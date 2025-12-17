New Metro C Stations in Rome: Colosseo-Fori Imperiali and Porta Metronia

A New Archaeological Metro Axis in the Heart of Rome

After years of construction, Rome has finally inaugurated two new stations on Line C: Colosseo–Fori Imperiali and Porta Metronia. They opened to the public on 16 December 2025 in a ceremony attended and officially inaugurated by Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, marking a historic step for mobility in the city.

The new section connects San Giovanni to Via dei Fori Imperiali, about 3 km of underground line in the very heart of Rome, bringing the total number of Line C stations to 24. The Colosseo–Fori Imperiali stop becomes the line’s second major interchange, now crossing:

Line A at San Giovanni

at Line B at Colosseo, via an internal tunnel connection between the two stations

For the first time, the eastern outskirts are directly linked to Rome’s archaeological core.

INSPIRATION

Transportation in Rome

Colosseo–Fori Imperiali: An “Archaeostation” Between the Colosseum and the Basilica of Maxentius

The new Colosseo–Fori Imperiali station sits in a unique archaeological context, between the Colosseum and the Basilica of Maxentius, directly beneath Via dei Fori Imperiali.

At a depth of 32 metres, the architectural project is inspired by a major discovery made during excavation: 28 Republican-era wells and a domus found at great depth. These finds shaped both the structural solutions and the narrative approach to the future “archaeostation”.

Inside the station, the access route down to the platforms is designed as a small underground museum: along corridors and mezzanines you’ll find display cases, panels and multimedia installations that recount the history of the excavations, the artefacts discovered and the transformation of the Fori area over the last century.

From a functional point of view, the station offers:

Direct exits onto Via dei Fori Imperiali and the Colosseum area

onto Via dei Fori Imperiali and the Colosseum area Immediate interchange with Line B via the internal tunnel

via the internal tunnel A potential reduction of surface traffic, thanks to a new underground axis linking peripheral areas and the historic centre

Porta Metronia: Five Underground Levels Beneath Piazzale Ipponio

The new Porta Metronia station stands in Piazzale Ipponio, between San Giovanni, the Celio and Appio Latino, serving a densely populated area close to parks, schools and healthcare facilities. The station is spread over five underground levels, connected by escalators and next-generation lifts, with bright, spacious architecture designed to handle passenger flows smoothly.

During excavation, archaeologists uncovered a remarkable 2nd-century AD military barracks, with frescoed rooms, mosaic floors and the domus of the commander, along with later residential structures. Part of these remains has been reinstalled and integrated into the station itself, which is also set to become a true “station-museum”.

The opening of the archaeological exhibition area at Porta Metronia is scheduled for February 2026 : visitors will be able to view the remains in situ from walkways and glass viewpoints directly along the metro route.

at Porta Metronia is : visitors will be able to view the remains in situ from walkways and glass viewpoints directly along the metro route. For now, the platform level is already operational, providing a new fast access point to Line C from this part of the city.

The Current State of the Metro in Rome

With these new stations, Line C now links Monte Compatri/Pantano to the Colosseum, crossing eastern and south-eastern Rome and interchanging with the other metro lines:

Line A : Anagnina–Battistini (east–west axis)

: Anagnina–Battistini (east–west axis) Line B/B1 : Laurentina–Rebibbia/Ionio (north–south axis)

: Laurentina–Rebibbia/Ionio (north–south axis) Line C: Pantano–Colosseo, with future extensions planned towards Piazza Venezia, Chiesa Nuova, St Peter’s and Clodio–Mazzini

Line C remains fully automated (driverless), with platform screen doors and advanced monitoring systems.