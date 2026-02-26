Unique Mkt Returns to Rome on March 7-8: A Weekend of Independent Design, Fashion and Food at Industrie Fluviali

Over 50 exhibitors, handcrafted jewelry, vintage fashion, design objects and gourmet finds in one of Rome’s most atmospheric industrial spaces.

On March 7 and 8, Unique Mkt returns to animate the spaces of Industrie Fluviali, in the heart of Rome’s Ostiense district. For one full weekend, the former factory with its industrial charm transforms into a vibrant hub of contemporary creativity, where aesthetic research, craftsmanship, and a culture of beauty come together across three levels filled with atmosphere, from indoor rooms to bright terraces.

With more than 50 exhibitors from across Italy, the market offers a curated and varied route designed for those who love discovering independent brands, artisanal production, and high-quality creative work.

Designer Jewerly section

One of the key threads of this edition is designer jewelry.

Visitors can explore refined creations by Angela P Design, bolder silver and bronze pieces by Eized, and lost-wax works by Aglaia, Clara Coluzzi Jewels, GD Jewelry, and Filo di Cera. Bronze forms by Federica Rezzi add sculptural character, while Mediterranean and Greek influences emerge in the collections of Pazari and Nimphs_g. PrettyLuna hand-engraves aluminum into light, contemporary bijoux, Oroboros presents jewelry in capim dourado (the so-called “vegetal gold”), and Soniante Epoque completes the selection with hand-painted creations.

Fashion section

The fashion section brings together tailoring, upcycling, and carefully selected vintage. Textile bags by Kokedamafashion, leather bags by Lab Lamì, and crochet bags by Estel Bag are joined by accessories made from reclaimed materials by By Esa and Ri-Emporium. The Circle and Papera di Latta reinterpret vintage garments and fabrics with a contemporary eye, while Maco Vintage, Intrecci, and Verdiana Cavezzan present curated selections of vintage clothing. There is also space for tailoring with TVB by Monica and Tiziana Magnani, hand-illustrated and hand-embroidered dresses by Ylenia Ce La Fa Sempre, and the understated elegance of Kimono Flaminia.

Art & Design section

Across the venue, art and design take shape through objects that merge aesthetics and craftsmanship. Artistic ceramics by Le Terre di AT and porcelain pieces by Icio Levante highlight a deep attention to materials, while Miraluce Lab and Ludwig Artist reinterpret lighting through wood and reclaimed materials, alongside textile lighting solutions by It’s Lighting!. Paper floral sculptures by Silvia Raga, artisanal candles by Sara Izzi, textile art by Dimmi Se Cerchi Bellezza, and nature-inspired illustrations by Giulia Ferretti enrich the route, together with handmade dolls by Le Sorelline di Kris and crochet creations by RiTo.

Food and drink

A carefully selected food and drink offering is also part of the experience. Capiverdi will bring Puglian specialties including preserves and fermented products, while R.E. Truffles & Wine will feature fresh truffles and wines with no added sulfites. Società Agricola Birra Love will present holistic beer and artisanal gin, and Azienda Agricola Unica will offer jams, vegetable spreads, and natural cosmetics. On the terrace, a food point with healthy cuisine and handmade desserts will accompany visitors throughout the day.

The Location

Another strong point is the location. Industrie Fluviali is easy to reach by Metro B (Piramide) and Ostiense railway station, making it a convenient stop for both locals and visitors. For those arriving by car, there is an agreement with two guarded parking facilities about 200 meters from the venue, with a 25% discount dedicated to Unique Mkt visitors.

Unique confirms itself as one of the most anticipated appointments for anyone looking for authentic creations, thoughtful details, and independent realities capable of telling a story through each piece, a story made of passion, vision, and craftsmanship. Entrance is by voluntary donation.

For those who want to mark the next dates in their calendar, the spring edition of Unique Mkt will take place on April 11–12.