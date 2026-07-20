The Boat by Gregory’s: Exclusive Events on the Tiber

Celebrate a special occasion on a historic riverboat

Toasting and dancing on the banks of the Tiber is no longer a dream but a real possibility, thanks to The Boat by Gregory’s, a historic Roman riverboat that transforms into the perfect setting for celebrating a special occasion. If you’re looking for a private event venue in Rome that breaks the mold, this is something no villa or rooftop can offer: a party on the water, in the heart of the city.

The Boat by Gregory’s is not open to the public, but can be booked exclusively for private events of all kinds, becoming an authentic floating lounge and ballroom on Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia, just steps from Piazza del Popolo and the city center. The venue hosts a wide range of occasions: birthdays, graduation parties, anniversaries, marriage proposals and wedding receptions, as well as corporate events such as company dinners, brand presentations, networking and incentive events for both Italian and international companies.

A venue steeped in history and culture

The riverboat that today hosts The Boat by Gregory’s is the oldest on the Tiber: the structure dates back to 1890, when it was built as the home of a swimming society, the Rari Nantes. In 1920 it was inaugurated as the headquarters of the Dopolavoro Ferroviario, the railway workers’ recreational club, a role it still holds today: not just a mooring point on the river, but a true floating gym dedicated to swimming, diving, rowing and social gatherings. In those years, the bond between Romans and the Tiber was far closer and more part of everyday life than it is today: the riverbanks were a place to meet and unwind, not just a backdrop to be admired from the bridges and photographed for Instagram.

Over the decades, the structure has lived several lives without ever losing its connection to the water where it was born. The latest is The Boat by Gregory’s, born about ten years ago, which has added a new vocation for hospitality and private events to its sporting and social dimension. The riverboat also remains tied to cultural activities, first and foremost jazz, with an occasional program of concerts that every now and then brings the riverside evenings to life.

This musical connection stems from its link to the famous Gregory’s Jazz Club on Via Gregoriana, one of the historic venues of the Roman music scene, which gives the location a distinctive sound identity: piano bar, DJ sets, saxophone and live performances can all be woven into the evening’s program, always tailored to the tastes and needs of the event, without ever turning the space into a themed venue.

The spaces: indoor rooms and a panoramic terrace over the Tiber

The boat is divided into distinct spaces, each with its own function and atmosphere, designed to suit very different occasions. The Jazz Room is the most intimate and welcoming soul of the venue, perfect for dinners, cocktails, presentations or small private events where a cozier indoor atmosphere is preferred. The Marina Room, on the other hand, lends itself to more convivial moments such as buffets, aperitivos and corporate events, while maintaining a constant visual dialogue with the river even under cover.

The true standout feature, however, is the panoramic Terrace, overlooking the Tiber directly, offering an unusual perspective on the city and the adjacent bridge. It’s the ideal spot for sunset aperitivos, toasts, cake cuttings or small moments of entertainment with a view of the water. The combination of indoor and outdoor spaces makes it possible to plan events all year round, always guaranteeing a sheltered alternative in case of bad weather or cooler temperatures, without sacrificing the charm of the location.

Private parties, but corporate events too

For the business world, The Boat by Gregory’s offers an unconventional alternative to the usual meeting rooms: a central, easily accessible position with plenty of parking nearby, combined with a secluded and distinctive atmosphere. Over the course of a single evening, different moments can follow one another, from the welcome drink to dinner and on to the DJ set, making it the ideal format for company dinners, product launches and networking events.

On the wedding front, it stands as an alternative to villas, rooftops and traditional reception halls, ideal for intimate receptions, welcome dinners or post-ceremony parties, where the Tiber becomes an integral part of the story rather than a simple backdrop. The offer is further enhanced by the possibility of adding private cruises and mini tours on the river, turning the venue not just into a place to host events, but into a true starting point for discovering Rome from an unusual perspective: that of its river history.

One final detail worth mentioning: the boat remains moored at all times, so there’s no risk of finding yourself stuck on the river with nosy colleagues or relatives. You can always step off and head back into the city whenever you like.