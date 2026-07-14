India Città Aperta 2026: Three Weeks of Theatre, Music and Dance at Teatro India

Rome’s riverside theatre becomes an open air cultural village from 14 to 31 July, with over 40 events and more than 50 artists

There’s a corner of Rome where summer tastes like a dream. From 14 to 31 July 2026, India Città Aperta returns for its second edition: the summer festival of Teatro di Roma, created with Dominio Pubblico, transforms the spaces of Teatro India, from the outdoor Arena to the stage nestled in the greenery of the Canneto, into a buzzing cultural village in the shadow of the Gazometro, the iconic gas holder of the Ostiense district.

The thread running through this edition is the dream: an oneiric dimension inspired by the poetics of Pier Paolo Pasolini, unfolding across more than 40 events with over 50 artists spanning theatre, dance, music, publishing, installations and projects for younger audiences. Best of all, most events are free to attend, while ticketed shows have a flat price of just 10 euros.

The opening night

The festival kicks off on Tuesday 14 July with a free opening party: Roman rapper and songwriter Piotta brings his Si riparano ricordi tour to the Arena, preceded on the Canneto stage by cartoonist and musician Davide Toffolo with Giulio D’Antona and their live drawn performance about legendary publisher Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Theatre highlights

The hottest ticket is on 16 July, when acclaimed actor Elio Germano and composer Teho Teardo present Il sogno di una cosa, based on Pasolini’s novel. Also worth marking in your calendar: spoken word star Lorenzo Maragoni with Tipico maschio italiano (17 July), Chiara Becchimanzi‘s Eroina (19 July) and comedian Paola Minaccioni‘s semi-serious reflection on happiness, La vita è bella? No, è un tipo (25 July).

Music, dance and a night at the opera

The music programme revolves around NeroIndia. Siamo fatti di canzoni, a series curated by Studionero and Giulia Ananìa featuring some of the finest voices of the new Italian songwriting scene: Emma Nolde (17 July), Giovanni Truppi (25 July) and Matteo Alieno (30 July). On 24 July, the Instant Composing Society led by Rodrigo D’Erasmo blends improvised live music and film, with actress Isabella Ragonese as special guest.

New this year is a section dedicated to contemporary dance, featuring Stefania Tansini‘s L’ombelico dei limbi (22 July) and the jump rope fuelled energy of HIT OUT by Parini Secondo (26 July). On 28 July the Arena even turns lyrical with ONIRICON, staged by the young artists of the Rome Opera House’s “Fabbrica” programme.

Families, talks and the grand finale

There’s plenty for kids and families too, from the historic Podrecca marionettes (21 to 24 July) to Antonio Catalano’s poetic installations. The talks calendar is packed: book presentations curated by Feltrinelli, which also runs the festival bookstore, a conversation between film director Mario Martone and writer Nicola Lagioia (23 July), plus events with Rome Future Week and the city’s liveliest cultural magazines. The festival closes on 31 July with the BeiRicordi Show, Rome’s beloved showcase for emerging performers.

INSPIRATION

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