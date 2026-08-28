The Best Exhibitions in Rome This Fall

Top Art Exhibitions in Rome – Autumn 2026

Looking for the best exhibitions in Rome this autumn 2026? Rome is preparing to welcome art lovers with a full season of exhibitions, featuring some of the biggest names in art history alongside modern and contemporary masters. From Kandinsky‘s leap into abstraction to Keith Haring‘s street-born visual language, by way of Pontormo‘s Mannerist genius, Rembrandt‘s revolutionary etchings and the Mediterranean colour of Guttuso, the autumn scene promises a journey through time, borders, culture and artistic expression.

INSPIRATION

Best Museums in Rome

Palazzo Bonaparte opens the season with a major retrospective on Vassily Kandinsky, bringing together around seventy works that trace the artist’s entire path across Russia, Germany and France. The show follows his early figurative years, the birth of abstraction in Munich, his return to Russia during the revolutionary period, the Bauhaus years and his final Parisian phase. A significant part of the works comes from the collections of the Centre Pompidou. The exhibition is curated by Angela Lampe.

Vassily Kandinsky Palazzo Bonaparte September 15, 2026 to February 14, 2027 Read More BUY TICKETS

The Historical Museum of the Infantry pays tribute to one of the greatest printmakers of all time with a show devoted to Rembrandt’s graphic work. Curated by Patrizia Foglia, it brings together around fifty works on loan from public and private collections, including the etching Self-Portrait with Saskia featured on the exhibition poster. The selection captures the revolutionary force of his prints: light and shadow, the sacred and the everyday, self-portraits and scenes of daily life, all used to probe the depth of the human soul.

Rembrandt: Absolute Black. The Revolution of Etching Historical Museum of the Infantry September 26, 2026 to February 21, 2027 Read More BUY TICKETS

Palazzo Braschi presents more than 140 works and documents, drawn largely from the Nakamura Keith Haring Collection. The path runs across the artist’s whole career, from his early New York pieces to the celebrated Subway Drawings, alongside political posters, sculptures, paintings and works from his final years. The show reconstructs the visual language with which Haring turned the line into an immediate, instantly recognizable public sign. New York and the urban culture of the 1980s form the essential backdrop, where art, music, the street, activism and pop culture all enter the same visual system.

Keith Haring Museo di Roma at Palazzo Braschi October 6, 2026 to April 11, 2027 Read More

The Scuderie del Quirinale stage the first major monographic exhibition ever dedicated to Pontormo. Produced in partnership with the Uffizi Galleries, it brings together the artist’s key masterpieces and presents him as one of the most original figures in sixteenth-century Florentine painting, at the turning point between the High Renaissance and Mannerism. The show follows how the classical language is transformed into a deeply personal style, with works on loan from the Uffizi and from major Italian and international institutions. Curated by Cristina Acidini with a team of specialists in the Florentine Cinquecento.

Pontormo Scuderie del Quirinale October 9, 2026 to February 7, 2027 Read More

The Historical Museum of the Infantry also hosts a tribute to the Sicilian master Renato Guttuso, one of the leading figures of twentieth-century Italian painting. Curated by Vittorio Sgarbi with Marina Giordano, the show gathers around sixty works spanning the 1930s to the 1980s, including the oil Ritratto di Mimise con il cappello rosso, together with drawings and prints. The selection highlights the visual, symbolic and chromatic elements rooted in Mediterranean culture and reworked by the painter from Bagheria.