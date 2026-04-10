The Fashion Festival at Castel Romano Designer Outlet is back!

Un unmissable shopping event with discounts of up to 70% on April 12

With the arrival of spring, the Fashion Festival returns: on Sunday, April 12th, Castel Romano Designer Outlet comes alive with an unmissable day of discounts and promotions, taking place simultaneously with the other McArthurGlen centres in Serravalle, La Reggia, and Noventa di Piave. A true day of celebration, with extraordinary opening hours from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, designed to offer not only an exceptional shopping experience, but also a pleasant Sunday outdoors for the whole family.

During the Fashion Festival, visitors will be able to enjoy extraordinary discounts of up to 70% off the outlet price on more than 300 products from the spring/summer collection. Iconic pieces and stylish accessories from much-loved brands, including Nike, Michael Kors, Adidas, Levi’s, Diesel, Sunglass Hut, and many more, will be part of the promotion. It is a unique one-day opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with versatile and on-trend pieces perfect for the warmer months. In addition to the items discounted by up to 70%, there will also be many other special offers throughout the day.

As always, the Fashion Festival is not just about shopping, but also about enjoying the experience. Children can look forward to balloons and fun in the playground, there will be a dog area for four-legged friends, and everyone will have the chance to explore the WWF-affiliated oasis at Castel Romano.

As always, the Fashion Festival is not just about shopping, but also about enjoying the experience. Children can look forward to balloons and fun in the playground, there will be a dog area for four-legged friends, and everyone will have the chance to explore the WWF-affiliated oasis at Castel Romano.

How to reach Castel Romano Designer Outlet

Getting to Castel Romano on Sunday, April 12th will be even easier. For the occasion, a paid shuttle service will be available from Termini Station (Via Giolitti), with increased frequency starting at 8:30 am, while from EUR Fermi Station (Viale America) the service will run from 9:00 am and will be free exclusively for McArthurGlen Loyalty Club members.

To plan your day in advance, you can browse the full selection of products included in the promotion on the centre’s official website.