Marechiaro Ostia: A Day by the Sea While Rome’s Summer Lingers On

Beach, seafood lunch, sunset aperitivo and dinner by the water, all in one spot a short train ride from Rome.

Rome doesn’t let go of summer easily. Well into September the sea stays warm and the light holds, so an easy escape from Rome for a day by the sea still makes complete sense. Marechiaro Ostia is a good place to spend one: beach club, seafood restaurant, bar and Roman-style pizzeria in a single spot, which means you can arrive in the morning and stay through to dinner without moving.

It’s one of the historic establishments on the Ostia seafront, and it reopened in July 2026 under new management. The space between the promenade and the beach has been opened up, and this is its first full season under the new team, so it’s a good moment to catch it.

Getting there is simple and fast. Take the Metromare (the old Roma-Lido line) from Piramide to Lido Centro, around 35 to 40 minutes, then it’s about an eight-minute walk to the beach. There’s also a cycle path running right past the entrance. One thing worth knowing: on weekdays the last evening trains are often replaced by buses while track works continue, so if you’re staying for dinner, check the return times.

INSPIRATION

Best beaches near Rome

The day here can start early, with breakfast served by the sea from 9am. I arrived later and headed straight for the beach, which was calm and rarely overcrowded. The sand is kept clean, and the umbrellas and sunbeds are set well apart, so you have room to yourself instead of being packed in next to strangers. It’s an easy place to spend a few hours swimming, reading or doing nothing at all. Private cabins are available for €70, including one umbrella and two sunbeds.

Lunch runs from midday to 4pm and leans on seafood, with pizza and Italian classics alongside. I had the spaghetti with lupini (small clams), the seafood salad, which stood out, and a classic Margherita. The kitchen also does paccheri with tuna puttanesca, fried calamari and prawns, and tuna tartare, so there’s plenty to come back for.

As the afternoon slides into evening the mood shifts. From 6pm aperitivo is served right on the sand, and you can choose a cocktail with the house fried starters or one with a board of cheeses and cured meats, easily enough for two. Sunset is the high point, with tourists, families and locals out for birthdays all sharing the same unhurried setting.

The service is worth a mention too. The owner was on the floor through the day, checking in with guests and making sure everyone was comfortable.

Dinner starts at 7pm, with a fuller seafood menu: fried baby octopus, red prawns with pacchero, scampi risotto, grilled swordfish and roasted octopus, plus the Roman pizzeria for anyone who wants something simpler. Some tables are set directly on the sand, which is the reason to stay on past sunset. It gets busy in the evening, so book ahead. The team also handles private events, from birthdays to group dinners.

For anyone flying out of Rome, Marechiaro sits about 15 minutes by car from Fiumicino airport, which makes it an easy last stop before a flight. The menu is available in English and staff can help in English over WhatsApp, so it’s straightforward for international visitors.

Quiet beach day, sunset aperitivo or dinner by the water: Marechiaro is a simple way to spend more time by the sea without going far from Rome.