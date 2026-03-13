American Student’s Life Saved in Rome After Urgent Liver Transplant

A semester abroad took an unexpected turn when a John Cabot University student developed acute liver failure and was saved by an urgent transplant in Rome

Studying abroad is meant to be a journey of discovery, adventure, and self-growth. But for 21-year-old Lucy McGovern from Seattle, her semester in Rome took an unexpected and life-altering twist.

What began as an exciting chapter in the eternal city quickly turned into a race against time, revealing the importance of quick medical response and the support available for international students far from home.

After arriving in Rome in January, Lucy began feeling unusually tired. At first, she assumed it was simply part of the adjustment that comes with change. But during a weekend trip to Budapest, her condition worsened dramatically: she became extremely fatigued, and her skin and eyes turned yellow.

At that point, scared, Lucy contacted Dr Andrea Guerriero, medical advisor to John Cabot University and Chief Medical Officer at MedinAction, a 24/7, English-speaking, on-demand medical service for travelers, expats, and students in Italy. Dr Guerriero sensed the possible seriousness of the situation and advised her to return to Rome immediately. From that moment, a rapid support and referral process was set in motion to ensure she received urgent care as quickly as possible.

Once back in Rome, Lucy was first taken to UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital and then transferred to San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital. There, hepatologist Valerio Giannelli led the tests and examinations that resulted in the diagnosis of Wilson’s disease, a rare genetic disorder that in Lucy’s case had caused acute liver failure.

Acute liver failure (ALF) is a rare and serious condition where the liver stops working properly in a short amount of time, often in just a few days, even if the person had no previous liver problems. It can be life-threatening if not treated quickly. Therefore the only way to save her life was an urgent liver transplant.

Fortunately, thanks to the dedication of the medical professionals in the Italian health system, in a matter of days, a donor organ became available, and Lucy underwent transplant surgery performed by Professor Giuseppe Maria Ettorre, Director of General Surgery and Organ Transplantation, together with his team at San Camillo-Forlanini.

The operation was successful. Weeks later, Lucy is now in the company of her parents and is reportedly recovering without complications from the intervention.

For Rome’s international community, this story is a powerful reminder of how essential it is to have timely medical guidance, clear communication, and reliable support when facing a health emergency abroad.

In unexpected critical moments, information, speed, and human care can make all the difference.