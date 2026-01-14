Rome will charge €2 for close-up access to the Trevi Fountain from 1 February 2026 – here’s what changes

Discover the new Trevi Fountain access rules, and which museums are now free for Rome residents

From 1 February 2026, Rome will introduce a €2 ticket for tourists and non-residents who want to step into the Trevi Fountain’s inner perimeter (“catino”) – basically the close-up area by the water and steps where everyone lines up for the classic coin toss and selfie.

The key point: the Trevi Fountain remains free to see from the piazza. The new fee only applies if you want the front-row, right-by-the-water spot.

Trevi Fountain ticket: what you pay for (and what stays free)

Paid (€2):

Access to the Trevi Fountain’s “catino” / basin / inner perimeter (the closest area by the water/steps).

Still free:

Viewing the fountain from Piazza di Trevi (the standard viewpoint most people use).

Hours the ticket applies:

Daily, 9am–10pm, including the first Sunday of the month.

Who pays and who is exempt

€2 ticket applies to:

Tourists / non-residents who want to enter the inner perimeter.

Free access remains for:

Residents of Rome / the Metropolitan City of Rome (with valid ID)

(with valid ID) Children up to 5

People with disabilities + companion/carer

Why Rome is doing this

City officials have framed the move as a way to:

Manage overcrowding and make the experience less chaotic at one of Rome’s most congested “micro-sites”

and make the experience less chaotic at one of Rome’s most congested “micro-sites” Create a dedicated stream for maintenance and heritage protection

This builds on crowd-control measures already tested at Trevi (controlled entry/exit flows and a limited number of people inside the close-up area at one time)

How to buy Trevi Fountain tickets

Tickets are expected to be available:

At 10 on-site SmartPOS stations at the entrance

at the entrance Online via the official site listed as fontanaditrevi.roma.it ( not yet active )

( ) Via Sistema Musei ticket offices

ticket offices At Tourist Infopoints

Through affiliated/partner sales points

Planning tips (so you don’t waste time)

If you just want the iconic view: skip the ticket and enjoy the piazza.

and enjoy the piazza. If you want the “coin-toss spot” photo: go early (right after 9:00) or aim for later in the evening .

(right after 9:00) or aim for . Expect the inner area to operate with regulated flows/capacity, meaning you may queue even with the €2 fee.

What’s changing for Rome’s civic museums

The Trevi ticket is part of a broader reform affecting museums and monuments managed by Roma Capitale.

Big change for locals

From 1 February 2026, residents of the Metropolitan City of Rome will get free admission to the city-run museums and archaeological areas (including major ones like the Capitoline Museums, Ara Pacis, Trajan’s Markets, Centrale Montemartini, and more).

What remains paid (even for residents)

Free admission doesn’t automatically include:

Special events and temporary exhibitions

Planetarium shows

Villa Torlonia Bunker visits

visits Circus Maximus Experience

What changes for tourists/non-residents (beyond Trevi)

For tourists/non-residents, a ticket will be introduced for five sites that were previously free, including:

Museo Carlo Bilotti

Museo Giovanni Barracco

Museo Pietro Canonica

Museo Napoleonico

Villa di Massenzio

Still free for everyone

Some smaller museums are expected to remain free of charge for all visitors.

