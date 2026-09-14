Unconventional Market in Rome: Independent Brands, Creativity and Music at MAXXI

Rome’s independent fashion and design market returns to Mediterraneo, inside the MAXXI complex, with a curated line-up of emerging brands, DJ sets and a real community feel.

Unconventional Market is a Rome-based format dedicated to independent fashion, craft, design and creativity. Launched in Rome in 2024, with eighteen editions behind it, it has become one of the go-to appointments for discovering independent talent in the city. The idea is straightforward: give emerging brands, artisans and creatives a real showcase and a place to sell.

Through the end of the year the market is resident at Mediterraneo, the restaurant and garden inside the MAXXI complex on Via Guido Reni. Each edition turns the space into a creative hub where shopping meets entertainment, in a relaxed, contemporary setting.

The heart of the event is its selection of exhibitors: contemporary craft, forward-looking fashion, design, illustration and collectibles. It is a chance to spot new trends early and take home one-off pieces you won’t find in mainstream shops.

There is more to it than shopping. Continuous DJ sets run from late morning to aperitivo hour, setting the mood as visitors browse. The format also introduces a new music strand created with DJ Martina Alegra Tirone, designed to give young DJs from the Roman scene their own space and visibility.

The wider goal is to build a series of recurring, recognisable dates across the year, bringing together exhibitors, creative projects, music and entertainment. More than a market, it is meant to be a regular meeting point for the city’s community.

Next edition

When: Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 September 2026

Hours: 11:00 to 20:00

Where: Mediterraneo al MAXXI, Via Guido Reni 4A, Rome

Upcoming dates at Mediterraneo al MAXXI