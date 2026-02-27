Romadiffusa Returns to San Lorenzo on March 21–22, 2026

A new spin-off edition featuring open studios, a citywide exhibition format, and performances in one of Rome’s most creative districts.

After the success of the last edition in the Historic Center, Romadiffusa is back with a new spin-off edition and heads to San Lorenzo, one of the Roman neighborhoods with the highest concentration of creative spaces. On March 21–22, 2026, for an entire weekend the district will turn into a roaming cultural festival of open studios, pop-up exhibitions, performances, workshops, tours, and meetups with artists, curators, and gallerists, bringing contemporary art into everyday and unexpected places.

At the core of the program is a network of over 50 artists’ studios, artist-run spaces, and galleries, with special openings and dedicated events. Fondazione Pastificio Cerere will host a weekend centered on its current exhibitions, with guided visits, activities for children, and performative moments. Neighborhood galleries will welcome the public with meetups and evening openings, from MATÈRIA to Monitor, Monti8, and Gilda Lavia, while experimental spaces like ORO Project and LEMBI expand the route with installation-based research and new crossovers.

Among the most interesting highlights, Numero Cromatico will open its studios with a special activation featuring lecture performances and a participatory project linked to the festival’s official merch. Contemporary art will step outside its usual venues and weave into the neighborhood’s fabric: works by artists such as Paolo W. Tamburella, Quayola, and Pietro Ruffo will appear in some of San Lorenzo’s iconic everyday spots, while a dispersed exhibition curated by Gianni Politi will bring emerging artists’ works into workshops, bars, bookshops, and historic local addresses.

Visitors can also join guided tours to rediscover San Lorenzo, from street art to contemporary architecture, alongside a program dedicated to independent publishing, photography, and artisan practices, with workshops and special openings. The edition is supported by Soho House Rome, and the full program will be announced in the coming weeks and published on romadiffusa.com.