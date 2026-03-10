Caravaggio and the Masters of Light: Illuminating a Legacy

Caravaggio illuminates Rome once again! From March 7 to June 7, 2026, the Museo Storico della Fanteria invites visitors to immerse themselves in the art world of Caravaggism and the work of an entire generation of masters of light.

Curated by Alberto Bertuzzi and Francesco Mazzeo, this exhibition explores the influence of Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio on an entire generation of artists. Taking visitors on a unique journey that showcases the work of twenty-three prolific artists, including Bartolomeo Manfredi, Antiveduto Gramatica, Orazio Gentileschi, Massimo Stanzione, Giuseppe Vermiglio, Carlo Saraceni, Simon Vouet, among others.

INSPIRATION

Where to See Caravaggio’s masterpieces in Rome

Carlo Saraceni

San Sebastiano

Collezione privata

Light At Its Heart

Caravaggio’s exceptional mastery of light turned him into a transformative figure in the art world. Furthermore, it became a defining characteristic of his style, driving how others would approach and perceive oil painting.

The exhibition, divided into six thematic sections, has light at its heart, portraying how it wasn’t just a means of illumination, but a powerful tool that immerses the viewer into the abstract side of emotion, narrative, and spiritual depth of the canvas.

Starting the journey with a piece by Bartolomeo Manfredi that conveys tension and drama, visitors engage with the experience of those who took the master’s challenge of showing how light can be a tool for emotion and storytelling.

Orazio Gentileschi

Santa Cecilia e un angelo – XVII sec.

Collezione privata

Naturalism Meets the Power of Light

As the exhibition unfolds, it leads you through the delicate balance of light and shadow in the works of artists like Orazio Gentileschi and Massimo Stanzione. Their masterpieces are a paradox of natural atmospheres and deep emotional scenes, using light as a companion to character emotion.

Naturalism in art refers to the approach that seeks to resemble subjects as they appear in nature. Accuracy and detail are emphasized in this style, making light, texture, and form key components.

The works in this section reveal delicate gestures and soft atmospheres. Light accompanies the emotions of the characters and gives depth to the scenes. This showcases the ability of Caravaggio’s followers to use his techniques while adapting them to different styles and perceptions.

Michelangelo Merisi detto Caravaggio

L’Incredulità di San Tommaso 1600-1601

Collezione privata

The Incredulity of Saint Thomas

The exhibition closes the journey with a masterpiece by Caravaggio and Prospero Orsi, The Incredulity of Saint Thomas.

As a focal point of the exhibition, it exemplifies Caravaggio’s mastery in shaping forms and volumes with light. In it, viewers witness his skillful chiaroscuro and use of dramatic contrast, which allows for a unique ability to infuse human emotions into his subjects. The intensity captured in this work highlights and encapsulates Caravaggio’s legacy as a master figure in the history of art.

Caravaggio’s Influence Beyond Italy

Gerrit van Honthorst

Lettura a lume di candela XVII sec.

Collezione privata

Caravaggio’s influence extended beyond Italian artists.

Paintings by international artists like Matthias Stomer, Bartholomeus Van der Helstand, Jusepe de Ribera reveal how Caravaggio swayed the imaginations of artists across Europe. The exhibition takes you beyond Rome and Naples, exploring how Caravaggio’s ideas crossed borders into Spain, France, and the Netherlands.

Furthermore it includes contributions from the Bolognese school, including works by Simone Cantarini, whose mastery of light and shadow harmonizes with Caravaggio’s original vision.

Their reinterpretations of Caravaggio’s light and shadow illustrate the far-reaching effects of this creative mastermind.