GranMotori 2026: Rome’s New Motoring Festival Comes to the Appian Way, October 15 to 18

Legendary cars and motorcycles on track among the vineyards of Tenuta di Fiorano

GranMotori, a new festival for motoring fans and anyone curious about Italian design, makes its debut in Rome this October. From October 15 to 18, Tenuta di Fiorano, a private estate that has never been open to visitors before, will welcome collectors, designers, engineers, drivers and enthusiasts for a program built around cinema, design, heritage and motorsport. The festival opens to the public on October 16.

It starts on October 15 with an invitation-only preview at the estate, which belongs to the Boncompagni Ludovisi family, one of Italy’s oldest noble houses. Tenuta di Fiorano lies inside the Appia Antica Regional Park, among vineyards, centuries-old trees and archaeological remains.

The idea behind GranMotori is to show cars alongside the country that created them and turned them into culture, the Italian way: through people, food, art and places. Here, a rare Cisitalia might share the stage with a plate of cacio e pepe, and a Lancia Stratos with a Fellini film.

“GranMotori grew out of a simple question: how is it possible that a country that helped write the history of the car and the motorcycle still doesn’t have its own international festival dedicated to motoring? We wanted to create a place where people, stories and passion come even before the cars, combining an international vision with a deeply Italian character and building a community that will live on well beyond the three days of the festival.” Silvia and Mauro Dorigo, Co-Founders of GranMotori

And since this is a motoring festival, speed gets its space too. The cars and motorcycles taking part will run on a dedicated track of about 1.4 km, built inside the estate among the hills and vineyards.

INSPIRATION

The Best Events In October In Rome

The festival program

The festival is organized into four sections: Reels & Wheels, dedicated to cinema and visual culture; Next, dedicated to design and innovation; Icons, dedicated to heritage and craftsmanship; and Limitless, dedicated to motorsport and passion. This first edition also celebrates three key anniversaries in Italian motoring history: 60 years of the Alfa Romeo Duetto, 100 years of Carrozzeria Touring and 120 years of the Targa Florio.

Some of the cars on show are attractions in their own right. The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Prototype, one of very few ever built and valued at more than €10 million, will be one of the most important pieces in the collection, together with the Alfa Romeo C52 Disco Volante, the famous concept car with its “flying saucer” shape, built in very small numbers and still one of the most photographed cars in Alfa Romeo’s history. There will also be a Cisitalia 202 SMM, twin of the car Tazio Nuvolari drove to second place overall in the 1947 Mille Miglia.

The Group B era will be represented by three Lancia legends: the Stratos, 037 Safari and Delta S4. A Ferrari F40 and a Vespa made famous by Roman Holiday complete a selection that spans more than a century, from the 1902 FIAT 12/16 HP to the current Ferrari Purosangue.

For the first time, judges from two of the world’s most prestigious motoring events will come together for a new festival: Richard Adatto, a judge at Pebble Beach, and Lorenzo Ramaciotti, President of the Jury at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The festival will also host a special contest for fans of scale modeling, cinema and cars, with five participants building ten dioramas inspired by some of the most famous car scenes in film history.

In all, more than 200 cars and motorcycles will cover the full arc of Italian motoring culture: classic cars, youngtimers, supercars and collector cars, running on the track in timed races, parades and dynamic displays. Professional drivers including Federica Levi, Dario Costa and Roberto Di Giuseppe will be behind the wheel.

Off the track, the paddock hosts ACI regularity races, and a freestyle motocross show runs four times a day. If you want to try driving yourself, there’s a simulator, included in the ticket. The Wheel Theatre hosts talks and live conversations on the future of mobility, and street food comes from the team behind Taste of Roma. The festival is designed for different kinds of visitors: enthusiasts who come for the paddock and the stories of those who built and drove these cars, newcomers discovering motoring through design and cinema, and families.

Ready to buckle up?

Tickets and practical info

A day ticket costs €85, or €49 for young people aged 6 to 17. It includes on-site parking, access to the main areas and festival content, the parades and the Freestyle Show. If you’re short on time, there’s a half-day ticket for €49, and if you want to see everything at an easy pace, you can get a ticket valid for two consecutive days.

For a better view of the dynamic displays, there’s a grandstand ticket for €99 (€59 for young people), or you can add a €30 grandstand upgrade to a full-price ticket you’ve already bought. There are also two premium options:

Dreamers’ Experience (€205): lounge, grandstand, dedicated parking, buffet lunch and meet-and-greets with drivers and collectors.

Drivers’ Club (€470): private lounge in the historic villa, buffet by Michelin-starred chefs, aperitivo and meet-and-greets with the festival’s key figures.

Grandstand seats and premium options are limited.

The festival is open from 10am to 7pm, with last entry at 5pm. The public entrance is at Via di Fioranello 31.