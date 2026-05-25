Language & Wine, A Retreat Where Language Learning Meets Wine, Culture, and Connection

Set in Tivoli, this immersive retreat blends language practice, wine, food, and local life into a meaningful cultural experience.

Some experiences teach you a language. Others let you live it.

Set in the countryside of Tivoli, just outside Rome, Language & Wine Retreats Italy is designed for those who want to experience Italy beyond the usual itinerary. Here, learning happens naturally: over a glass of wine, around a shared table, during a cooking class, or while discovering the rhythm of Italian life in one of the country’s most inspiring settings.

Hosted at Tenuta i Tufari, the retreat combines language sessions with wine tastings, authentic Italian cuisine, cultural experiences and guided activities. Guests can choose to learn or improve either Italian or English, in a relaxed and welcoming environment where all levels are welcome.

The idea is simple but deeply appealing: to create a space where travellers, Italy lovers and language enthusiasts can slow down, connect with others and immerse themselves in the culture through real experiences, not just lessons. A cooking class becomes a moment of conversation. A wine tasting becomes a way to discover vocabulary, traditions and stories. A meal becomes part of the learning.

The retreat is available in both day retreat and 4-day retreat formats, making it easy to join whether you are visiting Rome for a short stay or looking for a more complete escape.

Day Retreat: 20 June

20 June 4-Day Retreat: 19 to 22 June

19 to 22 June 4-Day Retreat: 3 to 6 September

3 to 6 September Day Retreat: 4 September

Perfect for solo travellers, couples, expats, curious locals and anyone dreaming of a more meaningful Italian experience, Language & Wine Retreats Italy offers a different way to discover the country: through its words, flavours, people and pleasures.

Because sometimes the best way to learn a language is not in a classroom, but at the table, with a glass in hand and Italy all around you.

Location: Tenuta i Tufari, Tivoli, near Rome

Book your spot here: languageandwine.com/italy/en