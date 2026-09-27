Quartiere Vino Pigneto 2026

Natural Wine Takes Over Pigneto on October 10

Quartiere Vino Pigneto, the festival that turns Pigneto into one big natural wine tasting, is back on Saturday October 10, and for the first time it takes place in autumn. From 4pm to 9pm, more than 40 winemakers from Italy, France and Slovenia will be pouring in the neighborhood’s wine shops, bars and restaurants. A €20 pass gets you a glass and unlimited tastings.

The first three editions were held in spring, when winemakers are at their busiest in the vineyard. Moving to October makes it easier for them to come to Rome, and it also catches them at a different point in the year: the harvest has just ended and the new wine is only starting to take shape in the cellar. The organizers, SO2 Enoteca and Solovino, have called this edition the Ottobrata Romana, after the old Roman habit of spending sunny October days eating and drinking outside the city walls.

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Where the tastings are

The route covers the whole of Pigneto, from the pedestrian stretch of Via del Pigneto to Largo dei Condottieri. Alongside the bars and restaurants that have been part of the festival since the start, some of the neighborhood’s historic shops will host winemakers for the first time. One of the new entries is Bar di Antonio, an old Pigneto bar that has found a second life with its cremolati made only with fruit. Necci dal 1924, a neighborhood institution, is the main partner.

Piazza Nuccitelli and Enoteca SO2 are the two points where you pick up your pass and glass. Piazza Nuccitelli also hosts talks with winemakers and experts from midday, focused on climate change and how farming and the way we consume are adapting to it.

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The winemakers

Among the names already confirmed are Paraschos, a reference point for Collio wine, the Slovenian estate Stekar and Natalino Del Prete, one of the first to make natural wine in Puglia. Several producers are taking part for the first time, some of them from France. On the day you can buy bottles at a dedicated price, either from the winemakers themselves or from the participating wine shops.

Not just wine

The other new feature is a partnership with Campagna Amica, the Coldiretti farmers’ network, which brings a small market of Lazio producers to Piazza Nuccitelli. The idea is to put natural winemakers side by side with other small farms that work outside industrial production, with the same care for the land and for quality.

The festival has grown quickly. Last time, more than 2,000 people bought a tasting pass and over 10,000 walked through Pigneto, drawn also by the off events organized by local venues. When the tastings end at 9pm, the evening usually carries on in the neighborhood’s bars. If you want to make a day of it, start with our guide to Pigneto.

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