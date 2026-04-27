Cocktails In The City Rome

The world’s best cocktails, all at a splendid open-air festival

Welcome summer with Cocktails In The City, an iconic cocktail festival where the world’s best mixologists, brands, and bars meet music and creativity in Rome.

After ten successful editions in London, Cocktails In The City takes advantage of the unique blend of Italian hospitality and lands in Rome in its first iteration in continental Europe on May 15-17, 2026. Three days dedicated to the art of mixology against the most magical of backdrops: Rome’s Botanical Gardens, in the heart of Trastevere.

For an entire weekend, the splendid Orto Botanico di Roma will become an oasis of mixology and host a dozen pop up bars (and much more), in an immersive event that is the place to be not only for mixology experts, but for all cocktail enjoyers in the Eternal City.

Live music, a silent disco, a lounge area, activities, workshops, and an exceptional food and drink offer will make this urban festival unforgettable.

Drinks and food at Cocktails In The City Roma

An exclusive selection of pop-up bars showcasing the best of the mixology scene. These bars and bartenders will bring their signature cocktails and new creations:

Aleph Hotel by Hilton / Organics by Red Bull

Banana Republic / Espolon

Blind Pig / Oyster Gin

Botanist Bar

Ceralacca / 16.20 & Sibillini Spirits

Depero (Rieti) / Orsini Drink & Mezcaleros

Nucleo Bar / Brown Forman

Led Dragon / Campari

Rino Montesacro / Aperol

Smile / Molinari

Van Station / Amaretto Adriatico

Zest / Etsu Gin

What festival would it be without some outstanding pop-up food trucks? Five options, each with their own strong identity, accommodating all palates and preferences.

Pret a Polpett (meatballs)

Malandrino (burgers)

Foodisfaction (pinsa & finger food)

Gyoza Express (Asian food)

Annuccia (desserts)

Could coffee not be present? We’re in Italy, after all. Cocktails In The City will also include a specialty coffee station with Lavazza coffee, hosted by Casa Manfredi.

Masterclasses, Music & Activities at Cocktails In The City Roma

Immersed in the serene Botanical Gardens, the festival is the perfect place to unwind and have fun with social activities, or to lounge, lulled by nature, and enjoy great music as you sip on signature drinks.

Cocktails In The City is a space to enjoy mixology but also to learn more about its art, with workshops and masterclasses held by mixology geniuses open to all participants.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Flon de Cana workshop

Makeyougreen workshop

Ice Carving workshop with Dolomiti Ice

Espresso Martini workshop by Altamura Vodka & Amaro Kyma

Participants will also be able to enjoy a Yoga masterclass with Mimosa Achtner (Oltre Pilates) on Saturday, May 16.

Music is the cherry on top of the upcoming urban festival, with DJ sets and live performances. Plus, a silent disco available every night, powered by Red Bull! On Friday, May 15, Nelson and Cool3ra will have their DJ sets. On Saturday, May 16, Hallix will perform live, Naomi and Funk Pope will have their DJ sets. On Sunday, May 17, Post Office will host an event and Jack Daniel’s will perform live.

INSPIRATION

Check out the best events in Rome this May

Times & Tickets for Cocktails In The City Roma

The urban festival Cocktails In The City Roma will take place at Orto Botanico in Trastevere (Largo Cristina di Svezia 23A), between 5PM and 11:30PM on Friday and Saturday, May 15-16, and between 4PM and 11:30PM on Sunday, May 17. For all nights, the last entry is at 10PM, and the last drinks will be served at 10:30PM.

Daily tickets are €20 and Eech ticket comes with a complimentary drink. All subsequent drinks are €10 each.

Get your tickets in advance here and receive an exclusive gadget with your online purchase.