push the limits. Their Pop-Art inspired drink menu is minimal but impactful (think less is more). Also unique is that each drink has a music pairing; a coaster (with a QR code) will be given to you with a specific song for your drink, that you can download and listen to later on Spotify. This bar stimulates all of your senses simultaneously – from visuals, to sound, to taste.