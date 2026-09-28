Argenteria Astrologo: Fine Jewelry and Italian Keepsakes in Rome

Authentic silver, custom engravings, and gifts in the Esquilino neighborhood

Established in 1997, Argenteria Astrologo is a family-run boutique offering fine gold and sterling silver jewelry, silver icons, and customized Italian gifts. Located in Rome’s Esquilino neighborhood, the business operates two locations: its original historic shop on Via Buonarroti 20 and a second shop near the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on Via Merulana 10. Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design, it serves as a go-to destination for authentic Roman keepsakes.

Near the entrance, you’ll find modern jewelry for men and women. Further inside, display cases and stacks of wooden drawers hold gold and silver rings, charms, necklaces and earrings. Everything is sourced directly from Italian manufacturing centers and reflects the country’s tradition of metalwork.

A major highlight for shoppers is Astrologo’s express on-the-spot engraving service, which allows custom dates, initials, or messages to be etched onto rings, watch backs, and pendants in just a few minutes. For non-EU tourists, the boutique also offers tax-free shopping on purchases over €70, allowing visitors to easily claim their VAT refund at the airport.

Art, Roman Monuments and Silver Gifts Fit for Embassies

Besides wearable accessories, Argenteria Astrologo carries a huge inventory of fine silver and gold artwork. Its religious collection includes detailed plaques and wearable pendants depicting the Virgin Mary, the Pope, traditional crosses, and more available in gold, sterling silver, or mixed metals to suit everyone’s preference.

The store also carries framed silver reliefs of Rome’s iconic monuments, such as the Colosseum and Piazza San Pietro. These pieces are purchased by institutions such as the Italian Ministry of the Interior and several foreign embassies.

For those who love unique home decor and small treasures, the store’s shelves are filled with hand-painted ceramics, decorative tableware, photo frames, and trinkets galore. The shop also specializes in milestone gifts and custom favors for graduations, First Communions and weddings.

Argenteria Astrologo is located at Via Buonarroti and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM (closed Sundays). Whether you’re looking for a custom-engraved charm or an authentic piece of Italian silver, it offers a quality alternative to standard souvenir shops.