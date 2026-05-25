Must-Sees in Prati: What to See Around Rome’s Elegant Neighborhood

What to See in Prati, Rome: The Best Places to Visit

Prati is often associated with elegant streets, shopping, and its proximity to the Vatican, but the neighborhood offers much more than its polished first impression suggests. With its wide avenues, Art Nouveau details, local markets, monumental squares and riverside views, this district is one of Rome’s most pleasant areas to explore on foot.

The best way to discover Prati is to start around Piazza Cavour and the riverside, continue along Via Cola di Rienzo, then move toward the Vatican side for Mercato Trionfale and the Passeggiata del Gelsomino. Along the way, make sure to leave time for a coffee, aperitivo or lunch, as this is one of the best neighbourhoods in Rome for experiencing the city at a slower, more local pace.

From hidden churches and historic markets to panoramic walks and postcard-perfect bridges, here are the must-sees around Prati.

Via Cola di Rienzo

Via Cola di Rienzo is Prati’s main shopping street and one of the best alternatives to the busier Via del Corso. Wide, elegant and easy to walk, it is lined with well-known fashion and lifestyle brands, Italian boutiques, cafés and restaurants. It is also one of the best places to understand the neighbourhood’s everyday rhythm: refined, local, and less chaotic than the historic centre.

Mercato Trionfale

Via Andrea Doria, 41

A short walk north from the Vatican Museums, Mercato Trionfale is one of Rome’s largest and most authentic food markets. With hundreds of stalls selling fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, fish, fresh pasta and Roman specialties, it is the perfect place to see local life in action. Go in the morning, when the market is at its liveliest, and take your time wandering between the stalls.

Chiesa del Sacro Cuore del Suffragio

Lungotevere Prati

Facing the Tiber, the Chiesa del Sacro Cuore del Suffragio is one of Prati’s most curious landmarks. With its white, neo-Gothic façade, it bears striking resemblance to the Duomo di Milano, giving it the nickname of Rome’s “little Milan Cathedral”. In addition to its grand columns and vast chapel, inside the church is also home to the small Museum of the Souls of Purgatory, a peculiar and little-known collection that adds to the church’s mysterious charm.

Castel Sant’Angelo

Lungotevere Castello, 50

Technically just outside Prati, Castel Sant’Angelo is impossible to leave out. Originally built as Emperor Hadrian’s mausoleum, it later became a fortress, papal residence and prison. Today, it is one of Rome’s most fascinating monuments, with panoramic terraces offering beautiful views over the Tiber, St. Peter’s Basilica and the rooftops of the city. Go early in the morning to skip the crowds, or go an hour and a half before closing at 18:00 to see the sun begin to set over the city.

Ponte Sant’Angelo

Leading directly to Castel Sant’Angelo, Ponte Sant’Angelo is one of the most scenic bridges in Rome. Lined with angel statues designed by Bernini and his workshop, it is especially beautiful at sunset, when the light falls over the river and the dome of St. Peter’s appears in the background. It is one of the best photo spots between Prati and the historic centre.

Piazza Cavour

At the heart of Prati’s institutional side, near Sant’Angelo, Piazza Cavour is dominated by the monumental Palazzo di Giustizia, known by Romans as the “Palazzaccio”. The square itself is spacious and elegant, with gardens, cafés and a more local atmosphere than many of Rome’s central piazzas. It is a good starting point for exploring both Prati and the riverside.

Chiesa di San Gioacchino in Prati

Via Pompeo Magno, 25

Often overlooked, the Chiesa di San Gioacchino in Prati is one of the neighbourhood’s most distinctive churches. Built at the end of the 19th century, it stands out for its large dome and richly decorated interior. It is worth stepping inside if you are nearby, especially for those interested in lesser-known religious architecture in Rome.

Passeggiata del Gelsomino

St. Peter’s Station / Via della Stazione Vaticana

One of the area’s most surprising walks, the Passeggiata del Gelsomino follows a former railway path near the Vatican. Quiet and scenic, it offers unique views of St. Peter’s dome from a different perspective. It is a short but memorable detour, especially if you want to escape the crowds and discover a more hidden corner of the city.

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