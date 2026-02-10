Rome, Made by Hand: A Sandal-Making Workshop

A hands-on shoemaking experience with Francesca, in a real Roman atelier, where you craft a pair you can actually wear

Rome is a city shaped by craftsmanship. Beyond its monuments and museums, the city lives through the hands of artisans who continue traditions passed down for generations. One of these traditions is shoemaking – and now, visitors can experience it firsthand thanks to a sandal-making workshop by Le Mastro.

Located in a working artisan atelier, this experience invites participants to slow down, step away from sightseeing, and spend a few hours learning how something personal is made: a pair of handmade leather sandals.

#italiancraftmanship #sandals ♬ audio originale – Romeing Magazine @romeing_magazine Ever thought about making your own leather sandals in Rome? ⤵️⁠ ⁠ In this hands-on sandal-making workshop, you’ll step inside a real artisan studio and create your own pair of 100% Made in Italy leather sandals, from start to finish.⁠ ⁠ You’ll choose the style, colors, and details, then sit around the workbench using professional shoemaking tools while being guided step by step through traditional techniques.⁠ ⁠ The workshop is led by a master artisan who previously worked for the Rome Opera House, bringing years of craftsmanship into every detail.⁠ ⁠ You’ll leave not only with a unique pair of sandals, but with the experience of having made them yourself.⁠ ⁠ 👉 Tap the link in bio to discover more⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #visitrome

Behind Le Mastro is Francesca, a professional shoemaker. Her journey began at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, where she worked in the costume department designing shoes for dancers.

The name Le Mastro itself reflects her position in the craft: mastro traditionally refers to a male master artisan. Adding the feminine article is a quiet statement — one that acknowledges both tradition and change.

The sandal-making workshop translates this philosophy directly to participants. Rather than customising an item made by someone else, visitors sit at the artisan’s bench and actively take part in the process

Over the course of about two hours, participants choose from three sandal model options and a range of leather colours. With guidance from the Francesca, they work with real tools — cutting, assembling, and finishing their sandals step by step. No previous experience is required, and the small group size (maximum five people) ensures a calm, personal atmosphere.

What makes this workshop stand out is its simplicity and authenticity: it takes place in a real working studio, using the same materials and techniques employed for professional commissions. The result is not just a souvenir, but a wearable object shaped by your own hands. Now bookable via Romeing, the Sandal Making Workshop offers a rare opportunity to experience Rome through making rather than observing.