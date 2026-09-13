Andy Warhol, Forever Love: the Exhibition in Rome at La Vaccheria

At La Vaccheria in Rome’s EUR district, from 10 September 2026 to 28 March 2027, over 50 works spanning canvases, photographs and documents trace the story behind the Pop Art myth. Free entry.

Andy Warhol – Forever Love is the retrospective that, from 10 September 2026 to 28 March 2027, turns the La Vaccheria exhibition centre in Rome’s EUR district into the Home of Pop Art, with a tribute to the undisputed master of the movement.

Curated by Gianfranco Rosini, who met the artist in Rome in 1975, the show grows out of a personal and privileged account of Warhol’s world. It is not only a selection of iconic works, but a journey through the art, encounters, friendships, photographs, documents, travels and memories that reveal the American artist in his human dimension as much as his creative one. Rosini built a close relationship with Warhol and his circle, one that stayed with him throughout his own personal and artistic path.

Andy Warhol – Forever Love takes an unusual angle: it tells the Warhol “myth” through his most celebrated works, but also through the material that brings us closer to the man, to the people around him and to the remarkable artistic and cultural season he helped define in those years of ferment for both the economy and the arts.

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The exhibition

On display are 51 works by Andy Warhol, more than 60 documents on his life and 37 works by other leading Pop artists, alongside canvases, photographs, objects, books and assorted memorabilia. The documents trace Warhol’s life from childhood and school diplomas to his correspondence with figures such as Mick Jagger, Truman Capote and Elizabeth Taylor, down to personal papers and materials tied to his practice.

Among the pieces on show are the celebrated portrait of Regina Schrecker, painted by Warhol in 1983, portraits of Liza Minnelli, works dedicated to Marilyn Monroe, the Campbell’s Soup cans, the Dollar Sign, the Candy Box (Heart) and the Kiku, as well as portraits of international art figures such as Joseph Beuys and Man Ray.

Particularly telling is the homage to Paolo Uccello, a Warholian reworking of a detail from Saint George and the Dragon: an ideal meeting between the Renaissance and Pop Art, between images of the past and contemporary icons, and a nod to the history of Italian art.

Photography also plays a central role, through the work of Dino Pedriali, the artist and photographer who was Warhol’s main assistant and documented key moments of his Italian and European years. The show presents 28 original photographs linked to the Roman season of Ladies and Gentlemen and Drag Queen, and to the professional and personal bond between Pedriali and Warhol.

Rounding out the exhibition, in the Mirror Room, is the video work Female Beauty – Warhol and the Feminine Universe, curated by Giuliano Gasparotti and Francesco Mazzei, with an original score by Maestro Furio Valitutti for KIF Italia.

Practical information

Entry is free. Opening hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 1pm, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 7pm, closed on Mondays. La Vaccheria is in the EUR district, at Via Giovanni L’Eltore 35. By public transport, take metro line B to Laurentina or EUR Palasport and continue by bus, or take bus lines 070, 700 and 709 to the Colombo/Pacifico stop.