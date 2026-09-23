Piano City Roma

Over 200 free piano concerts across Rome on 3 and 4 October

For the first time, Rome is hosting Piano City. On 3 and 4 October, more than 100 pianos will be placed around the city for over 200 free concerts, performed by more than 130 artists, from established names to young Conservatory graduates. The line-up includes Nik Bärtsch, Rita Marcotulli, Leonora Armellini, Cesare Picco, Ramon Valle, Giovanni Guidi, Anna Gourari, Andrea Morricone, Gilda Buttà, Dénes Várjon, Dominik Wania and Andrea Lucchesini.

Concerts will take place in over 90 venues: monumental squares and concert halls, parks and museums, pubs and private homes, bridges and boats on the Tiber, metro stations and shopping centres, from the historic centre to the outer suburbs. The music ranges from classical and jazz to pop, rock, folk and electronic.

INSPIRATION

The Best Events In October In Rome

Highlights

Saturday 3 October

4pm, Spanish Steps: Seville-born pianist Laura de los Ángeles plays flamenco from the top of the steps.

Seville-born pianist Laura de los Ángeles plays flamenco from the top of the steps. 5.30pm, Parco Tor Tre Teste: Angelo Pelini of Têtes de Bois performs the songs of Claudio Baglioni.

Angelo Pelini of Têtes de Bois performs the songs of Claudio Baglioni. 6.30pm, Ostia pier: Francesco D’Errico plays Antônio Carlos Jobim by the sea.

Francesco D’Errico plays Antônio Carlos Jobim by the sea. 7pm, Palazzo Poli (Trevi Fountain): an evening of water-inspired music in the Sala Dante.

an evening of water-inspired music in the Sala Dante. 7.30pm, Teatro Palladium: Rita Marcotulli in concert.

Rita Marcotulli in concert. 10pm, Pantheon: Cesare Picco gives the world premiere of music from his new EP Edge, out on Decca Records at the end of October.

Sunday 4 October

6.45am, Pincio: a sunrise concert with Gilda Buttà, Ennio Morricone’s long-time pianist, playing the Maestro’s music.

a sunrise concert with Gilda Buttà, Ennio Morricone’s long-time pianist, playing the Maestro’s music. 10.30am to 8.30pm, Piazza di Pietra: a Chopin marathon in the Temple of Hadrian, from preludes in the morning to nocturnes at night.

a Chopin marathon in the Temple of Hadrian, from preludes in the morning to nocturnes at night. 12pm, MAXXI: Andrea Riccio performs Philip Glass’s études alongside original video works by Shirin Neshat and others.

Andrea Riccio performs Philip Glass’s études alongside original video works by Shirin Neshat and others. From 3.30pm, Metro A: two travelling concerts on board a train between Anagnina and Battistini.

two travelling concerts on board a train between Anagnina and Battistini. 4pm to 8pm, Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere: an afternoon of Battiato, Glass, Debussy and Sakamoto, closing with Alessandro Martire.

an afternoon of Battiato, Glass, Debussy and Sakamoto, closing with Alessandro Martire. 6.30pm, Giardino degli Aranci: Jacopo Petrucci plays Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition on the Aventine.

Jacopo Petrucci plays Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition on the Aventine. 6.30pm, Casa Sordi: Andrea Morricone and Cecilia Grillo play Ennio Morricone in Alberto Sordi’s former villa.

Andrea Morricone and Cecilia Grillo play Ennio Morricone in Alberto Sordi’s former villa. Grand finale, 9pm, Piazza del Campidoglio: Leonora Armellini, Gilda Buttà and Rita Marcotulli share the stage, followed by Pianobici, a convoy of bikes fitted with speakers carrying music into the suburbs through the night.

Concerts at home

Anyone with a piano can host a house concert for friends and neighbours, with the pianist provided by Piano City. A few are open to the public on booking, including Salotto Papale (Andrea Riccio, 4 October at 6pm) and Marco Arcieri’s villa (4 October from 5pm). To book, email [email].

Beyond the concert hall

Piano City also reaches places closed to the public: young pianists from Piano City Kids will play for patients at Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Marco Arcieri will perform Chopin for guests of the Caritas hostel at Termini, and there are concerts at a seniors’ centre in Ostiense. Luiss University hosts readings and talks, including a Scarlatti reading-concert with writer Alberto Riva and Leonora Armellini (4 October, 4pm).

Practical info

All concerts are free. Some venues require booking. Full programme on pianocityroma.it.