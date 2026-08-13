How to get Italy’s digital nomad visa in 2026

Italy’s digital nomad visa lets non-EU remote workers and freelancers live in Italy for a year, with the option to renew.

But there’s a catch…

The application is paperwork-heavy, and the requirements are quite specific. A missing document (or the wrong type of health insurance) is the most common reason applications get refused.

In this guide, you’ll learn:

Who qualifies for Italy’s digital nomad visa

The 2026 requirements

Why the health insurance requirement can trip up applicants

How to apply

What the visa costs

But if you’re looking for the short version, here’s how to get the DNS visa:

Before applying: Check you meet the income, qualification, and experience requirements. While preparing your file: Secure accommodation in Italy and a health insurance policy that covers the full 12 months. At your consulate: Book an appointment, submit your documents, and allow 30 to 90 days for a decision. Within 8 working days of arriving in Italy: Apply for your residence permit (permesso di soggiorno).

Now, let’s get into the details.

Does Italy have a digital nomad visa?

Yes. Italy introduced its digital nomad visa in April 2024, and it’s open to non-EU citizens who work remotely using digital tools. The visa covers two groups: freelancers and business owners (the “digital nomads”) and employees of companies based outside Italy (the “remote workers”).

The visa is valid for one year and renewable annually, as long as you still meet the requirements. It also sits outside Italy’s regular work-permit quotas, so there’s no cap on how many can be issued each year.

That makes it one of the most accessible routes into Italy for remote workers right now.

Italy’s digital nomad visa requirements

To qualify, you’ll need to show:

Non-EU citizenship. EU and EEA citizens don’t need a visa to live and work in Italy.

EU and EEA citizens don’t need a visa to live and work in Italy. Remote work. Your clients or employer must be based outside Italy, and your work must be doable with digital tools.

Your clients or employer must be based outside Italy, and your work must be doable with digital tools. “Highly qualified” status. A university degree, a professional accreditation, or at least five years of documented professional experience (three years for IT professionals).

A university degree, a professional accreditation, or at least five years of documented professional experience (three years for IT professionals). Six months of experience. You need a track record of at least six months in remote work or in your professional field.

You need a track record of at least six months in remote work or in your professional field. Minimum income. Roughly €25,000 to €28,000 per year, depending on how your consulate applies the rule (the law sets it at three times the minimum threshold for exemption from Italian healthcare charges). Check your consulate’s exact figure before applying.

Roughly €25,000 to €28,000 per year, depending on how your consulate applies the rule (the law sets it at three times the minimum threshold for exemption from Italian healthcare charges). Check your consulate’s exact figure before applying. Accommodation in Italy. A registered lease or property deed. Hotel bookings and short-term rentals usually don’t count.

A registered lease or property deed. Hotel bookings and short-term rentals usually don’t count. A clean criminal record.

Health insurance that covers your entire stay. A policy covering sickness and hospitalization, valid for the full 12 months of the visa. More on this below, because it catches a lot of people out.

Health insurance requirements

Italian consulates want proof of health insurance that covers you for the whole visa period (meaning a full year).

That rules out travel insurance. Rolling monthly policies and short-term travel plans get applications refused, because they don’t guarantee coverage for the entire stay. And most policies that do run for 12 months ask you to pay the whole year upfront, before you even know if your visa is approved.

There’s a middle path: Feather’s expat health insurance is a 12-month policy that meets the visa criteria, and you pay monthly. You get the year-long coverage the consulate wants to see, without the year-long bill. The policy and support are in English, and you can cancel anytime if your plans change.

Whichever insurer you choose, check three things before you buy:

The policy lasts 12 months (or more) It covers sickness and hospitalization in Italy You can get a certificate of coverage in English or Italian for your application

How to apply, step by step

Gather your documents: Passport, visa application form, proof of income (tax returns or payslips), proof of remote work (contracts or client agreements), proof of qualifications or experience, accommodation documents, criminal record certificate, and your insurance certificate. Book an appointment at your Italian consulate: Jurisdiction depends on where you legally live, and appointment slots can take a while, so book early. Attend your appointment: Bring your file organized and complete. The visa fee is around €116. Wait for the decision: Most applications take 30 to 90 days. Complex freelance cases can take longer. Travel to Italy and apply for your residence permit: You have 8 working days after arrival to request your permesso di soggiorno at the local immigration office (the permit costs roughly another €116 to €126). Get your codice fiscale: You’ll need this tax ID for almost everything: renting, banking, and healthcare included.

Costs & taxes with the DNV

Item What to expect Visa fee ~€116 Residence permit ~€116–€126 Health insurance Varies by age and coverage; paid monthly with Feather Minimum income ~€25,000–€28,000 per year Visa length 1 year, renewable annually

Planning for taxes

If you spend more than 183 days a year in Italy, you’ll generally become an Italian tax resident, which means Italy taxes your worldwide income.

Depending on your situation, regimes like the flat-rate scheme for freelancers (forfettario) or the impatriate regime can lower the bill considerably.

This is one area where we’d point you to a professional: a good commercialista (Italian tax accountant) will pay for themselves.

Frequently asked questions

Can I bring my family?

Yes. Your spouse or legally recognized partner and your minor children can join you through family reunification. Expect higher income and housing requirements if they do.

Can I renew the visa?

Yes, annually, as long as you still meet the income, insurance, and remote-work requirements and keep a clean record.

What’s the minimum income in 2026?

The legal baseline works out to roughly €25,000 per year, but some consulates ask for more (often €28,000 or above). Always confirm with the consulate handling your application.

Do I need an Italian bank account?

Not for the application itself. But once you’re in Italy, a local account (and your codice fiscale) makes daily life much easier.