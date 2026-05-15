After a day wandering through Rome’s historic piazzas—from Piazza Navona to Campo de’ Fiori— the St. George Spa at Hotel Indigo Rome – St. George offers the perfect sanctuary to unwind. Tucked inside the elegant Via Giulia property, this wellness retreat blends Roman-inspired architecture with modern luxury, creating a serene oasis just steps from the city’s greatest sights.
A Temple of Tranquility
Guests enjoy complimentary access to the spa’s “Roman baths” area, including a sauna, Turkish bath, two hydromassage pools and 24-hour Technogym mini-gym. Soft robes, heatlhy snacks, herbal teas and a calming ambiance set the tone for true relaxation.
Choose from a thoughtfully curated range of treatments: 50-minute deep tissue massages, 80-minute Oriental fusion massages, anti-aging facials, waxing and beauty services. Aromatherapy, deep-tissue, hot-stone – every treatment is tailored for mind–body harmony.
Night Spa & Private Indulgence
Turn a casual evening into an unforgettable event with a Night Spa booking from 8:30 PM to 11:30 PM, exclusively for your party (2–10 people). Enjoy the Roman Baths facilities in private, complemented by a welcome drink and finger food—ideal for intimate celebrations or stylish gatherings.
Who It’s For & When
Open daily from 9 AM to 7.30 PM, the spa welcomes both hotel guests and the general public. Entry for guests under 16 is permitted only when accompanied by a parent and must be in absolute silence, ensuring the peaceful environment is maintained for all.
Whether you’re seeking a quick rejuvenating break or a full-day wellness ritual complete with healthy menus, there’s something for every pace and preference.
Address
Via Giulia, 62
Contacts
+39 06 686611