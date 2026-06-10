Teatro Ostia Antica Festival 2026

In the evocative setting of the Roman Theatre of Ostia, a series of performances interweaving classical myth with contemporary language

From June 25 to July 18, 2026, the second edition of the Teatro Ostia Antica Festival 2026, entitled The Sense of the Past, will take place. In the extraordinary setting of the Roman Theatre of Ostia, the festival presents an international programme that intertwines the power of classical myth with the languages of the contemporary world, offering a reflection on the challenges of the present.

From Greek tragedy to avant-garde dance, the Festival stands out for the encounter between tradition and the innovation of the contemporary scene, through the creations of four masters of the national and international stage: Theodoros Terzopoulos, Asterios Peltekis, Angelin Preljocaj and Filippo Dini.

For all Festival performances, a shuttle service is available from the Roman Theatre of Ostia to Rome Piramide, in collaboration with Come Back Home, at a cost of €15.

INSPIRATION

Ostia Antica Guided Half-Day Trip

The Programme

The Festival opens on June 25 and 26 with The Bacchae by Euripides, directed for the seventh time by the great Greek master Theodoros Terzopoulos, who comments on the tragedy as follows:

“The Bacchae is an emblematic tragedy for my theatrical vision. It is extremely important to present it at this moment, where Dionysus embodies the archetype of the refugee: having set out from Tmolos three thousand years ago, he travelled through the war zones of the Middle East and ends up today in the Mediterranean Sea, on the shores of Crete or Lampedusa. He returns to us as a stranger and invites us to sacrifice our body on the altar of the Unknown and the Transcendent.” Theodoros Terzopoulos

On July 4 and 5, Lysistrata by Aristophanes will take the stage: a deeply political and human work centred on the moment when a society, exhausted by suffering, urgently seeks a new way of organising itself. The archetypal figure of the heroine does not propose reforms, nor does she introduce new institutional arrangements. On the contrary, Lysistrata proposes something entirely different: the restoration of the body, desire, care and collective responsibility as political action.

On July 10 and 11, the spotlight turns to dance with Requiem(s), directed by Angelin Preljocaj: an intense reflection on memory, loss and the profound relationship between life and death. A series of choreographies brings to the stage a procession of bodies, seeking to place into perspective the mosaic of emotions experienced after a loss.

The programme closes on July 18 with Alcestis by Euripides, directed by Filippo Dini, which tells the story of an unacceptable death, that of a sacrificial victim.