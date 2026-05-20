Vino X Roma 2026

Two evenings of wine, food and gastronomic culture at San Salvatore in Lauro

Vino X Roma returns for its sixth edition on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 May 2026, bringing two evenings dedicated to Italian wine, food and gastronomic culture to the Complesso monumentale Pio Sodalizio dei Piceni, in Piazza San Salvatore in Lauro. The event will take place from 7pm to 10pm and will focus on this year’s theme: Italian cuisine as intangible cultural heritage.

The 2026 edition will welcome 26 exhibitors from Lazio, including wineries, distilleries and food producers. Guests will be able to explore the Tasting Area, where participating companies will present their products through tastings and direct encounters with producers. Among the names taking part are Amor Vitae, Tenuta Tre Cancelli, Bianchini, Birrificio Agricolo Sancti Benedicti, Caseificio Paolella, Cibaria, Frantoio Santinelli, La Rosciola, ORO24TARTUFI, Pietra Pinta, Quota Rosa, Tenuta Iacoangeli, Tenuta Lungarella, Vini Giovanni Terenzi and Walter Spallotta.

Alongside the wine and food stands, the programme will also feature a series of Chef-Led Tastings, with ten chefs and gelato makers from Rome and Lazio creating exclusive recipes inspired by the theme of the event. The dishes will be paired with selected wines, offering visitors a chance to discover new combinations and interpretations of Italian gastronomic tradition.

Participating chefs include Matteo Lucchetti and Ardit Arizaj from Aroma Restaurant, Antonio Covuccia from Circolo Ufficiali Forze Armate, Giovanni Cappelli from Le Tamerici, Fundim Gjepali from Antico Arco, Marco Ciccotelli from VICI Bistrot & Ristorante, Davide Mandarino from Molo 29 and Danilo Mancini from Anavà. Gelato will also play a role in the programme, with Eugenio Morrone and Rosario Nicodemo presenting gastronomic gelato for GelatoxRoma.

Awards and special projects

During the event, Vino X Roma will also host the presentation of two awards: Quality First and Galleria del Gusto. The Quality First award, promoted by Excellence Magazine, celebrates quality, excellence and innovation within Rome’s local food markets, recognising historic businesses, digitally innovative projects, female-led activities and street food concepts that best represent the city’s food culture.

New for this edition is Galleria del Gusto, created in collaboration with main sponsors Etirya and Domus Artis. The award will be dedicated to restaurants that integrate contemporary art into their spaces in an authentic and permanent way, transforming the dining experience into a dialogue between cuisine, aesthetics and artistic expression.

Vino X Roma 2026 is supported by the Camera di Commercio di Roma, Regione Lazio and Lazio Innova. Media partners include YUMEH Events & Digital Marketing Agency, FoodMediaShow and Romeing.

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Programme

Friday, 22 May 2026

7:00pm: Opening and institutional greetings

7:30pm: Presentation of the Quality First Excellence Award and the Galleria del Gusto Award

8:00pm: Chef-Led Tasting: Ardit Arizaj and Matteo Lucchetti, Aroma Restaurant

8:30pm: Chef-Led Tasting: Antonio Covuccia, Circolo Ufficiali delle Forze Armate d’Italia

9:00pm: Chef-Led Tasting: Giovanni Cappelli, Le Tamerici

9:30pm: Chef-Led Tasting: Gelato X Roma, Eugenio Morrone & Rosario Nicodemo

Saturday, 23 May 2026

7:30pm: Presentation of the Quality First Excellence Award

8:00pm: Chef-Led Tasting: Fundim Gjepali, Antico Arco

8:30pm: Chef-Led Tasting: Marco Ciccotelli, VICI Bistrot & Ristorante

9:00pm: Chef-Led Tasting: Davide Mandarino, Molo 29

9:30pm: Chef-Led Tasting: Danilo Mancini, Anavà