RIM, Rome in Music: a Week of Free Concerts Across the City

From 7 to 13 June, the first edition of the festival promoted by Roma Capitale, with artistic direction by Daniele Silvestri

From 7 to 13 June, Rome turns into a citywide stage with the first edition of RIM, Rome in Music, a new festival promoted by Roma Capitale with the artistic direction of Daniele Silvestri.

For one full week, the city will come alive with concerts, performances, talks, parades and free events, involving all of Rome’s Municipalities and bringing music from the historic centre to the city’s neighbourhoods.

The aim of the initiative is to showcase Rome’s diverse music scene, highlighting the many local realities that animate the city and creating a cultural map of its musical landscape. RIM was created to bring together professional musicians, music schools, associations, emerging artists and citizens, with the ambition of becoming a recurring event in the capital’s cultural calendar.

The festival kicks off on Sunday, 7 June, with a large musical parade from Piazza Mastai to Piazza Navona, bringing together musicians, students and citizens from Rome’s 15 Municipalities. The parade will be accompanied by three Roman marching bands, Samba Precario, Cecafumo and Altrabanda, before reaching Piazza Navona, where the audience will be welcomed by the Band of the Local Police Corps of Roma Capitale.

Piazza Navona will then become the narrative heart of the festival, hosting radio broadcasts, playlists, book presentations on music-related themes and talks led by Daniele Silvestri until 12 June. Guests include Sergio Cammariere, Tosca, Stefano Fresi and Max Gazzè, who will take part in meetings combining conversation and live music.

The programme will also extend across the city’s neighbourhoods, thanks to the collaboration with Rome’s Municipalities, music schools and local associations. The idea is to bring music into public spaces and create an urban musical story capable of bridging the gap between the centre and the outskirts, while celebrating the city’s creative energy.

The festival will close on Saturday, 13 June at Parco Schuster in San Paolo, with a large collective jam session. The afternoon will be open to musicians from the schools involved in the project, while the evening will feature a set led by Daniele Silvestri, with artists from the music scene and a special focus on Roman rap.

All events of RIM, Rome in Music are free to attend. The full programme and updates on individual events will be available on the official website of the Municipality of Rome.

INSPIRATION

Best concerts this June in Rome

Main events

Sunday, 7 June

Musical Parade from Piazza Mastai to Piazza Navona

The opening event of the festival, featuring musicians, students and citizens from Rome’s 15 Municipalities. The parade will be accompanied by the Roman marching bands Samba Precario, Cecafumo and Altrabanda , before reaching Piazza Navona with the Band of the Local Police Corps of Roma Capitale.

The opening event of the festival, featuring musicians, students and citizens from Rome’s 15 Municipalities. The parade will be accompanied by the Roman marching bands , before reaching Piazza Navona with the Band of the Local Police Corps of Roma Capitale. From 7 to 12 June

Piazza Navona

Piazza Navona becomes the narrative centre of RIM, hosting radio broadcasts, playlists, music-themed book presentations and talks led by Daniele Silvestri .



Guests include:

Sergio Cammariere on Monday, 8 June

Tosca on Tuesday, 9 June

Stefano Fresi on Wednesday, 10 June

Max Gazzè on Thursday, 11 June

Piazza Navona becomes the narrative centre of RIM, hosting radio broadcasts, playlists, music-themed book presentations and talks led by . Guests include: on Monday, 8 June on Tuesday, 9 June on Wednesday, 10 June on Thursday, 11 June Friday, 12 June

Mamme Narranti

Piazza Navona

From 8.45pm to 10pm

An evening of music and storytelling with Andrea Satta .

Piazza Navona From An evening of music and storytelling with . Saturday, 13 June

Final Jam Session

Parco Schuster

The festival closes with a large collective jam session. The afternoon will be open to musicians from the schools involved in the project, while the evening will feature a set led by Daniele Silvestri, with artists from the music scene and a special focus on Roman rap.

INSPIRATION

Discover the best events this June in Rome